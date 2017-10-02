Small Cap Value Closes Performance Gap Since Mid-August '17

With a clean quarter-end cutoff this weekend, I thought it would be a good idea to update the style box or "Value vs Growth" analysis done for readers every 6 weeks.

Likely thanks to the rally in Energy, "Value" across all the market cap ranges closed the performance differential since mid-August '17, with the smallcap asset class showing the sharpest improvement over the last 6 weeks.

Clients have been kept out of Energy since - if the secular bear market path followed by both Tech and Financial sectors plays out - there is more consolidation ahead for the Energy sector. Remember, the crude oil bear market didn't start until September - October, 2014.

Financials, which I consider to be a Value sector, have rebounded nicely since early September - that too likely helped the mid and large-cap asset classes.

Looking at the charts, many of the major asset classes, i.e. SP 500, Russell 2000, Mid-Caps, the Bank Index, Transports, are poised for breakouts. There is a technician who has grouped these charts into one frame, and I need to show it to readers. This week, later in the week…

Thanks for reading.