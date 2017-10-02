How A Cloud, Plus Sun, May Allow Oracle To Shine Again

The company's defensive characteristics may work well with its current growth push to give investors a positive reward-risk buying opportunity in the sub-$50 price range.

Oracle lays out proposed attractive economics (for itself) of transitioning databases to the Cloud; the deal with AT&T could be a key test for the company.

Oracle's emphasis on a better database plays to its historical strength, and thus may have a high likelihood of being a success.

Background - A bullish thesis



Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) may be back for real, with a focus on its core databases, closely affiliated enterprise software businesses, and a coherent strategy for enterprises that allows them to choose between the Cloud, on-premises data storage and number-crunching, or some mix of those; and between ORCL or other hardware in their on-premises data centers. (Maybe the predictions of great success for the Sun deal that Larry Ellison came out with contemporaneously will now come true.)

A note about my interest in ORCL, one of my two favorite tech stocks in the '90s (the other being Sun Microsystems, interestingly). When I first did an ORCL article for Seeking Alpha in March 2014, "Oracle Appears Undervalued," the stock was around $38. I stopped following it closely later in the year, though, to focus on biotech (NASDAQ:IBB); and within tech on Yahoo, now Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The main reason to put ORCL on hold was its lagging Cloud effort and too many debt-fueled deals, both reflecting a lack of focus as I came to view it. Now that scenario has been reversed, with Larry Ellison saying there are no big deals left to do, and a clear focus on Cloud-fueled growth.

So, it's back to basics for ORCL as it tries to regain its mojo and deliver alpha for both insiders and outside shareholders. It has rewritten its code for the Cloud and, as is discussed below, claims its upcoming database release will move the company forward meaningfully.

Oracle - A chronic outperformer that has lagged peers recently

This stock has been super over the long haul, providing twice the total return as AAPL since its IPO:

ORCL Total Return Price data by YCharts

But here is a chart showing ORCL lagging the Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) in price over the past 3 years:

ORCL data by YCharts

From a top-down perspective, there may be a lot of people like me who would like to be able to ride ORCL as a source of catch-up alpha relative to the tech sector. All ORCL has to do is act frisky again in the cloud, with its hardware division playing a supporting role. If so, my hope is that as in the '90s, one never has to look to sell.

The beginning of a sustained period of delivering alpha may have begun in the past year, with the stock having risen sharply from the $38-40 range for months all the way into February, then surging above $52. The stock initially reacted well to its FY Q1 results, then sold off on weak Q2 guidance by co-CEO Safra Catz.

Currently, ORCL shows nice trends in operating results, just a forecast after Q1 earnings that the current quarter looked a little soft. During the conference call, ORCL executives made clear that the company has more business booked for future revenue recognition than it is prepared to recognize yet. So I was not too bent out of shape by the guidance and bought the stock on the sell-off to the $48-49 range.

This article discusses some reasons to think that ORCL shares may have an attractive mix of safety and upside potential.

Because the ways of tech, and tech stocks, are often murky, the first point is in some ways as important as all the others:

ORCL execs are incentivized to get the stock price above $80

I had difficulty finding the details in the latest 10-K, but in the conference call, reference is made to the $80 price point for executive incentives. Beginning with the back part of a question from a BofA analyst, Kash Rangan:

Larry Ellison



Kash let me just jump in here and say that we also have an $80 share of stock price target that’s part of the comp plan. We also have a target that says we will be double the market cap of IBM, double the market cap of SAP.

Assuming that the compensation plan applies to executives to whom additional income means enough to induce additional work effort, which I will guess excludes Mr. Ellison and perhaps the co-CEOs, having that high a price target in a dividend-paying stock is a positive. The trend in corporate America has been the other way: to simply grant stock units, not even options, which when exercised bring money to the company. At least the $80 marker, which is 67% above the current stock price, partially aligns management's interest with those of ordinary shareholders.

Moving on...

