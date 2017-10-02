“It's... it's... it's indescribably beautiful! It reminds me of the Fourth of July!”.

Tomorrow I will be speaking to attendees at the 8th Annual InterFace Net Lease conference in New York City. As it does every year, this industry-leading information and networking conference will bring together all of the leading players in the net lease, 1031-exchange and sale leaseback markets. Last year's event attracted over 270 attendees, and given the uncertain market environment and question marks about the future of 1031 exchanges, an even larger audience is expected for this year's conference.

I spent the weekend preparing for the conference, and as a result, you will likely see a few Net Lease REIT articles this week on Seeking Alpha.

So anyway, back to the Net Lease conference, and the light that went off.

It’s Indescribably Beautiful

My newsletter (Forbes Real Estate Investor) goes out today and I want to remind you of my recently created ‘DAVOS’ portfolio. Essentially, this basket of five REITs includes my top SWAN picks that have demonstrated a successful history of dividend growth, along with powerful potential for future growth.

One the ‘DAVOS’ picks is Realty Income (O): See my recent article HERE.

Year to date, the DAVOS portfolio has performed better than average, (although my Small Cap REIT portfolio is crushing it) shares have returned 10.7% YTD.



Keep in mind that the Net Lease REITs are different from Shopping Center REITs because their lease structure and growth drivers support a predictable revenue stream relative to other forms of retail real estate. This snapshot below compares Realty Income (and Net Lease REITs) with Shopping Center/Mall REITs:

One of the most important differentiators for Net Lease REITs is that they drive growth through acquisitions. When is the last time you saw a Mall REIT acquire a mall?

Net Lease REITs like Realty Income have a large pool to fish in – the sector is highly fragmented and there are opportunities to invest in practically every state in the U.S. (Realty Income owns properties in 49 states).

Over the years, Realty Income has evolved into a massive Net Lease REIT with 4,980 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico. As you can see below, the company has a highly diversified portfolio spanning 49 states (not in HI):

It’s hard to fathom how much Realty Income has grown over the years, from one Taco Bell site to over 4,900 properties. The company now has incredible scale, well diversified by tenant, industry, geography, and, to a certain extent, property type.

No tenant represents more than 6.7% of revenue as Realty Income has 250 commercial tenants, 45% are investment-grade rated (including 9 of the top 20 tenants):

As you can see below, Whole Foods is not on the list of Top 20 tenants. During the first quarter, Realty Income added Kroger (NYSE:KR) to its top 20 tenants, representing 1.2% of annualized rental revenue. But more importantly, the top 15 tenants represent higher quality credit, less cyclical industries and greater diversification vs. 2009:

Three of Realty Income’s top 15 tenants are drugstores, and recently, Rite Aid (RAD) announced it was selling around $5.5 billion of store to Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA). This transaction will benefit RAD because the company will use its cash (from the sell) to pay down debt (currently “B” rated). RAD has no debt coming due until 2020.

In terms of the impact to Realty Income, it’s likely that some of RAD-leased stores will become WBA-leased (so a credit upgrade essentially) and the remaining RAD stores will be more profitable because RAD’s balance sheet will be stronger.

Realty Income remains comfortable with the momentum in the drugstore industry and continues to view the exposure favorably given the industry’s attractive demographic tailwinds, non-discretionary nature and continued growth from in-store pharmacy pickup. Additionally, Walgreens and CVS (NYSE:CVS) (the top two drugstore tenants) have generated 15 consecutive quarters of positive same-store pharmacy sales growth.

Also, I recently wrote an article on EPR Properties (EPR), a Net Lease REIT with 42% of exposure (based on ABR) with theater operators (23% with AMC).

Realty Income also has theatre exposure, but just 2.8% with AMC and 1.8% with Regal. However, Realty Income has structured its leases more favorably (than EPR), and by the end of 2018, over half of the AMC leases will feature stadiums with the declining seat model. Also, you have to believe that Star Wars 8 (hits this winter) will boost the bottom line.

