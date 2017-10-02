Hurricane Damage + Tax Cuts + Infrastructure Spending = Huge Deficits On The Way

According to current CBO projections US federal government deficits are set to start increasing after 2018, after a steady decline from the trillion dollar deficits we saw in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, to a low of $487 billion next year. After that, we are set to see a steady trend of increase, reaching as high as $1.41 trillion by 2027, given current policies in place. This of course fails to take into account the many years of support that will have to be allocated to Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico so they can rebuild after the devastation inflicted on millions of Americans by the hurricanes that hit this year. We also have a new proposal for significant tax cuts being tabled, which I do believe will become a reality given broad business support. We also have more and more talk of the need to increase infrastructure spending and so on. All this spending and tax cuts will of course come with an associated boost in economic activity, therefore in theory there will also be a significant boost in revenues. It is unlikely in my opinion that the resulting economic growth will bring in enough revenue to close the gap that is already widening given current policies and with the recent additions, it is likely to expand even further, perhaps to the point where it can get out of control.

Data source: CBO.

Damage from hurricanes, tax cuts, infrastructure and other unforeseen events could add massively to deficits.

It is still unclear just how much the three hurricanes that hit the US mainland and its Caribbean territories will cost the federal government budget, but we know it is in the hundreds of billions of dollars and it is likely to be a prominent aspect of US budgets for many years to come. The estimated costs for hurricanes Harvey and Irma are estimated to be in the $150-$200 billion range. The costs of rebuilding Puerto Rico in hurricane Maria's aftermath will most likely be in the tens of billions of dollars range. In my personal view, the total cost of supporting and rebuilding Puerto Rico is currently greatly under-estimated. We should keep in mind that the island's entire economy has currently come to a halt. This means that millions of people are left without any revenue for many months or even years to come. I think that when we will get a more serious evaluation, we will see that the final cost will be higher than most might expect. I personally think that these three hurricanes added about $200 billion to deficits over the next ten years.

The tax cut story is only now starting to take shape. I believe the tax cut will get done and it will be massive. A current estimate is that the proposed tax cut is about $5.8 trillion for the next decade, while offsetting revenues may only add about $3.6 trillion, with $2.2 trillion being the estimated amount of debt increase over the next ten years after the tax cuts will go into effect. It remains to be seen just how big these tax cuts will be, and what the final revenue offset will be as well, but needless to say that it will likely be massive.

There are other probable initiatives coming, which are likely to add to the deficit. The much-trumpeted Trump infrastructure plan which envisioned about a trillion dollars in new spending on fixing up America's infrastructural deficiencies that was supposed to rely on private investments is now considered to be unfeasible. Thing is however that new spending will probably need to occur anyway in order to address some of the more pressing deficiencies, and it is now being acknowledged that it will likely be shouldered by the federal government to a much larger degree than previously envisaged. The magnitude of the new spending will probably be less than originally promised, but it will be somewhat significant nonetheless.

Source: Fortune.

As we can see, the difference between what is being funded currently for the next decade and what needs to be spent on infrastructure in order to avoid falling behind is already significant. It is therefore very likely that the federal government will have to allocate more funds.

Military spending, additional natural disasters, education and a host of other issues might also need to be addressed through the allocation of additional funds in the next decade. The myth that there are plenty of opportunities to cut spending in order to offset the costs of new initiatives is very prevalent within certain ideological circles, but reality is that the US already has one of the flimsiest social safety nets in the developed world, therefore there is not a lot that can be cut in that respect. The two major entitlement programs, namely social security and Medicare are not something that any government can feasibly cut and expect to survive. Military spending also has broad support among people, business and in government. It is therefore impossible to offset the trillions of dollars in extra deficit that is likely to occur on top of what the CBO has already been forecasting, which is already showing a troubling trend.

The nightmare scenario of recession hitting just as deficits are spinning out of control.

