Strong Q3 Earnings Show Why McCormick Is Different

To be honest, I'm tempted to take some gains in McCormick (MKC). The stock is up about 10% since I bought it in July. MKC had just bounced off a six-month low, driven by a sell-off when the company announced its acquisition of Frank's Red Hot and French's mustard from Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY). 10% is a not-insignificant move for a low-beta stock like MKC - and there are concerns here.

Valuation looks high, particularly when accounting for the debt load added in the Reckitt Benckiser purchase. Valuation across the consumer staple space still looks stretched. My outlook for the grocery space after the Whole Foods/Amazon.com (AMZN) deal isn't quite as dire as some - but pricing pressure and/or increased efforts behind private label both can have a negative impact on McCormick's margins. (McCormick does have a solid private label business of its own - but at lower margins.)

And as good as McCormick's Q3 looked - and it did look good - this is supposed to be a steady, defensive, long-term play. It's easy to get into a trap with these kind of stocks where a good quarter is good news, but a bad quarter "is just one quarter."

Still, I like MKC even after the recent gains. Q3 was just one quarter, but it did show reason for optimism toward the longer-term case. I still like the RB acquisition better than the market did, and there's a clear path to $5+ in EPS over the next two years. This isn't going to be a torrid gainer by any means, but there's still enough upside to keep MKC as a nice pillar for the defensive portion of an investor's portfolio.

Q3 Earnings And The Bull Case

The Q3 report was solid, though I'm not sure it was quite as good as a $0.07 beat to consensus estimates suggested. Moving parts around the RB acquisition - for which McCormick both raised debt and issued 6 million-plus shares, roughly, 5% of its count at the end of Q2 - made modeling a bit difficult. RB only contributed for about two weeks of the quarter, and according to management on the Q3 conference call, the deal overall had a neutral impact on EPS.

The report still was comforting, particularly after a Q2 where gross margin concerns led MKC to sell off. Revenue rose 8%, including 4% on an organic basis. That's a good number for McCormick - and a great number in the consumer staples space at the moment.

Sales were strong pretty much everywhere except the UK, where the loss of shelf space at a key client and macro/currency problems have hurt revenue. The worst of that weakness will be lapped fully in Q4, which should allow the rest of the business to shine through.

And the rest of the business is performing well. In the Americas, Consumer revenue grew 7%, and 4% on an organic basis. Market share losses to private label products (some of which McCormick itself produces, as noted) narrowed. Asia Pacific sales grew 3% in constant currency, with the company calling out strength in China and double-digit growth in India.

The Industrial business simply had a blowout quarter. Organic growth in the Americas was 6%, and constant currency revenue increased the same amount in the EMEA region. APAC sales rose a whopping 16% including a point of FX pressure, thanks to new products and growth at fast food customers. EBIT margins for the segment rose a whopping 270 bps, leading to a 43% rise in operating margin.

So as far as the core business goes, Q3 looks pretty good. But beyond the numbers, I think the quarter - and the developments around the RB Foods acquisition - help from a long-term standpoint too.

Risks And Rewards For MKC Stock

Again, it is just one quarter. But the Q3 results and some of the post-merger news from RB Foods, to my eye, answer some of the concerns surrounding MKC - and give good reason to stay long, even after the recent bounce:

1. Did McCormick overpay in the RB Foods deal?

Obviously, the market's initial reaction to the acquisition suggested McCormick paid too much. A cited 19.5x EBITDA multiple, and 16x even after cited synergies, does look steep.

But I defended the purchase at the time, and one piece of good news is that McCormick was able to finance the deal at lower interest rates than it projected. $1.5 billion in term loans have a weighted average interest rate of LIBOR + 1.1875%. $2.5 billion in unsecured notes were issued at a weighted average rate of 3.17%.

All told, McCormick's financing expense is somewhere in the 2.6-2.7% range, and below 3% even accounting for the impact of the share offering. It's buying a business with a 3.5%-4% cash flow yield. That's a growing business - but even if it doesn't grow, this still isn't a bad or value-destructive deal.

And I'd argue the financing itself, as well as the lack of price movement in existing bonds, shows the bond market, at least, doesn't see any added risk taken on, even with MKC's leverage ratio moving toward 5x. Moody's did downgrade McCormick's senior unsecured debt rating, but it remains investment grade.