ORCL is moving in the right direction regarding margins

ORCL describes itself as:

A software/database/Cloud company with very high operating margins,

A lower-margined hardware division that accounted for 11% of revenues in FY 2017 (down from 14% in FY 2015), and

A services segment that has the lowest margins and accounts for 9% of revenues.

The NetSuite deal last year, which will soon be lapped, accounted for about $1 billion annualized revenues at the time of the acquisition. ORCL does not go into a lot of detail about the percentage of its Cloud growth that is attributable to NetSuite.

While the much smaller hardware and services divisions carry low margins, ORCL's profit future is going to rely on pushing margins in the Cloud up, while maintaining them as much as possible in its non-Cloud, legacy software business.

The continuation of the above quote from Larry Ellison goes like this:

In terms of margin, we have a Cloud margin target that I think is 80%.

Based on context and his next sentences, I think that relates specifically to SaaS (software as a service) rather than IaaS or PaaS.

In her prepared remarks, Safra Catz said this:

The gross margin for SaaS in the quarter was 67%; up from 59% last Q1.

That's encouraging.

Ms. Catz also said this in her prepared remarks:

The gross margin for PaaS and IaaS was 44%, down from 58% last quarter as our geographic build-out goes forward in response to demand, but ahead of the bulk of the revenue recognition.



When we are at scale, I expect to see major improvement in PaaS and IaaS gross margins.

Clearly, ORCL wants to get the P/IaaS margins much higher.

There's another major point in the above quote, namely that the infrastructure build-out is done before most revenues begin to be realized. As Ms. Catz and then co-CEO Mark Hurd said in the Q&A:

[Catz]: We’re actually holding over 10 more points on the PaaS IaaS right now because we’ve had a lot of orders and we are deploying them and we will only start recognizing them as they deploy...



[Hurd]: Yes it is exactly right what Safra said... I have good news... we have a large... provision backlog... and you will start to see that fold into our Q2 and Q3 numbers...

This shows one reason to look beyond cautious Q2 guidance, given the stock price adjustment.

All the profit margins look good to me given that ORCL is just getting moving in the Cloud. Even the shrunken margin of P/IaaS down to 44% substantially exceeds that of Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN), even though AWS has much greater scale (assuming similar costs and income are being considered). As an example, in Q2 this year, Amazon reported AWS net sales of $4.1 billion and operating expenses of $3.2 billion. That's only a 22% margin. For Q1, the margin was 25%. To be sure, I'm not clear on whether each company includes different costs in its margins, so direct comparisons are not possible.

ORCL looks to have the makings of a high-margined software-hardware business in the Cloud. Of course, it has spent heavily on acquisitions as well as internally to get there; total return on invested capital can be very different from operating profitability. The simplest way to track and weigh these competing considerations involves GAAP, and is discussed later.

Next, the key mechanism that may allow Larry Ellison to get his wish - as he said in the latest conference call - that ORCL "join the ranks of the new generation of the tech companies... as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has done..."

The importance of databases

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, did a Bloomberg interview recently. This was commented on by Business Insider, which said that the product he wishes MSFT had developed first that it did not was the relational database, because:

Almost every piece of software ever written needs some kind of database behind it...

In other words, databases are a critically important, large business with a certain amount secular growth in unit terms; pricing and profitability are to be determined. ORCL is first and foremost a database company to which it has appended and integrated its enterprise resource planning, human capital management and other software offerings.

The company is beginning to announce details of its new Cloud-based database, which it says will largely eliminate or minimize the need for dedicated database managers, will have improved security and will have almost no downtime.

This is the main news-driven reason I'm back with ORCL.

ORCL's automated database gambit

Mr. Ellison's prepared remarks in the conference call summarize key benefits of the new data as follows:

On October 1 at Oracle OpenWorld, we'll announce the next generation of the Oracle database. When we deliver it by the end of this calendar year Oracle will become [sic, he means it will offer] the world's first fully autonomous database. Based on machine learning, this new version of Oracle is [a] totally automated "self driving" system that does not require a human being either to manage the database or tune the database.