No industry represents more than 11.1% of rent and the company has considerable exposure to defensive industries: Top 10 industries represent strong diversification, significant exposure to non-discretionary, low price point, service-oriented industries:

Realty Income’s Roots Are In Retail

Realty Income’s roots are in retail and because of that exposure, shares have underperformed year to date. However, the retail danger is simply a misconception as Realty Income continues to grow exposure to mission-critical industrial properties.

Realty Income’s management team is highly experienced at sourcing deals, and when the company invests in retail, it seeks strong unit-level cash flow coverage (specific to each industry). The company seeks tenants with service, non-discretionary and/or low price point components to their business with favorable sales and demographic trends.

Keep in mind, there have been 14 retail bankruptcies in 2017 and 13 of them were related to apparel, electronics, and general merchandise. Realty Income has little exposure to these categories: 5 apparel BKs and O has 1.8% of ABR in apparel, 3 sporting goods BKs and O has 1.3% of ABR in sporting goods, and O has .30% exposure in electronics, 1.7% in general merchandise, and just .65% exposure in shoes (i.e., Payless BK).

Also, Realty Income has 3.67% exposure (based on ABR) to the grocery sector. The company has Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Kroger as Top 10 tenants. As I said earlier, it’s critical to invest in quality retail and that means avoid REITs that have exposure to weaker chains like Shopko (i.e., Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)) and Bi-Lo (i.e., Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)).

Also, historical tenant bankruptcies have been in industries that Realty Income has minimal exposure to today:

Most importantly, over 90% of Realty Income’s retail portfolio has service, non-discretionary and/or low price point components. The Non-Retail-focused investments are Fortune 1000, primarily investment-grade rated companies.

The Light Goes Off

As I said, I was preparing this weekend to participate in the Net Lease conference in NYC on Tuesday, and a light went off.

I began to contemplate Realty Income’s investment spreads relative to its weighted average cost of capital. In Q2-17, the margin remained healthy, averaging 221 bps, well above the historical averages. Realty Income defined investment spreads as initial cash yield less the nominal first year weighted average cost of capital.

As illustrated below, the low cost of capital (high equity multiple) is the most important competitive advantage in the net lease industry:

Low cost of capital allows Realty Income to acquire the highest quality assets and leases in the net lease industry:

Given the confidence in Realty Income’s business model, the company announced it is increasing 2017 acquisitions guidance from $1 billion to $1.5 billion. The company completed $321 million in acquisitions during Q2-17 at attractive investment spreads.

The company’s low cost of capital allows it to simultaneously acquire the highest quality properties that provide favorable long-term returns, while also creating meaningful near-term earnings growth. Investment spreads relative to the weighted average cost of capital remained healthy, averaging 221 bps in Q2-17, well above historical average spreads.

What does this mean?

It means that Realty Income can dominate in the corporate sale/leaseback arena. When a large corporation is ready to monetize its on-balance-sheet real estate assets, Realty Income can be the dominant landlord of choice.

That’s not say that there are no competitors, but when it comes to the low cost of capital advantage, Realty Income is indescribably beautiful.

No Fudge Here

Most of you know about the Net Lease REIT that decided to “fudge” the numbers (see my recent VEREIT (NYSE:VER) article HERE). However, there’s no proof that Realty Income is fudging the books. In fact, the balance sheet is a work of art, as evidenced by the modest debt-to-EBITDA ratio standing at approximately 5.6x. The company is rated BBB+ by all three major rating agencies (Moody's, S&P, and Fitch), and is likely to become an A- rated REIT soon (only 7 other REITs have an A rating).

Also, keep in mind that Prologis (NYSE: PLD) was rated A- by Moody's and O had a positive outlook in June (BBB+), and the company is eight months in (June-March), suggesting that a credit upgrade (to A-) is a clear catalyst for Realty Income.

Realty Income maintains a conservative capital structure. During the second quarter, the company raised $55.1 million in equity, primarily through its ATM program. The company’s senior unsecured bonds have a weighted average remaining maturity of 7.9 years and the fixed charge coverage ratio is 4.4x.

Other than the credit facility, the only variable rate debt exposure is just $23 million of mortgage debt. The overall debt maturity schedule remains in very good shape, with only $213 million of debt coming due in the remainder of this year.

