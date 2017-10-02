Spirit Realty Still Spooks Me

I have no intention of jumping on the BUY-BUY-BUY train, as it could come to a screeching halt as quickly as the frothy returns that Spirit has generated.

Back in May I explained that "after the (Q1-17) earnings results, Spirit Realty (SRC) casts a dark shadow on the Net Lease REIT sector." Specifically, I cited Spirit’s "unusually high credit loss in Q1-17" as the company "opted to lower full-year AFFO guidance from the $.89-.91 per share range to $0.80-0.84 - a 9% pullback." I added:

"I have been preaching this message for quite some time, and perhaps the SRC earnings call serves as a harbinger for REIT investors that “all that glitters is not gold."

I concluded the article by downgrading shares from a HOLD to a SELL, citing the likely possibility of a dividend cut, given the increased payout ratio, or as I said, "edging closer to the proverbial 'sucker yield.'"

A few days ago, Jussi Askola decided to take a victory lap for his STRONG BUY recommendation that he referenced in his article on May 6th, days after the Q1-17 earnings hiccup. He deserves it, for shares in Spirit have climbed by around 30%. Askola explains:

"What I believe Thomas got wrong is that pricing matters just as much as quality. It was very clear already back then that Spirit was not the highest quality company out there, but its valuation was suggesting enormous and long-lasting difficulties ahead. After digging deep in the fundamentals, it was clear to me that Spirit was grossly mispriced, and now after the 30% surge in share price, I continue to believe that shareholders are set to continue outperforming."

I certainly can’t argue that Spirit’s shares are trading at a significant discount, even after the 30% "surge"; however, I am in complete disagreement that this Net Lease REIT is "high quality."

In fact, I consider Spirit "spooky," and I am continuing to maintain a SELL. As a value investor, I am not necessarily looking for instant gratification, as that often results in underperformance.

Not So Fast

When I decided to downgrade Spirit from a HOLD to a SELL, it was completely related to the ShopKo troubles and the possibility of a dividend cut.

In August, Spirit announced plans to spin 925 properties including the assets leased to ShopKo and the properties that collateralize Master Trust 2014 into a separate publicly-traded REIT. Similar to Simon Property Trust (SPG) spin of Washington Prime (WPG) and Ventas, Inc.’s (VTR) spin of Care Capital Properties (CCP), the Spirit spin is mainly structured to bifurcate the “troubled” ShopKo assets into its own equity entity.

With a new CEO on board, Spirit is embarking on a mission to close the valuation gap and create a new REIT that is competitive with the “higher quality” names like Realty Income (O) and National Retail (NNN).

Interesting enough, Spirit will be the external manager of the new entity, so investors are simply getting shares in both the New Spirit and the SpinCo. Going forward, Spirit expects that SpinCo will continue to divest the ShopKo stores and either reinvest the proceeds into the Master Trust or pursue development opportunities within the ShopKo portfolio.

Of course, this spin will allow New Spirit to deploy capital into new deals, but until the split is complete, there is substantial risk that warrants my SELL recommendation.

To be clear, when I recommend a REIT as a STRONG BUY, I am convinced that the fundamentals are strong and the company is virtually bulletproof when it comes to dividend safety.

However, Spirit has plenty of wood to chop before the company completes the planned spin-off in Q2-18 or Q3-18. Did Spirit spin to divest the troubled assets or to avoid a possible dividend cut?

As Kashif Sheikh with PrivCo explains:

"There seems to be a pattern that could signal imminent financial trouble for a growing retailer, or even a bankruptcy. We can do this preliminary analysis without knowing the minute details of the company’s debt terms, which is particularly tough to obtain when dealing with privately-held companies. Using PrivCo’s filters, we selected a handful of privately-held retailers (not yet on Moody’s distressed list) who rapidly expanded their brick-and-mortar presence over 2013–2015 while showing consistent store productivity declines over the same period. The results are in the chart below."

Sheikh adds that:

"ShopKo and BJ’s Wholesale Club, while technically in different retail categories, both faced lower sales in 2016 after rapidly expanding through 2015 even as they lost ground to Amazon (AMZN) and other e-commerce. The same effect has impacted Fry’s, whose tepid revenue growth has been a drag on store productivity after the addition of just a few new locations. Industry data supports the claim that retail is in a downward spiral. Bank of America’s February 2017 report on credit & debit card spending showed that department store sales plummeted 15% y/y, a rate unseen since the last recession. And Credit Suisse predicted that the pace of store closures in 2017 will surpass anything in recent history, including the past two recessions."

I’m not sure I would be embarking on a victory lap so fast, especially since ShopKo is not out of the woods. Spirit’s management team said that it was closely monitoring ShopKo as it is reliant on asset bank paper and currently the troubled retailer accounts for 7.9% of Spirit’s annualized base rents.

Also, in Q1-17, a number of Spirit’s other tenants stopped paying rent and the company’s management team said that the next few quarters could be choppy.

This means that Spirit’s management team will continue to be distracted by the Shopko news and the company’s lower quality tenants.

I’m standing by my recommendation as I am not thrilled with the prospects of receiving shares in the SpinCo, especially when you consider the underperformance with recent spin-offs with similar concentrations (~20%) and leverage concerns (debt/EBITDA ~10x).

To be clear, I do not consider Spirit a “high quality” REIT today and investors and/or analysts who believe they are investing in “the highest quality company out there” should be examined. Remember, Spirit shares have recovered slightly since the spin-off was announced, but there is clearly no reason to continue waving BUY-BUY-BUY with elevated risks and concerns.

Be Careful: Market Timing is Dangerous

Spirit hopes that it can eventually become competitive with stalwarts Realty Income and National Retail Properties. However, there is no comparison when comparing these “blue chips” with the spooky Spirit REIT. Let’s examine the dividend yield:

Spirit’s dividend yield is almost 350 bps higher than O and NNN, but remember that the reason that Spirit is spinning the “ugly ducklings” is to avoid a possible dividend cut.

As evidenced by the chart below, Spirit is forecasted to generate modest AFFO/share growth in future years.

Here is the estimated average three-year AFFO/share growth (in %) compared with the peer group:

I am not the only one that thinks Spirit is spooky, Mr. Market agrees:

The Bottom Line: I am maintaining a SELL on Spirit regardless of the 30% bounce. I am not convinced that ShopKo’s fundamentals will improve given the leveraged private equity (Sun Capital Partners) ownership and rural market focus. A lot could happen over the next three quarters, and for ShopKo, the holiday season could be either a game changer or a life saver.

I have no intention of jumping on the BUY-BUY-BUY train, as it could come to a screeching halt as quickly as the frothy returns that Spirit has generated over the last 90 days. Always, protect your principal at ALL costs.

