Nestle: Caving In

But will it be enough to close the trading gap with peers.

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) has decided to heed much of activist investor Dan Loeb’s, and his hedge fund Third Point’s, advice. Loeb announced a stake earlier this year and wanted the company to boost shareholder value. Nestle took much of Loeb’s advice.

It's now set a target for its operating margin - doing so for the first time ever. It still has a relatively new CEO - Mark Schneider - who took over on Jan. 1. He's the first outside CEO for Nestle since 1922. The stock is now up 17% in 2017, but still underperforming peers like Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) and Unilever (UL) (UN).



Even the recent announcements didn't really get investors excited.

The margin target is rather conservative. Nestle might be hoping to underpromise and overdeliver here, with the company targeting a 17.5-18.5% operating margin by 2020. Nestle’s current margin is around 16%. Loeb wanted Nestle to target 18-20% for 2020. Nestle says it wants to focus more on growing the top line instead of margins.

Then there’s its buyback plan. Nestle is speeding up its $20 billion buyback plan, spreading it evenly over the next three years instead of the previous plan of backloading it to 2019-2020. And Nestle has said it will focus its portfolio toward faster-growing markets.



Growth, enough?

Nestle is looking to spend money on growing its portfolio, that is, focusing on high-growth areas, such as coffee, pet care, and infant nutrition. The other key opportunity, however, that investors shouldn’t overlook, is that Nestle could become a bigger force in consumer healthcare. Recall that CEO Schneider’s background is in healthcare.



But for now, Nestle has shown a willingness to buy small, growthy, brands that it can grow into global powerhouses with using marketing and scale. Something other peers, such as Procter & Gamble (PG), have been slow to do. This year, Nestle bought up the small, hipster-style, coffee company Blue Bottle. It’s also purchased Sweet Earth (plant-based protein) and Freshly (food delivery). Meanwhile, I’d expect Nestle to be proactive with potentially selling off underperforming brands - i.e. the confectionery brand which makes Butterfinger and KitKat.



All this sounds great, but there’s still a couple big headwinds here for shareholders.



One headwind is that Nestle is still trading on the ‘rich’ side. Nestle trades at 17.2x EV/EBITDA. Unilever, which has its own operating margin target of 20%, trades at 14.2x.



The remaining elephant

Then there’s the other uncertainty. Nestle came around and offered up concessions on three of Loeb’s major demands. However, Nestle has overlooked the biggest potential catalyst for itself - choosing not to address what it could do with the $27 billion (23.3%) stake in L’Oreal.



We had the death of Liliane Bettencourt, heiress to the L'Oréal fortune, last week. This unfortunate event gives Nestle or the L’Oreal family a chance to increase its stake in L'Oreal, but it can’t be done for at least six months. This could set up the opportunity for Nestle to buy up more of L’Oreal should the Bettencourt family heirs decide to sell, which would be the opposite of Loeb's thesis. It's not reassuring that Nestle has been vehemently defending its stake in L’Oreal.



Despite the recent announcements - a modest operating margin target, buyback acceleration and commitment to growth - without a potential key catalyst like monetizing the L’Oreal business, Nestle remains too expensive.