Using artificial intelligence to eliminate most sources of human error enables Oracle to deliver unprecedented reliability in the Cloud. We will be offering public Cloud SLAs, service level agreements for the Oracle database that guarantee 99.995% systems availability time. 99.995% availability means less than 30 minutes of planned or unplanned downtime per year.



To achieve that level of reliability, Oracle has to automatically tune, patch, and upgrade itself, while the system is running. AWS can't do any of this stuff...

Given that this is part of ORCL's DNA, I like this announcement and trust that ORCL will deliver the goods here.

Mr. Ellison closed his prepared remarks by continuing to show a competitive focus against AWS:

Customers moving from Amazon's Redshift to Oracle's autonomous databases can expect to cut their cost in half or more and Oracle will be providing SLAs that guarantee those cost settings to customers that move.

The financial upside to ORCL goes beyond a much improved database with less oversight required. This message was hammered home repeatedly during the Q&A. A key talking point was how much more profitable Cloud-based databases are for ORCL. Here's what Mark Hurd had to say:

... we get at least three times more revenue on a like-for-like basis when a customer moves from on-premise support to our Cloud, and we really just, just [have] begun to move that user base.

That's a key point. The assertion that revenues will triple will require further explanation and proof, but no matter what some caveats to that assertion may be, I like the trends here.

Mr. Hurd also ended one extended comment by saying:

The best news I can give you is that as we start to bring our larger customers over, Oracle will get materially more revenue as we move that support because we do everything for them. We do the hardware, we do the operating system, we do, it’s our data centre, we do really everything for them, and we get the extra revenue as a result of that.

That ORCL is making this enhanced revenue story from the move to the Cloud a major talking point has to mean there is some substance to it.

ORCL has built more than software code. It bought Sun Micro, and is a hardware company as well as a software and services company. If it gets software business from the Cloud, ORCL can generate profits from its hardware division. That sets it apart from its main Cloud competitors. What the profit margin on the extra business will be, and how much of the extra business is expected to be hardware versus higher-margined software, will likely take quite some time to be demonstrated.

The summary point remains that moving business to the Cloud off-premises, or on-premises using ORCL hardware, moves the company's needle with additive or synergistic benefits.

This brings up a related strategic point.

ORCL would like to follow AAPL's model - at least a bit

Larry Ellison and Steve Jobs were close friends. Ellison joined AAPL's board, but as he had a penchant for not attending many board meetings, Jobs had a cutout of Ellison made up and placed in his chair for the many times he was absent for meetings. They knew each other's business models well. AAPL's business model is that it is the hardware-software company. That was IBM Corp.'s (NYSE:IBM) province in the days when the System/360 ruled the roost, but ever since the Mac and its GUI (graphical user interface) changed the world of computing, AAPL has owned this paradigm.

Ellison talked up ORCL's takeover of Sun Microsystems post Tech Wreck in large part by touting what ORCL would do with its hardware. Perhaps now ORCL's foray into hardware can carry more of the load, even if margins are of course lower than in software. The company has somewhat of a hardware-software integrated business, and perhaps this will ramp up.

ORCL offers a comprehensive group of field-tested services



Something that AWS does not have, and that Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) Cloud services cannot yet have, is the entirety of what ORCL offers to the enterprise. This is where the company intends to grow in the Cloud. This talking point is additive/synergistic to the upcoming database release, as Mark Hurd said in the Q&A:

... we are the only suite provider. So the fact that now a company instead having a bunch of point solutions can have a suite of applications... the opportunity for us to now bring HCM [human capital management] and ERP [enterprise resource planning] together to a customer gives us an incredible advantage across basically all of our customers.

It was interesting to see the word "incredible" used - it's one Tim Cook has used a number of times.

I'm optimistic that ORCL can take its scale and use it to help grow a high-margined Cloud business.

ORCL is well positioned for different customers who prefer different modes of Cloud utilization



An Oracle web page puts it this way:

Your Oracle Exadata, Your Way Your Oracle Exadata, Your Way Oracle offers the most complete range of cloud consumption models, letting you choose your cloud, your way.