One other key differentiator for Realty Income is the company scalability of costs that contributes to higher relative valuation. Efficiency and scalability of the Net Lease REIT business model leads to consistently better performance. G&A expenses should be treated the same as dollar of property-level cash flow. Consensus NAV estimates generally exclude impact of G&A expenses, thus no explicit “credit” for G&A efficiencies is recognized. Capping G&A with real estate multiple degrades NAV/sh more for smaller portfolios with less scalability.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-17, Realty Income’s funds from operations (or FFO) per share was $0.75 versus $0.70 a year ago. The company revised its 2017 FFO guidance to a range of $2.96 to $3.01 per share.

Adjusted funds from operations (or AFFO) - the actual cash available for distribution was $0.76 per share for the quarter, representing a 7% increase over the year ago period. As viewed below, Realty Income has enjoyed an attractive earnings growth profile:

Most importantly, Realty Income has only one year out of twenty one years in which it saw declining AFFO/share:

Realty Income earnings growth outperformed other REITs during the last rising rate era: During the prior cycle era of rising rates (Q2 2003 trough through Q2 2006 peak), Realty Income's earnings grew faster than most REITs:

Acquisition cap rates adjust to rising interest rates, preserving attractive investment spreads. Acquisition spreads vs. WACC did moderately (from ~250 bps in 2003 to ~150 bps in 2006), but less than the increase in interest rates (~170 bps in comparable time period). Nominal cost of equity declined despite rising interest rates, offsetting the increase in debt costs. Dividend CAGR during this period was 5.9%.

Realty Income’s occupancy (based on the number of properties) was 98.5% in Q2-17, the highest occupancy achieved in 10 years. The company continues to expect occupancy to be approximately 98% in 2017.

During the quarter, Realty Income re-leased 53 properties to existing and new tenants, recapturing approximately 113% of expiring rent, which is well above the long-term average. This quarter was the fourth consecutive quarter of leasing recapture rates above 100%.

For the first half of 2017, the company has re-leased 102 properties to existing and new tenants, recapturing approximately 109% of expiring rent. Since listing in 1994, the company has re-leased or sold over 2,400 properties with leases expiring, recapturing over 99% of rent on those properties that were re-leased.

O is Indescribably Beautiful

As far as I’m concerned, Realty Income is simply indescribably beautiful. Recently, the company increased the dividend for the 92nd time in the company’s history and the current annualized dividend represents a 6% increase over the year ago.

Realty Income has increased the dividend every year since the company’s listing in 1994, growing the dividend at a compound average annual rate of just under 5%. The dividend represents an AFFO payout ratio of approximately 83% based on the midpoint of 2017 guidance.

Now that HCP, Inc. (HCP) has spun its “ugly ducklings” (yes, that will be the title for an upcoming article), Realty Income is just one of five REITs included in the prestigious Dividend Aristocrat club. See my recent article “Trick or Treat, I Love These REITs”.

The chart below illustrates Realty Income’s growth through a variety of economic cycles. Zero dividend cuts in 22 years as a public company.

Now let’s take a look at Realty Income’s dividend yield compared with the peer group:

A prudent investor should consider the overall quality of the dividend, while also recognizing the safety of the payout ratio:

One of the key reasons I like Realty Income is because of the consistency and reliability, as evidenced below, the company is forecasted to grow earnings (or AFFO) in line with the peers:

Here’s how the forecasted growth compares with the peers:

Realty Income is one of the most diversified REITs in the world, and when combining the predictability of future cash flows along with the lowest cost of capital (in the peer group), you get a highly defensive dividend grower that is engineered to protect principal at ALL costs. Remember, a premium business deserves a premium valuation:

Realty Income shares have been range bound in the $55-60 range since the Spirit Realty news (see my article HERE). Also, as noted above, retail headlines have also weighed on the shares.

I am maintaining a BUY on shares in Realty Income (bumped target to $57.50) and I recommend increasing exposure when there’s a pullback. Although I don’t consider global uncertainty a true catalyst, I feel certain that the trading volume with Realty Income will increase if fear ramps up.

Sources: FAST Graphs and Realty Income Investor Presentation.

REITs mentioned: (FCPT), (STOR), (WPC), (SRC), (NNN), (VER), (EPR), and (ADC).



