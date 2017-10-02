Why BlackBerry Is A Screaming Buy

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) is flashing a signal, both technically, and fundamentally, that it has a lot of upside potential. On the near- and long-term charts, BlackBerry looks extremely oversold, with buyers beginning to come into the market. There are very few stocks out there as recognizable as BlackBerry, making a clear-cut bottoming formation and attempting to reverse higher. Luckily, the company’s fundamentals similarly mirror its share price. BlackBerry trades at low historical valuation multiples, with a potential fundamental catalyst for a turnaround in coming years. The tech company is a large personal holding of mine, as it looks extremely attractive in a market full of overvalued tech names.

Below is a weekly chart of BlackBerry. The stock sold off heavily in recent years, as this is a once-heralded hardware firm that lost market share to more innovative companies and their ideas. After selling off aggressively from 2008 to 2012, all the sellers were gone but no buyers emerged, leaving the stock flatlining for the past few years.

Current CEO John Chen was appointed to his role in late 2013 and has been at the helm of the company’s turnaround effort. Although shareholders have not significantly benefited as yet under Chen’s tenure, hope has returned to the company and its future prospects.

Chen, who has a history of successfully turning around software companies, has stated in recent earnings calls that BlackBerry’s transition to a software company is almost complete. Before BlackBerry, he was the CEO of the enterprise software and database company Sybase. He led the turnaround of Sybase to profitability and sold it to SAP in 2010 for $5.8 billion, which at the time was more than a 50% premium to Sybase’s market cap.

As Chen’s turnaround efforts have been playing out, the company’s stock has managed to form a multi-year possible triple bottom base with strong support at the $6 level. BlackBerry has not only rejected those levels, but is now in the process of breaking out higher. Its ability to hold up above the 200-day moving average, shown in red on the chart, signals that investors are not afraid of buying on the dips, and that they may now be taking the company’s turnaround talk seriously.

Moreover, on a monthly chart below, there looks to be a lot of upside potential in the stock price. The chart spans the life of the company and shows that this could be one of the longest base patterns in company history. BlackBerry reversed higher following the technology bubble in the early 2000s, but that move happened much quicker and was a product of a rebound in the tech sector as a whole following steep declines. This current move is more idiosyncratic to the stock and could mean the company rallies higher in a way that is uncorrelated to the broader markets. In cases like this, significant alpha is added by holding a turnaround stock in a sector filled with overvalued names.

Highlighting fundamentals, BlackBerry trades at historically low but rising valuation multiples, with revenue also possibly putting in a bottom. In its most recent earnings call, the company reported better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results with strength in its licensing revenue. Its gross margins widened for the second consecutive quarter, largely driven by strong revenue growth in overall software and services, according to management. Additionally, the company's software and services business saw a record for the quarter, increasing at a 26% annualized rate. Moreover, management said it expects to achieve software and services revenue growth in the range of 10-15% in 2018, alongside full-year profitability.

The chart below is BlackBerry’s revenue and price-to-sales ratio. Both indicators have fallen significantly in recent years, mirroring the stock price declines. The price-to-sales ratio has begun to pick up considerably since Chen began his takeover efforts, signaling there is increasing optimism around the company, even if shareholders haven’t yet experienced gains in market value over his tenure. In addition, the company’s forecasts of increasing top line growth should similarly benefit shareholders, as total revenue is near record lows.

There are, however, still risks to owning BlackBerry. The company's turnaround efforts have led it to play in markets that are very competitive. It is a leader in the Enterprise Mobility Management space but faces competitors such as VMware (NYSE:VMW), Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS), and MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL), with threats from larger entrants such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM), and SAP AG (NYSE:SAP). Additionally, within the automobile infotainment systems space, where BlackBerry's QNX currently holds over 50% of market share, entrants such as Apple’s iOS (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google’s Android (GOOG, GOOGL) are attempting to reduce its lead.

The company, however, trades at historically low valuation multiples, with lots of optimism building around a once-forgotten titan. From a technical perspective, the share price is building an extremely long base and is currently attempting to break higher out of its consolidation. Moreover, from a fundamental perspective, the company is beginning to bear fruit from its turnaround efforts. Due to the convergence of both strengthening price action and improving fundamentals, BlackBerry is a conviction buy at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Own a put spread to reduce portfolio volatility, but will not re-hedge once stock begins its trend higher.