The company gives its customers, or prospective new customers, these choices:

Oracle Exadata On Premises Purchase the hardware and deploy it in your data center for complete control and security.

OR, something ORCL would prefer, as it uses the company's Cloud and data centers:

Oracle Exadata Cloud Service Consume Oracle Exadata from Oracle Public Cloud Service and pay only for what you need.

OR, the company's Cloud can be used on-premise without using ORCL hardware:

Oracle Exadata Cloud at Customer Consume Oracle Exadata as a service behind your firewall and pay only for what you need, for complete flexibility.

ORCL's web page links to a White Paper from IDC on that same web page. Just to be clear, per IDC, "Oracle Exadata is an optimized hardware and software system designed specifically to support Oracle Database." But if a customer wants to use ORCL Cloud only, that's OK, though not preferred by ORCL (last choice listed above and on the website).

Remember, ORCL is everywhere in large enterprises (see below). Thus, the company's sales and support team has endless opportunities to determine what suits its clients best and try to make the sale.

This provides ORCL with a big advantage over AWS and Google; it has been part of IBM's business model since Lou Gerstner reimagined IBM as a hardware-software consulting company (though IBM still managed to shrink, despite all its advantages).

This strategy is also in some way analogous to Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) using its stores plus traditional e-commerce to compete with AMZN and try to leapfrog it. This, is turn, may well be why AMZN was so desperate to get into brick-and-mortar retailing. Once it saw that Amazon GO was not happening as expected, it went out and bought Whole Foods.

Why ORCL has staying power

As ORCL says in a Fact Sheet, of 330 leading companies, universities or other types of data generators/consumers, 328 are ORCL customers.

This is a big deal. It gives the company endless opportunities to promote its latest and greatest offerings. More than that, it gives it great insights into the wants and needs of its clients.

This is a large, and potentially underappreciated, advantage for ORCL and other incumbents. For AWS and Alphabet, sales people can take a meeting with CIOs and other executives, but if there is no established commercial relationship, what they are doing is more of a cold call. ORCL has greater and more frequent access and greater knowledge of the objective situation, the team that will make the buying decision, and of course, it begins with an ongoing commercial relationship.

These sorts of considerations can be meaningful plusses for ORCL's growth now that it says it is a full-fledged Cloud company.

ORCL's valuation - Attractive in comparison to peers and alternatives



Because this article is written well after Q1 results were released after the close on September 14, the focus is more thematic rather than on specific financial results. ORCL closed Friday, September 29, at $48.35, which is 21X GAAP trailing EPS of $2.30. There is about $6 billion of tangible net worth and about $9 billion in deferred revenue. The company spent about 16% of revenues on R&D last fiscal year.

I look at ORCL's valuation favorably in the context of competing financial assets. Making no more than Street assumptions, the stock is trading at a forward P/E and probably forward free cash flow multiple of 20X or less, which translates to a 5% earnings yield (reciprocal of the P/E). The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is at $2519 with TTM EPS of $104. This gives it a P/E of 24.2X, a 15% premium to ORCL.

ORCL is at a discount to the SPY, but I think it should normally trade at a premium. If I'm right, that inappropriate discount diminishes investment risk.

One specific Cloud deal that ORCL has been publicizing is worth looking into.

Importance of the AT&T deal

ORCL and AT&T (NYSE:T) announced a major project this year and did a joint interview recently for IT World about it. Mark Hurd sat with the CEO of AT&T Communications, Mr. Donovan, for the interview - a pairing which shows that while ORCL is large, T is vast. Much of the interview was interesting though rather boilerplate, but at the end, Donovan added color to the point of ORCL's emphasis on moving databases to the Cloud. This was a useful interchange:

IDG: John, what differences will your end customers see from this?



