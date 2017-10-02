Huge Gains On Our Energy Stock Picks Pushed Our Core Portfolio Up 34.48% Year-To-Date

Where to put our money next is discussed.

The good run came from the huge gains on our energy stock picks. Our Investment Strategy also played an important role.

Core Portfolio had a good September run, up 8.63%, which brought the 2017 total return to 34.48% three-quarters into 2017.

Our Core Portfolio Made A Good Run in September On The Huge Gains From Our Energy Stock Picks

Our Core Portfolio made 56.20% return in 2016. In my previous article, I set our target for 2017 as follows:

Coming into 2017, it may be difficult for us to repeat the performance we made in 2016. But we still set our bar very high. We hope to make 36% return in the next two years so that the Portfolio can reach $1 million mark by the end of 2018.

That means, we need to make an average 3% return to reach our goal.

The Core Portfolio did very well in Q1, 2017. We achieved 14.23% return vs S&P 500’s 5.53% gain and the Portfolio’s balance was at $609,486.07 by the end of March.

But the Portfolio’s run slowed down considerably in Q2, 2017.

The Portfolio under-performed S&P 500 two months in a row during the month of April and May. It only made a good return in June mainly due to the huge runs in our biotech stock picks. The total return for Q2, 2017 is only 4.09%.

In summarizing our Q2 performance, I was a little bit of pessimistic as I said that

I am more and more a believer that last year’s star may become this year’s dog. ... The only thing I want to do is trying very hard to not let the Core Portfolio become this year’s dog.

On the other hand, I never stopped trying to find the next investment opportunities.

I started to build our positions on energy stocks by the end of June when many energy stocks had dropped more than 50% from their year highs.

But energy stocks continued losing their values. By the end of July, most of my picks in the energy sector were down about 50% and they stayed flat during the whole month of August.

Our Portfolio did not lose money during the two-month period due to our Portfolio diversification as our picks in steel, technology, healthcare sectors performed well.

In the meantime, we double positions on many of energy stock picks.

Our patience finally paid off. Energy stocks finally flew last month, some of them nearly doubled.

The Portfolio's Q3 three-month returns are 3.62%, 0.55%, and 8.63% respectively, which brought Portfolio's Q3 and 2017 year-to-date performance to 13.09% and 34.48% accordingly. See the Portfolio's month-by-month, yearly and two-year performance via S&P 500's in the table below:

* from January 2016.

The Portfolio balance is at $717, 587.02 with $278K in cash now. To achieve our goal for 2017, we need to make an additional 1.04% gain in the fourth quarter and grow the Portfolio into $726,000, which should be a doable target now.

But we will keep our hard work to identify more investment opportunities and grow our Portfolio in the next three months.

Discussion of Portfolio’s Current Holdings and Our Investment Strategies

Before discussing our current holdings, we would like to show the closed trades we made during the month of September:

* from multiple trades.

September's top gainers among our closed picks are mostly from energy sectors such as Fairmount Santrol (FMSA), Tetra Technology (TTI), California Resources (CRC), Rowan Companies (RDC), Smart Sand (SND), PBF Energy (PBF), and Sanchez Corp (SN).

JD.com (JD), netEase.com (NTES), US Steel Corp (X), and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) were sold using one of our profit protection rules and we bought all of them back later at lower prices - See our current holdings below.

We sold Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Fairmount Santrol (FMSA) and Endo Intl (ENDP) because I have double positions on them and still hold one position after our sells. May buy any of them back at proper price levels later.

We have over $278K cash and can add positions at any time.

Now let us look at our current holdings

I will not go through each of our holdings and will discuss some of them. I will also discuss why our average down investment strategy works.

Our multi-buy investment strategy is as follows:

We will not set a stop-loss order after our initial buy. But will double our position if the stock price falls 50% from our first buy and will double our position again if it falls a further 50% from our second buy price as long as our fundamental view on the company stays unchanged.

I later made some modifications to our multi-buy investment strategy. I will not go into details here.

Take our FMSA and EMES investment as an example.

FMSA - Our first buy was on June 25, when the stock dropped from $12 to $4.00 level. We have done our research before buying. The company fundamental is improving and their products are fully booked for 2017. We bought it at $4.25.

But the stock price continued falling after our buy.

On July 20, there were two downgrades: Goldman Sachs cut it to Sell with the target price of $1.00 and Credit Suisse cut it to Neutral.



Here was the news from Credit Suisse:

Credit Suisse notes a bifurcation in the world of frac sand as the oil industry in Texas suddenly starts using locally-mined sand for fracking rather than hauling it expensively by train from mines in Wisconsin. The firm downgrades to neutral from outperform a pair of companies levered to Wisconsin's once-revered Northern White sand -- Fairmount Santrol (FMSA) and Smart Sand (SND) -- but keeps its outperform rating on US Silica (SLCA) and Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP), which have added mines in West Texas's Permian Basin. "Frankly, we are surprised at how much Texas capacity can be used as proppant and is being developed."

FMSA price dropped from $3.87 to $2.60 in three days after the downgrades.

But we also noticed that while Goldman Sachs downgraded FMSA with a target price of $1.00, the company increased its FMSA holdings from 1,066,974 shares in Q1 to 3,783,629 shares in Q2, up over 300%:

Also, Goldman Sachs LLC increased its holdings from near zero in Q1 to 800,884 shares:

In addition, top twenty institutional holdings are up a total of over 29 million shares in Q2

source of data: from Company's Q2 2017 13F-fillings.



After reviewed all the information, I decided to double our position and made our second buy at $2.49 and prepared to make our third buy at $1.00 level later.

The same is for EMES: our first buy was at $10.31 and doubled our position at $5.80 later. We also prepared to make our third buy at below $3.00 in case the bottom has not been reached.

Both stocks did not fall further and made huge runs September. While FMSA almost doubled its share price, EMES gained 25.61% in one month.

Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) are our recent try to play with momentum stocks. While we closed our position on GNCA, we added ARWR into our Portfolio recently.

GNCA - $1.24. I bought it at $4.50 and sold later at $5.31 on its first sign of weakness with 18% gain and avoided its huge breakdown. But this gives us a warning of the risks playing with biotech stocks.

ARWR - $4.33. This is another pick in biotech sector for our momentum plays.

Where To Put Our Money Next

US economy is in good shape now and could become better if Trump tax plans become a reality. We will be looking for more momentum plays during their early stages of runs in coming months.

High reward always comes with high risks. For our highly diversified Portfolio, we can afford few failures. Let us find out where our Core Portfolio will end this year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long twtr,snap,save, clf, vrx,endp, x, aks, amd, mu, nrz, aaoi,snd,fmsa,emes,tti,rdus,sgyp,arwr.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I learned that quite a few of my followers are still waiting for my next article on gold and gold miners directions. But my attention switched to energy stocks since June as I found energy stocks provide a much better investment opportunities. Many small-cap companies also provide possible good returns. I will have more gold and gold miners articles later when the opportunity comes. If you find this article useful for your investment, please click "Follow" to add you to the following list and you will receive the latest updates from me when it is available.