The current economic cycle, measured from the point of the beginning of the last economic crisis is now a decade old. Economic cycles may not necessarily die of old age, it is nevertheless rather unrealistic in my view to assume that we will go another decade without a significant economic downturn occurring. The CBO however is penciling in average annual economic growth of 1.9%, which is basically implying that we will continue on with the current rate of anemic growth we are experiencing through this recovery, without any interruption, resulting in nominal GDP being about 45% higher in 2027 than it is today. We should keep in mind that despite this rather unrealistically optimistic projection, the CBO still predicts deficits in the $1.4 trillion range by 2027.

While I cannot be absolutely sure when we will experience another major global economic slowdown, I do think there are very good odds of it happening before the end of this decade and I believe that a major trigger will be another oil price spike, similar to what we saw in 2008. I know that this may not seem believable at a time when we are talking about infinite shale supplies and EV's killing oil demand, but I recently wrote an article which I think provides a more realistic view on the issue. Aside from that, there are a number of institutions, including the IEA which predict another price spike coming within the next few years.

Perhaps predictions of another oil price spike on the way are wrong, but even if that is the case, there are virtually an endless number of potential triggers which may also cause a global economic crisis. It may be something that perhaps no one currently even considers to be a potential threat. For instance, we have the Catalonia independence referendum in Spain this weekend, which for all we know could act as a trigger of EU destabilization, depending on how it all plays out. We also had the Kurdish referendum in Iraq, which for all we know could ignite a regional war, potentially leading to ME oil exports being disrupted. There is the North Korea thing, as well as the continuing threat of terrorism and migration, which can have a major destabilizing effect. And these are just the geopolitical risks that are currently out there. I personally think that if we will indeed see the current economic cycle continue until 2027 like the CBO is forecasting, it will be nothing short of a miracle.

$2 trillion deficits on the way.

Even without the threat of a new recession, the additional spending and revenue cuts that are currently not being factored in could potentially push deficits close to the $2 trillion range a decade from now. With a new recession added into the equation, which would likely lead to significant revenue loss, as well as increased spending on social benefits and so on, I think we could be looking at many years of deficits in the $2 trillion range next decade, which could be a real crisis within the context of the size of the US economy perhaps not growing as large as currently expected.

There is a sense out there that deficits and debts do not really matter, because after all, the Federal Reserve could just print all that money and do so infinitely. We certainly saw that it may seemingly be true, given that since the 2008 crisis it did increase its balance sheet by trillions of dollars without any obvious consequences. As long as all the money needed to finance the deficits will be printed, it can be argued that there is nothing to worry about this time around either. I personally do not believe that this is the case. I don't believe that in the face of such an increase in new debt the Federal Reserve which has already provided the US economy with a lot of liquidity since 2008 will be able to play a decisive role in dealing with this impending deficit crisis, which in effect is likely to become a sovereign debt crisis. To be more precise, I don't believe that it can do so without causing a serious inflation crisis.

There is of course the option of simply borrowing this amount of money on the open markets. Adding such a large volume of debt on the markets would in most likelihood lead to interest rates going up dramatically, in order to produce the demand needed to absorb all the extra debt. That in turn would mean increasing interest rates throughout the economy, which currently has total accumulated debts of over $67 trillion and we collectively all pay about $2.5 trillion in interest. I don't believe that the US or the global economy for that matter can handle much higher interest rates at this point in time.

The idea of cutting spending in order to deal with such a crisis is laughable given what we saw in Greece over the past half a decade or so. Cutting spending in order to tame deficits is a little bit like a dog chasing its tail. It never catches up to it, just keeps chasing. Greece was forced by powerful outside forces to adopt this ruinous strategy. I don't believe that any politician would otherwise agree to adopt such a policy.

My guess is that currency devaluation via money printing will be the most likely response to the coming deficit crisis, which will likely start in just a few years. Regardless of the policies which will be implemented in response to this impending crisis, one thing that seems certain to me is that the coming decade will most likely not be a bright one for the US economy, as well as for many people who will be caught out by the changing nature of the economy, which in my view will never return to the way it was prior to 2008. We are living in interesting times, even if many people still do not realize it.