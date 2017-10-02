Tesla Q3 2017 Deliveries: What I Will Be Watching

This article provides readers with a blueprint of what I will be reviewing when the numbers are released.

Model S demand has repeatedly been predicted to have peaked for years, but history has proven bears wrong, and I expect 3Q17 deliveries to do the same.

Model S and Model X Deliveries

There has been discussion around Model S demand peaking, for years...

Model S, however, has proven to be more popular than many had estimated. In February of 2016, Tesla showed that Model S was disrupting the U.S. luxury sedan market in a major way, and in October of 2016, it became clear that Tesla's Model S was the clear leader in the U.S. luxury sedan market, with no other contender even close. The latter news was an eye-opener for investors and industry participants alike, and likely contributed to the nearly 100% rise in Tesla's stock price in the following 12 months.

I do not expect this trend to change for the following reasons:

In summary, latest available data and management commentary point to solid Model S and Model X deliveries in 3Q17.

Model 3 Deliveries

This does not matter yet!

As a long-term shareholder, I want Tesla to take the extra time, as long as it's not substantially more than a few more weeks, to make sure that even the initial delivers are of high quality.

In my opinion, the Model X production ramp debacle of early 2016 continues to affect the company's stock price even to this day, in the form of heightened discounting of management guidance.

In fact, the following graph shows that the sell-side revenue estimates for 2018 still very significantly trail behind the management guidance of 500,000 cars for 2018, or approximately $30 billion of revenue just from Tesla Automotive, despite continued upward revisions by analysts in the year-to-date period:

TSLA Revenue Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

What does matter, however, is the following.

Model 3 Production Ramp and Profitability

This is important, and this will affect the stock price in the foreseeable future.

I expect high volatility in the stock price in the coming week, which is a risk factor for both longs and shorts alike, so this may be a good time to reduce leverage and consider buying short-term protective options in order to avoid existential margin calls. There is no need for greed.

In the 3Q17 deliveries press release, I'll be looking for any commentary on:

How the Model 3 production ramp is progressing. I expect some form of "Model 3 production on track to achieve previously announced targets," to which any upward or downward revision would affect the stock price, as it should. Model 3 production ramp timeline and the associated profitability guidance are what will drive the stock price in the next two quarters. The issues that the company has run into and the specific steps needed to resolve such issues to the extent that these issues affect the Model 3 production ramp and profitability guidance in 2018. I estimate that the number and profitability of Model 3's that are produced in 2017 will be too insignificant to affect the intrinsic value of Model 3, so forward guidance is relatively more important to me at this stage. The initial feedback from Tesla and SpaceX employees, their families, previous Tesla owners, who are among the first recipients of Model 3, and reviews from credible sources, to the extent that these affect my projections of demand for Model 3.

Quick Word On VIN Tracking

Rumors have been spreading since Friday, based on Vehicle Identification Number ("VIN") tracking, that Tesla is now significantly ramping up Model 3 production.

Given that VIN tracking has in the past proved misleading during the Model X production ramp, I take these rumors with a grain of salt. I would rather wait for official indications from the company before reaching any conclusions.

Having said that, however, I believe way too much emphasis has accumulated on day-by-day production and delivery guesstimates. I know that the ongoing exponential ramp will be lumpy and unpredictable in the shorter term, so I keep my eye on the long-term ball. There is good reason why the company did not provide a detailed y-axis in the following graph:

One More Thing

Elon Musk provided the following guidance on Tesla's energy storage business during the 1Q17 earnings call on May 3:

So we should start to see (the lumpiness in energy storage revenue) correcting in Q2, Q3, and particularly towards the end of this year, I would expect quite a dramatic ramp in storage deployment, like really dramatic.

Considering that:

Tesla is well on its way to completing its large battery installation project in Australia ahead of the 100-day deadline following Friday's interconnection agreement - in other words, Tesla delivered one-half of the batteries on the day the 100-day clock started, and Powerwall 2 installations have recently accelerated in the United States, Europe, and Australia,

I expect Elon's guidance to prove accurate.

Even though this is unlikely, I would not be surprised if Tesla started including "delivery" numbers on Powerwall installations in either the upcoming or the following quarterly deliveries announcement.

Bottom Line

This is an important and exciting time for shareholders, and I will keep a close eye on the above three indicators of the Model 3's progress, Model S and Model X deliveries, and any data on Tesla Energy.

I emphasize, once again, that management commentary on the ongoing Model 3 production ramp has significantly more value to me than specific deliveries or VIN data in the coming weeks. This, of course, will change as Model 3 deliveries data become increasingly more important in 2018.

