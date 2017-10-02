Dealer Checks: September Should Be A Record Month For General Motors' Chevrolet Bolt EV

It doesn’t look like the Tesla Model 3 came anywhere close to catching up with GM’s Chevrolet Bolt EV juggernaut in September.

Bolt EV U.S. sales hit 2,107 units in August. Assuming another 1,000 Bolt-certified dealers selling 3 Bolt units apiece, U.S. Bolt sales has potential up to 5,000 a month.

It was a partial month for Bolt EV sales, and on an aggregate basis they could have sold more, had more units been available.

I went around and asked four Chevrolet dealers in Las Vegas how many Bolt EV units they sold thus far in September. The answer: Eleven units in aggregate.

As of September 6, GM expanded Chevrolet Bolt EV availability from 19 U.S. states to 50. What will that mean for monthly sales?

The Chevrolet Bolt EV joined the Volt in General Motors’ (NYSE:GM) plug-in car lineup in December 2016, and is the first 238 mile range practical all-electric car available for a U.S. price of $37,495 before tax credits and any other incentives. When it launched, it was only available in California and Oregon. ("When can I buy a Chevy Bolt EV electric car? See state-by-state schedule.")



As you can see in the rollout schedule referenced above, it has been a gradual U.S. rollout, hitting only 19 states by August 2017. Unit sales have been on a generally upward trend almost every month.



With 19 states under the belt, monthly sales hit 2,107 units by August 2017.



However, the U.S. does not have just 19 states - it’s got 50. Now that we are into September, GM was on track to sell the Bolt EV in all 50 states. How would that move the sales number, which stood at 2,107 per month as of August?



GM announced on September 6 that the Bolt EV had become available nationwide at that point.



When September was drawing to a close, I decided to visit the Chevrolet dealerships in one of the cities outside these 19 states in order to get a sense of how many Bolt EV units they had sold in September and see what one could extrapolate for the country as a whole. I went to the four Chevrolet dealerships in Las Vegas on the last weekend of the month and asked them how many Bolt EVs they had sold.



Here is what I was told by the salespeople at those four dealerships:



Dealer #1 - Five units were received during September, and all five had sold immediately, they said. Basically, they have a waiting list, and the Bolt EVs were gone within a day or two of arriving.



Dealer #2 - Six units were received during September, and five had been sold. They also have a waiting list, but they are keeping one unit so that people can see and take a test drive. As with Dealer #1 above, they said that based on the waiting list, they would sell the next units they receive as soon as they arrive.

Dealer #3: Three units were received during mid-late September and one had been sold. This dealer was less optimistic about being able to sell the remaining two units immediately but seemed optimistic about the Bolt EV sales prospects overall. Given the demand expressed by dealers #1 and #2 above, maybe they would be traded to them if they couldn’t sell them soon enough.



Dealer #4: One lone unit was received only a couple of days before the final weekend of the month. They had been told that they needed to hold onto the unit in order to have it checked for some technical issue before they could sell it. They said they have several people in line for it, but cannot complete a sale until the potential technical issue has been resolved.



So there you have it: four Chevrolet dealers in Las Vegas, and eleven Chevrolet Bolt EV units sold in the month of September. Two of the dealers received their cars in the first week or the month, and the other two only near the end of the month. Clearly this was not a full month of sales on an overall aggregate basis.



It is obviously impossible to be confident and scientific as to precisely extrapolate these sales numbers to the rest of the country, but we can make some reasonable assumptions. Keep in mind that for starters, there are some major variables we simply don’t know:



How did sales perform in the existing 19 Bolt EV states? Could have gone either way.

How many of Chevrolet’s dealers around the country (the other 31 states) received Bolt EV unit allocation?

When during the month did they get any units, and how many?

And of course, the big one: What’s the fundamental demand?

It looks like Chevrolet has around 3,000 dealerships in the U.S. Here's a complete list of Chevrolet dealer locations from AggData.

Let’s say that, conservatively, there are now 1,000 incremental U.S. Chevrolet dealerships certified to sell the Bolt EV as of September (adding 31 states to the 19 already selling the Bolt EV). In Las Vegas, four dealerships sold eleven cars in what was only part of a month, and would have sold at least one more unit had it not been for some potential technical issue. So let’s call that twelve on a normalized basis. That’s three Bolt EV unit sales per dealership.



Multiply three Bolt EVs per incremental certified Chevrolet dealership nationwide - say, 1,000 - and you get to 3,000 incremental units per month. Add that to, say, a steady-state rate of approximately 2,000 Bolts per month in the other 19 states and you have a total of 5,000 units per month.



Does this mean GM is about to report 5,000 Chevrolet Bolt EV unit sales for the U.S. market in September? I imagine this would be too optimistic, but that’s what this little dealer check exercise implies.



There are plenty of reasons why the number would differ from 5,000. Perhaps the average of these four dealerships in the one city that I checked is simply not representative of the nationwide average. Perhaps a more realistic number is that each dealer will sell only one - or less than one - Bolt EV per month. Then again, it could be the opposite as well.



GM is scheduled to announce U.S. September month sales in the morning of Tuesday, October 3. That’s when we will find out how far off my estimate is. My guess is that the number will split the difference between 2,000 and 5,000, thus landing somewhere around 3,500, but based on this dealer check, it could be as high as 5,000 - as unlikely as it would have seemed until I simply asked these dealers.



Comparison with, and implications for, Tesla



Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) guided for 1,630 Model 3 cars manufactured in the September quarter,



Last month reported (August), the Chevrolet Bolt EV outsold the Tesla Model 3 to the tune of 28:1 in the U.S. market.



If my estimate is right, and if Tesla manages to sell (deliver) 1,630 finished cars to customers - even if they are Tesla employees who are serving as de facto Beta-testers - my Chevrolet Bolt EV estimate implies that it will have outsold the Tesla Model 3 by more than 2:1 in the U.S. market in the month of September.



This isn’t a car review, but two facts are important to understand:



The Chevrolet Bolt EV won North American Car of the Year (NACOTY) last January.

Tesla did not make a Model 3 available to the NACOTY jury to evaluate for the award that will be bestowed in early January 2018.

A small number of journalists have had somewhere between a few minutes and a couple of hours behind the wheel of a Tesla Model 3 thus far. When will Tesla make available the Model 3 to journalists in the same manner that all mainstream automakers do, i.e., have them test the car independently against other cars for at least a few days? One would certainly like to see all the eminently qualified car reviewers of the major automotive journalistic outlets, who have considerable experience in evaluating cars, test the Chevrolet Bolt EV head to head against the Tesla Model 3 in the same way that they test all other cars in comparison reviews.



The market is counting on the Tesla Model 3 overtaking the Chevrolet Bolt EV in terms of sales to the tune of approximately 10:1 - 400,000 units per year globally for the Model 3 in 2018, versus approximately 40,000 units per year globally for the Bolt EV. It does look like as of September 2017, GM’s Chevy Bolt EV will still be comfortably ahead of Tesla’s Model 3.



And that’s not what the market consensus was only 100 days ago.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was long FCAU and GOOGL, and short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers. GM hosted a product launch event.