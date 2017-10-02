Dining-Out For Dividends

I am more attracted to the dining chain than the landlord.

The bill essentially forced companies that wanted to spin off their real estate into a REIT to be taxed.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) reported solid Q1-18 results last week: Total sales were $1.9 billion, an increase of 12.9%, and adjusted diluted net earnings per share were $.99, an increase of 12.5% (from last year's diluted net earnings per share). The company returned approximately $180 million of capital to shareholders with $100 million in share repurchases and approximately $80 million in dividends.

Darden’s recent acquisition of the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen chain (HQ’d in Texas) caused a slight decline in profits due to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The two storms temporarily closed hundreds of restaurants and may have resulted in nearly $5.6 million in lost profits.

Darden bought the 165-restaurant Cheddar’s chain for $780 million in April, hoping for a young, high-growth restaurant to counter mature brands such as Olive Garden. On the recent earnings call, Darden’s CEO (Gene Lee) explained:

"We are laser focused on integrating Cheddar’s. We think Cheddar’s is an incredible opportunity for long-term growth, and so we are not even contemplating or thinking about doing anything else until that brand is fully integrated, it is firing and has really a good growth platform where it’s contributing at a much higher growth rate than Olive Garden and to add to our overall growth rate, so that’s the focus. Once we have visibility that that has been done successfully, then we’ll look at the platform and determine what our next move is."

Just under two years ago, Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) completed its spin-off from Darden into an independent public company trading on the NYSE. The company began trading as a C-Corp. and became a REIT effective January 1, 2016.

Representative Kevin Brady was the key Republican behind the provision in the bill which put the brakes on REIT spin-offs, a popular tool used by many activists as a means to separate real estate and operating assets.

Darden was not the only company to REIT spin, others such a Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) and Hilton (NYSE:HLT) were able to unload the real estate (into a REIT) before the window closed.

Darden was able to pay down ~$1bn of debt subsequent to the spin-off, partially funded by the Four Corners transaction; following the spin-off, Darden had no debt maturities until 2035.



Four Corners Today

The Four Corners portfolio was originally formed through a selection of 424 high-quality Darden restaurant properties with stable cash flows and strong rent coverage. Under the terms of the spin-off, Darden distributed all of the outstanding Four Corners shares pro rata to Darden's shareholders.

Darden shareholders retained their Darden shares and received one share of Four Corners for every three Darden shares held, with cash paid in lieu of fractional Four Corners shares. As you can see below, the FCPT portfolio now includes 506 properties in 44 states. The portfolio has grown from just a few brands into 16 brands:

When Four Corners went public, the portfolio was comprised of only brands related to Darden (five initial Darden restaurant brands: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, Wildfish Seafood Grille):

However, since the spin, Four Corners has invested in a number of other properties (not affiliated with Darden). 15 acquired brands to date: KFC, Bob Evans (NASDAQ:BOBE), Burger King, Arby’s, Pizza Hut, McAlister’s Deli, Hardee’s, Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD), Taco Bell, Wendy’s (NYSE:WEN), Steak ‘n Shake, Dairy Queen, Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN), Fazoli’s, and Zaxby’s.

Over the last year or so, Four Corners has closed on over $160 million of acquisitions across 91 properties. The company’s portfolio is fully leased with no vacancies, unoccupied stores, or assets under development. Here's a snapshot of recent acquisitions:

A Focus on Quality Income

FCPT's portfolio is comprised of high-quality restaurant properties that demonstrate strong operating performance.

Darden continues to execute at a very high level with a conservative financial profile while many other casual dining companies are not doing well, and Four Corners has been avoiding these credits.

The quick service brands that Four Corners has been acquiring have been very stable. Four Corners has updated the overall EBITDAR lease coverage, and this statistic is for the entire company, including acquisitions post spin, with coverage from 4.1x at spin to 4.7x today. This was driven by updated metrics from Darden, where coverage has strengthened given improved operations and sales growth overall since 2015.

Four Corners also has limited lease rollover risk as evidenced by the snapshot below: There are no lease maturities until 2020, and the weighted average lease term for the portfolio is just under 14 years. The average annual rent escalator for the portfolio is approximately 1.5%, and all of the Darden property cash rents increased by 1.5% each year on November 1st.

The Balance Sheet

Four Corners' existing portfolio performed as planned during Q2-17 and remember that Darden was upgraded by all three rating agencies (last year) and is now rated BBB flat, BBB flat and Ba3.

