A Few Thoughts On Policy

I won't have much time to post here until the end of the year, as I am on the stretch drive of two book projects. But I thought I should go on record on a couple of policy issues in the news:

There are rumors that Trump might pick Kevin Warsh to head the Fed. I'd prefer he keep Yellen. She's presided over more stable NGDP growth than any other Fed chair (although admittedly the sample size is small). And there are two arguments against Warsh. He's far less knowledgeable about monetary economics than Yellen, and he was completely wrong about policy during the Great Recession. Having said that, picking Warsh wouldn't result in much change in policy because Fed chairs don't actually have all that much influence. I doubt whether fed funds futures would show much change. Presidents also don't have much impact on the economy, especially when they are as incompetent and ineffectual as Trump. (This is basically year nine of the Obama administration.) The one issue to watch is taxes. If the GOP simply cuts rates and increases the budget deficit then it will have failed in at least as big a way as in health care. The sine qua non of a successful tax reform is some combination of closing loopholes and simplifying the tax system. (For health care it's cutting costs.) There is recent chatter that the GOP may back off from plans to close loopholes like the deductibility of interest (in corporate taxes) or the deductibility of state and local taxes (in the personal income tax code.) That would be a huge mistake. If all they do is cut rates then the Dems will simply reverse the cuts. The Dems seem to have zero interest in reforming the tax code, so if the GOP fails in its once in 30 year attempt, and gives us something like Bush did in 2001, then they will have failed.

I'd add that a big tax cut that balloons the budget deficit would also increase the trade deficit. This FT article points out that Trump's policies have already boosted the trade deficit (up by 9% so far this year) but his fiscal plans would make it far "worse". Fortunately, trade deficits are not bad for the economy. Unfortunately, a budget deficit is. (Economic nationalists like Bannon should be horrified by Trump's tax plans, but they are generally too ignorant of macro to understand the implications of what he's proposing.)

If politics makes it too hard to close tax loopholes then an interesting backdoor approach is to sharply raise the standard deduction. Trump proposes doubling it to $24,000 for a married couple, which would reduce the number of itemizers from 45 million to 7 million. In other words, this would mean that tax loopholes would no longer benefit the broad middle class. Once they are linked only to the rich it would make them easier to go after in future reforms. A clever idea, let's see if he carries through. (I suspect he won't.)

PS. Limiting a loophole AMT-style doesn't count as a partial victory, as it makes the tax code even more complex.