Donovan: Take workforce management for our dispatch function. We have 70,000 truck[s] we dispatch every day - one of the largest fleets in America - and administratively it takes thousands of people to get those delivered effectively to customers. So on the efficiency side of it, if we’re rapid and nimble, we can change dispatch strategies tonight and have it implemented tomorrow. We can start to think about not only what did we learn yesterday and how can we get smarter, we can bring in third-party data that allows you to do things like look at weather and neighborhood construction instead of using an average time to complete a job. And so now all of a sudden your precision gets better and better and our truck rolls become more efficient and the company saves money but the other side of that formula is what’s it mean for customers. Our hope is that we’re gonna move from four- hour appointment windows to one-hour appointment windows and that’s a huge impact because the most common call center call related to this is, “Where’s my technician?” When you have an 800 number, that’s a call center, and they do lookups so you start to absorb a lot of cost. So it’s one of those rare virtuous cycles: it’s better for the technicians, it’s better for the customer. It isn’t just that the database moves. It’s that we’re using the database and the application, adding to it machine learning and artificial intelligence so what we learned yesterday we can apply today and have that effected in a very large scale organization.

This one example is a narrow-bore one. In response to the follow-up question, Mr. Donovan then took a top-down view:

IDG: Is the ability to get smarter from data is that the fundamental driver for this or is it just the overall efficiency for the organization?



Donovan: There are three things. One is the liberation of the data, just getting it to be usable by more people. The second is that speed issue; we believe that we should be able to innovate faster but in order to manifest that you really have to materially speed up. And the third thing is that we want to use data as a product, we want to move from - the way we think of it - data-generating to data-powered. It’s subtle but I think it's an important difference.

I think ORCL is happy with the above comments from Mr. Donovan. Databases may get more useful in the future.

Another detail that came out in the interview was the company's point that its on-premises database customers are a full 14 months behind in security measures. As Mr. Hurd says, there are good reasons for this, and the Cloud-based autonomous database that is being introduced soon will fix this problem:

... you have all different versions of databases running on different operating systems, different versions of hardware. All of those have to get sequenced in terms of patching. Given what John [Donovan] and I are doing, that problem goes away.

It sounds as if ORCL has an Android problem, namely too many versions of the product out there, with too slow an upgrade cycle. ORCL wants to go to more like AAPL's iOS model of quick upgrades by most (or all) versions of its upcoming database product, and moving its databases to the Cloud is the best way to get there.

For the above and related reasons, if ORCL satisfies T with the pace and competency involved in this complicated process of putting T much more into the Cloud than it has been, ORCL's sales effort with new clients will get a boost. So this is one high-profile deal to watch, to the extent that the companies will let it be watched.

ORCL as a prospective 7% grower (or faster)



As the ORCL/T interview also shows, ORCL's cloud push is a long, multi-year effort. Just the deal with T will take a long time.

So the following projections encompass many years - and it's all guesswork.

That said... if we say that nominal GDP in ORCL's territories increases at a 4% annual rate, then chronic deflation in the IT industry may give it a 3% nominal underlying growth. However, the dynamism of the Cloud and the global trend toward greater collection of data, and then improved usage of the data to drive efficiencies, is a powerful ongoing secular trend. In other words, ORCL's industry will likely grow nominal dollars faster than GDP, but we have to be careful in thinking about compounded rates of growth faster than the economy when thinking 10 years out or longer.

How much faster than nominal GDP, or nominal GDP minus 1%, can ORCL grow revenues, and can the company grow net profit margins? I would say the odds favor it joining the IT industry and perhaps beating it by a bit. That's because the new business model projects sales, and eventually margin synergy, from moving a dollar of database-related revenue from on-premises to the Cloud.

Thus, I'll posit a 5% underlying CAGR for ORCL's revenues in the intermediate-to-long term. Added to that are declining amortization charges, which were about 10 cents per share (pre-tax) in Q1 alone, and legitimate benefits from financial engineering via shrinkage of the float (in place of dividends or debt paydown).