I still think this is exactly the type of business that should be levered in this environment, particularly at fixed rates barely above 3%. McCormick is targeting a return to a 3x leverage ratio by 2020, implying an aggressive effort to pay down some of that debt.

Meanwhile, as CEO Lawrence Kurzius pointed out on the Q3 call, McCormick has a pretty solid track record on the M&A front. The RB deal admittedly is much, much larger than past, mostly 'bolt-on' deals. But it qualitatively makes sense in the U.S. market, adding scale and negotiating power with retailers.

And Frank's, in particular, has an opportunity for significant expansion overseas. CFO Mike Smith said on the Q3 call that the case for the acquisition "was not dependent" on that opportunity. That appears correct: this is a good deal as is, even if the headline multiple looks high. And it could turn out to be a great deal if Frank's, in particular, benefits from McCormick's reach.

2. Is McCormick different?

As noted, MKC is not cheap. A 17x+ EV/EBITDA multiple is one of the highest in the consumer staples space. And one of my concerns elsewhere in the business has been that multiples as a whole look too high, with too many investors substituting 'safe', if low-growth, dividend payers for capital traditionally allocated to bonds.

Valuation aside, I'm not sure those stocks are all that safe. Secular trends are working against companies like Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP). Smaller competition is upending markets traditionally dominated by giants like Procter & Gamble (PG) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL). (A Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) executive had an interesting take on that trend a few weeks ago.)

To be long MKC at these levels, at least on an EV/EBITDA basis, an investor needs to believe that the stock deserves a premium to the space - because it already has that premium. And over the past few quarters, I've increasingly come to believe that is the case. McCormick still has brand equity well above peers in the space. Private label competition is a concern, admittedly, but MKC's own operations provide a hedge against that, as does the Industrial business (about 25% of segment EBIT last year, and likely high-20s this year).

And the category is different. The spices & seasonings space, unlike salty snacks or sugary sodas or desserts, should have a secular tailwind. Younger consumers are more likely to buy the products than their parents. JPMorgan analyst Ken Goldman asked on the Q3 call if McCormick was able to pass input costs (which rose mid-single digits in the quarter, including a huge spike in vanilla), pointing out that other suppliers had struggled in doing so.

But McCormick was able to get that pricing, which rose 2.4% in the quarter despite the company getting only a partial benefit from increases, which will fully hit in Q4. That's a big point in this space, particularly because investors are asking...

3. Does the Amazon-Whole Foods tie-up hurt McCormick?

CEO Lawrence Kurzius was asked directly about the merger on the Q3 call, though he declined to comment specifically on Amazon. But he added that McCormick had "over-resourced" on e-commerce the past few years, in an effort to get ahead of trends. The company has had success overseas on that front as well.

More broadly, what's impressive about Q3 is that it really shouldn't have been a good quarter for McCormick. Material costs have spiked, with the quarter seeing somewhat of a lag in the pricing hikes incorporating those costs. Brand marketing spend is up, guided up high-single digits for the year (up from mid-to-high after Q2). There was reason to believe that McCormick might see some margin pressure this year, given those rises. But EBIT margins increased across the board.

Looking forward, pricing pressure may increase, but McCormick has been able to take pricing - so far. Private label penetration will remain a concern, and I think that's the biggest risk to MKC going forward. But the company is doing better on that front, managing gross margin well (down 50 bps year-to-date, per the 10-Q, and guided up for the year, largely thanks to RB). I think Amazon's potential impact on the grocery space is a bit overstated at the moment; but that aside, McCormick still looks reasonably well positioned for whatever is coming down the pike.

Staying Long MKC

Back above $100, there's two core reasons I see for staying long MKC. The first is that I don't think the valuation is that high - because I think MKC is an outlier in the space. From here, MKC looks like what PG/KO/JNJ used to be: a safe play with a decent dividend and room for steady, if modest, growth going forward.

Secondly, there is some optionality here. There will be some deleveraging help toward EPS over the next few years. Frank's has an overseas opportunity. The Industrial business has only scratched the surface in India and China. 6-8% free cash flow growth going forward supports the current valuation, and perhaps some upside. The core business should be able to drive that growth - and a win or two elsewhere can add upside. And there's enough in Q3 to stay confident on both sides of that case.