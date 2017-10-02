Quanex Building Products: Backing Off The Bull Case At The Highs

There's still room for the story to play out - but it's tougher from here, and the performance YTD leaves a bit to be desired.

A recent run to the top of a multi-year range looks like an opportunity to take profits.

The past year has validated my bullish thesis on Quanex Building Products (NX). I argued last October that what made NX a buy was that it didn't have to be perfect for the stock to gain; even something short of what looked like aggressive targets was enough to move NX higher.

The four quarters since then haven't been perfect - but they've been enough for NX to gain about 35%, including a strong run this month:

NX actually is at post-crisis highs, albeit barely, and just above the tight range it's held for the past few years (pretty much $16.50-$21.50). And from here, I think it's time to take some money off the table. The interest savings from a debt refinancing last August have been lapped. Revenue YTD has been a bit disappointing, and margins are contracting. Yet multiples have expanded, with a 10x+ EV/EBITDA figure looking a bit stretched against the growth profile here.

The story isn't necessarily broken, by any means, and in FY18 Quanex will lap the impact of walking away from low-margin business. But performance needs to improve, and near $23 I'm not confident enough in that improvement to stick around.

Q3 Earnings

I haven't really been thrilled with Quanex's performance so far this year - and Q3 is no exception.

Revenue looks particularly ugly, declining 7.5% year-over-year. But, again, Quanex has deliberately walked away from business this year; per a table in the Q3 release, total sales excluding eliminated products rose 2.8% on a constant-currency basis. That figure was a bit disappointing, as CEO Bill Griffiths said in that release. But the trend isn't as negative as headline numbers suggest.

In fact, it was a decent quarter on the top line. North American Engineered Components revenue grew 1%+ on an underlying basis, with above-market growth in vinyl window parts dragged down by accelerated weakness in 'non-fenestration' products like solar tape and wood flooring. In Europe, similarly above-market growth (7% in constant-currency) was dragged down by pressure on the pound, in particular, as the company still hasn't lapped Brexit.

Quanex did pull down full-year revenue guidance from $880-$900 million after Q2 to ~$870 million after Q3. Pretty much all of the shift comes from higher-than-expected declines in the eliminated products. The estimate for that figure has increased from $50-$70 million after Q4 FY16 to close to $80 million, per the Q3 conference call. That larger number does appear to be final, per management on the call at least.

In terms of margins, Adjusted EBITDA margins did rise 70 bps, leading to a modest Y/Y decline (-2.7%). But that includes an insurance benefit - $2.0 million, per the 10-Q - which significantly impacted the "Unallocated Corporate & Other" segment, which reversed from a $3.7 million loss to a $0.2 million profit. Backing out just the insurance payment, margins declined about 20 bps - and Adjusted EBITDA would have fallen closer to 9% Y/Y.

Full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance came down as well, to ~$95-$100 million per the Q3 call against reaffirmed post-Q2 projections of $105 to $112 million. Margins are guided to decline to the low-11% range, against 11.9% a year ago.

So there are some concerns in the quarter, on both the top and bottom line. Looking forward, the question is how long those concerns will persist.

Looking Forward

I've argued for most of the past year that NX's fair value was at or slightly above the high end of the multi-year trading range - in other words, around the $23-$24 levels, just above Friday's close of $22.95. Further upside was possible if the huge restructuring efforts made in FY17 paid off.

It's been a busy year for Quanex, as I pointed out after Q2. The company has closed facilities, moved lines, and transferred tools. It's moving more tools in the second half of the year, closing another facility in Kansas, and reviewing the status of the wood flooring business. In one sense, FY17 has been a good year, simply because performance has been 'good enough' despite a massive amount of disruption at the operational level.

So the risk in selling here is that I might be leaving just as the benefits of those efforts are starting to pay off. It's a disappointment in terms of FY17 results that eliminated revenues were $10-$30 million higher than projected; but it shouldn't be an issue in FY18. There should be some margin expansion next year as the company laps fixed-cost deleverage this year and benefits from a better-rationalized manufacturing footprint.

The case for operational improvement here isn't over, and with the company guiding for above-market growth in windows next year, along with a possible boost to the cabinet business from recent storms, FY18 is setting up to a better year.

