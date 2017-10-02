BlackBerry: Taking Another Look

Last week, I received a lot of criticism regarding my initial take on BlackBerry's (NASDAQ:BBRY) second-quarter earnings report. A lot of the comments were from supporters of the company, and many of them did not address a number of the key points I've made. Now that we've gotten even more information from the company, I'm here to show why the quarterly report was definitely not as impressive as many thought.

As usual, the multitude of GAAP and non-GAAP numbers the company throws out there got some people confused. Many thought management's guidance for non-GAAP revenues of $920-950 million was actually strong, but it really wasn't when you consider that BlackBerry did $493 million in non-GAAP for the first half of the year. Of course, that included some one-time items, so the second half is expected to be a bit weaker. Take a look at what was stated in the recent after-earnings SEC filing (bold mine):

On March 31, 2017, the Company stated that it expected to grow at or above the overall market in software and services, which it believed to be between 10% and 15%. The Company also stated the expectation that total non-GAAP revenue for fiscal 2018 would be consistent with analyst consensus estimate at such date, being approximately $980 million. The Company now expects software and services to grow at the market rate of 10% to 15% and expects total non-GAAP revenue for fiscal 2018 to be between $920 million and $950 million. This decline in expectation is due to faster than expected decline in handheld device revenues, and expected software and services growth in line with the overall market rather than above.

The software/services guidance is a disappointment, since the company was last expecting to grow at or above the market. This is actually the second time that Chen has taken down guidance since he was calling for above-market growth on the Q3 2017 call. He's gone from "above market growth" to "at or above market" to now just "growth at the market rate". What I really don't understand, however - and this really goes to the credibility of this management team that has been questioned over the years - is how the decline in hardware was faster than expected.

Take a look at the chart below to see what I mean. In a span of 7 quarters, hardware revenues dropped by $214 million. At the end of the "Q2 2017" period, management decided to end internal hardware development and hardware revenues were halved in two quarters. Additionally, at the end of Q4 2017, there was just $26 million of hardware inventory on the books, and there were no purchase orders with contract manufacturers. So how was management surprised that hardware sales fell to $37 million and $16 million in Q1 and Q2 of 2018, respectively? BlackBerry wasn't producing any new phones, and sales were falling off a cliff to begin with. Did the company think it was going to magically find buyers for phones that nobody really wanted?

(Source: BlackBerry fiscal 2017 income statement supplement)

It is in the same SEC filing I linked to above that we learned why management's guidance for the second half of the year was not that impressive. After $53 million of hardware revenues in the first half of fiscal 2018, the forecast is for a maximum of $10 million in the second half. Also, service access fees, which were $75 million in the first half, are forecast to be $20 million in Q3 and probably around $15 million in Q4. IP and licensing revenues also had a huge start to the year thanks to some one-time deals, and will likely tail off a bit.

So after $493 million in non-GAAP revenues for the first half of the year, management guided to $427-457 million in the second half. That does likely set a low bar that can be beaten, but it would also be helped if management finally made some acquisitions. It has been more than five and a half months since the Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) award was announced, and BlackBerry has spent only about $20 million since then on share repurchases and capital expenditures. A company that has a market cap approaching $6 billion should be spending more than $3 million a quarter on capex to grow itself internally, or using some of that $1.9 billion in net cash to bring in some other businesses that can contribute to the top line. BlackBerry could have a tough time otherwise growing overall revenues in fiscal 2019 with another $125-150 million of hardware/SAF revenues rolling off.

As I discussed originally, the biggest disappointment has to be coming from BlackBerry Technology Solutions, which is the segment that houses QNX and Radar. The division showed no revenue growth in Q2 over the prior-year period and just $1 million in growth in the first quarter. As mentioned on the Q3 2017 call I linked to above, QNX and Radar were "really good growth" areas according to Chen, but this is obviously not the case. Radar got a big win three quarters ago that was supposed to go into thousands of trucks, and management has been talking about numerous other wins since. On the Q4 call, for example, Chen mentioned a deal with a Canadian trailer company that owned 25,000 trailers. Between the upfront hardware cost and the monthly subscription fees, this should be producing decent revenues, so where's the growth for this segment on the income statement?

After a second look at BlackBerry and the resulting surge in shares after earnings, I think we are near the point where the stock is a short candidate again. While Q2 featured a beat thanks to some one-time items on the IP and SAF side, management guided down revenue growth for software/services again. The back half of the year will be even weaker as more legacy revenues fall off, and I don't see how management was surprised by hardware declines. For this share price to be maintained - and shares are about 15% above the average target on the Street - management must put the company's cash to use to help the revenue situation. Without any changes to the status quo, shares are likely to head back to the single digits again, just like they have done several times in recent years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.