That would bring ORCL to 7% EPS growth - and if net margins improve, somewhat higher than that. Because GAAP tax rates are in the teens now, I wouldn't go there, and capital spending and, therefore, depreciation charges are also ramping up.

This would be a big improvement for ORCL's no-growth status in recent years, or perhaps negative growth adjusted for acquisitions. In other words, my hope is that the ORCL empire has been regrouping with a refreshed purpose, rewriting code for the Cloud, developing new products, and thus, the company and stock are re-emerging.

Few new deals are now needed, and much of the new products have been developed internally, indicating productive R&D. So perhaps ORCL can grow in a sustained manner now, primarily from internal sources without big deals weighing the bottom line and balance sheet down.

Putting ORCL in perspective

Suddenly, ORCL at nearly $40 billion in annual sales does not seem like such a big company anymore as all the QE money filters into the economy and as the tech sub-economy grows faster than the overall economy. This size of the company could allow it to grow fairly rapidly, and anything approaching rapid growth would represent acceleration, which is usually good for a stock's price trend.

Even if market P/Es come down, with its leadership in secular growth areas of the economy, if maintained and extended as planned, perhaps the company could continue to be fairly valued at a 21X P/E if EPS grows at 7%. In other words, ORCL's discount to the market could turn into its traditional premium, which is usually considered normal for a predominantly software business. If so, shareholders might receive 7% price appreciation plus dividends for an 8-9% annual total return. Normally, that would be a "meh" total return. However, my view is that the combination of today's high valuations plus the Fed's reverse QE program provides headwinds to historical rates of total return from stocks. Thus, I would take an 8-9% annual return over the next decade from ORCL as probably representing alpha.

On the upside, which is what I hope for, ORCL fulfills all the optimism that senior management is expressing. If so, double-digit growth could be a possibility.

My low-end scenario for ORCL is for positive but weak total returns, with some downside protection because its core offerings are so important to the global economy. Obviously, however, investing in ORCL can turn out worse than my lower-end but hardly worst possible case scenario.

Summary, and a word about investment risk



ORCL has partly aligned management's financial interest with that of shareholders, with an $80 share price required for execs to maximize their compensation. While other aspects of insider compensation are less aligned with interests of outside shareholders, this is better than many competitors do for shareholders, and half a shareholder-friendly loaf beats no food at all. The company has again emphasized its core competency: databases. Over the next days, Oracle OpenWorld2017 will continue to make the case for ORCL's Cloud and other growth prospects. The sales cycle for the new database begins soon thereafter when the product is released. I like it when companies return to what they know best, and am willing to place some bets again on ORCL given this "back to basics" emphasis. Databases are everywhere; today's world would barely function without them. As the global database leader, and with other important software for the enterprise, ORCL possesses some defensive aspects. Its renewed and aggressive focus on the Cloud, and on very high net operating margins, may present investors with an attractive mix of reward versus risk. If ORCL can make its hardware business grow, making it more of a hardware-software company as AAPL is, that could have further benefits for the company. My base case is for 8-9% annual total returns from ORCL for some years to come. I look at this as attractive, especially adjusted for risk, because of competing valuations both in other stocks and in bonds; and because the Fed is beginning reverse QE, which I expect to normalize financial market valuations. If ORCL delivers moderately well on its current promises, I think it can hold its 21X TTM GAAP P/E, even if the general market P/E shrinks by 25%. A more aggressive upside scenario involves rapid success with the new autonomous database and associated Cloud efforts. In that case, much faster and stronger stock price appreciation could reasonably be anticipated. ORCL can move ponderously, and the time frame is not immediate. So, while the technical picture may be promising, the Fed is tightening and the stock market has been ultra-strong. Patience may be required here.

As always, there is no return without risk. The company provides a large list of risk factors in its regulatory filings and other documents. Prospective or actual ORCL investors may do well to review them and take them seriously. No matter how sincere company management is about its enthusiasm for its growth prospects, until this success happens and is sustained, any outcome is possible.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORCL, AAPL, GOOGL, BAC, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.