From that standpoint, the mixed bag that has been FY17 doesn't really matter. Nor should lowered guidance, which appears due mostly to the non-fenestration business in North America - which is a small and shrinking part of the business (under 6% of YTD NA Engineered segment revenue) - and greater-than-expected lost sales from eliminated products. The latter impact should be ameliorated by better capacity utilization, and the low gross-margin nature of those sales means the profit impact should be relatively limited on the COGS line.

I do think there's some validity to that case, and to be honest I may wind up sticking around in NX beyond next week. I don't think the stock necessarily is overvalued, nor am I necessarily jumping to exit my position given the recent, multi-session strength in the stock. But there are a couple of concerns that at the least make me cautious on NX going forward.

For one, the fact that eliminated product sales were higher than expected isn't just a one-time impact. I've written in the past that I was concerned the initial estimates might have been too aggressive - and that turned out to be the case. That's not helpful from a management credibility perspective (more on that in a moment).

Nor can Quanex just go out and replace that business with better business; component sales contracts are rather sticky (since a window manufacturer has to re-do its process if it chooses a new supplier), and sales cycles are long, as Griffiths himself pointed out on the Q3 call. New business likely isn't coming until the first half of FY18, at the earliest.

Secondly, the industry also is growing a bit slower than expected. As Griffiths pointed out, industry forecasts were pulled down to 3.8% from 5%. New home sales numbers have disappointed the last few months.

And, third, there's been some over-optimism here. Cabinet segment margins were supposed to increase 200 bps in the second half; they rose 30 bps in Q3. Management underestimated the impact of lost sales, and appears to have overpromised on margins as well. EBITDA margin guidance came down about 100 bps between Q2 (based on the midpoint of sales and EBITDA guidance) and Q3.

That's not due solely, or even primarily, to fixed-cost deleverage on an incremental 2-3% of lost sales, given mid-20s contribution margins. And given that this is in large part a margin expansion story going forward, since sales growth is mostly tied to end user demand (new homes and replacement windows/cabinets), that has to color the story a bit.

Valuation

Again, there's still a bull case for NX, and the story pitched by management isn't broken. Quanex will be able to pay down debt in Q4, as free cash flow should be significantly back-end loaded. Griffiths guided on the Q2 call for a YOY increase in cash flow in the second half, with the cash used to pay off debt. Given $42 million in 2H FY16 cash flow, and $20 million in Q3, the company should be generating $25 million-plus in Q4.

That in turn should get net debt ($249 million post-Q3) closer to $210-$220 million and the leverage ratio toward the 2.2x range. Management did guide for an expansion in EBITDA margins in FY18, interest expense should come down (albeit at a much moderate pace), and above-market growth in vinyl and market-level growth in cabinets suggest a 4-6% increase in consolidated revenue, based on current projections.

So while NX looks reasonably expensive at the moment, at almost 11x EV/EBITDA, that multiple will come down by year-end FY17 (~10.5x pro forma for debt reduction in the quarter) and year-end FY18. Assuming 75 bps in margin expansion next year, back toward 12% (modestly above FY16 levels) and 5% revenue growth, plus further debt reduction the forward EV/EBITDA multiple moves closer to 9.5x.

And with capex expected to normalize in the $30-$35 million range, against D&A now at a ~$58 million run rate, free cash flow numbers should be pretty good. $105 million in FY18 EBITDA suggests normalized free cash flow above $50 million, and a P/FCF multiple at a still reasonable 16x.

If the margin expansion/deleveraging/possible M&A story here plays out, that will be a bit too cheap. But that's kind of the point. At $17, the story didn't have to play out, particularly against the company's aggressive mid-term targets ($1.5 billion in revenue, 15% EBITDA margins against low-11% this year). And the move to multi-year highs bears that out.

At $23, management has to be reasonably right going forward - and that's not just quite as compelling a case. Peer comparisons are tough, for a number of reasons, but it's also difficult to choose NX over other cheaper or faster-growing plays in the US housing supply space. If management projections for FY18 are right, NX probably has more upside. But that's the case for an awful lot of stocks, and it shows the problem at current levels: NX looks like an awful lot of other stocks. It didn't a year ago.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will likely exit or sell part of my position in NX next week, though I reserve the right to change my mind.