As of Q2-17, there was no outstanding balance on Four Corners' $350 million revolving credit facility. The company reported $2.8 million of cash, general and administrative expenses after excluding non-cash stock-based compensation.

As expected, results were slightly higher than Q1-17 mainly due to the overlap of internal and external accounting costs (completed the internalization) and the conversion was completed in July, and the company expects to achieve meaningful expense savings going forward.

Four Corners' net debt to EBIDA stands at 4.4x at quarter end, and the company remains committed to maintaining net debt to EBITDA levels at or below 5.5 to 6x. At quarter-end, the company had $525 million of outstanding debt, including $125 million of unsecured fixed rate notes that closed on June 7, 2017. The company was undrawn on its $350 million revolving credit facility, and had $81.3 million of available cash and cash equivalents.

The Latest Earnings Results

Four Corners' Q2-17 Funds from Operations (or FFO) were $20.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, representing an increase of 1.6% in per diluted share results compared to the same period in 2016. Year to date FFO was $41.6 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, representing an increase of 4.4% in per diluted share results compared to the same period in 2016.

The company’s Adjusted Funds from Operations (or AFFO) was $19.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, representing an increase of 4.2% in per diluted share results compared to the same period in 2016. Year to date AFFO was $38.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, representing an increase of 6.3% in per diluted share results compared to the same period in 2016.

The company reiterates its previous guidance for 2017 for an annual G&A run rate cost of approximately $11 million, and the company estimates about $0.05 of dilution to Q2 AFFO per share given the cash balance and the higher cost of interest expense on the fixed notes versus variable financing on the revolver.

Here’s a snapshot of Four Corners AFFO/share growth estimates (FAST Graph data) compared with the peer group:

As you can see, Four Corners has a steady growth trajectory, and here’s a snapshot of the average three-year growth rate compared with the peers:

Here is a snapshot of the AFFO payout ratio compared with the peers:

Dining-Out For Dividends

To be honest, I really like the Darden business model, and I was pleased to see the company de-lever the balance sheet via the REIT spin. I’m not a big fan of the casual dining sector, simply because I have witnessed too many restaurants fail over the years.

However, I am a big fan of fast food, based on the fact that I have five kids and I am always sitting in the take-out line. As you can see below, Four Corners pursues properties within the median range of Casual Dining, Fast Casual and Quick Service; concepts with mid-level sales volumes provide rent support while keeping rent at replaceable levels in case of vacancy.

As illustrated below, eating out has become more expensive as Food Away From Home (or FAFH) costs are rising more rapidly than Food At Home (or FAH) costs:

While parking has always been critical to a restaurant’s success, over the past few decades, drive-thrus have become increasingly crucial. Brands are increasingly being recognized for the economics of drive-thrus. Howard Schultz, CEO of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), explains:

"Drive-thrus create incremental revenues and profits compared to traditional stores and represent a fast-growing and highly profitable format for Starbucks, comprising just over one-third of our U.S. company-operated stores but contributing nearly 45% of our U.S. retail profit."

I am becoming increasingly attracted to Four Corners' diversification strategy. While I was bearish with my first research article on Four Corners, I am becoming progressively interested in shares in the company. The management team is delivering on its promise to build a low leverage and flexible model to support enhanced diversification.

Let’s compare the dividend yield with the peers:

I’m sure many of you will get turned off with the sub 4% dividend yield, but remember that the payout ratio is safe and the company is growing its lease income by an average of 1.5% annually. Now let’s take a look at the P/AFFO multiple:

What does this suggest?

Four Corners is the MOST expensive Net Lease REIT, and while there is no doubt that the rent checks are safe, the company has considerable concentration risk. There are clearly better options in the sector, including a few recent picks: W.P. Carey (WPC) – see article HERE, VEREIT (VER) – see article HERE, and STORE Capital (STOR) – see article HERE. Also, I’m not certain that Four Corners has more room to run; as illustrated below, shares have outperformed the peers year-to-date.

Darden is projected to grow earnings by double digits over the next few years (shares are now yielding 3.2%) and I am more attracted to the dining chain than the landlord, Four Corners. The REIT is forecasted to grow AFFO/share by around 5% and based upon traditional valuation metrics, the company is moderately expensive. I plan on conducting further due diligence on Darden in hopes of increasing exposure in my non-REIT investment portfolio; conversely, Four Corners is still a HOLD.

