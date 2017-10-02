Transports Week In Review - Parity Is Within Reach, So Is Outperformance

Source: Google Images

As we closed the week on September 29th, transports witnessed further strong performance gaining significantly once again versus broader markets. Reports are now coming out that trucking industry companies are expecting double-digit freight rate increases due to capacity constraints and demand. This bodes exceptionally well for multiple freight industries.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow forecast is expecting gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 2.3 percent for the third quarter. This reflects a -18 percent decline from last year, and is the result of lost consumption from the two hurricanes late in the quarter. This lost demand should be picked up in the fourth quarter, which could lead to a large result versus last year as well.

I manage the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). To date, performance stood at 13.6 percent, as highlighted in green. Transports have made a strong push to get at parity with broader markets. The anomaly remains the NASDAQ Transportation (^TRAN) index, now up 17.6 percent. Both the NASDAQ (^IXIC) and Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) remain strong, up 20.7 and 23.1 percent.

The Dow Jones (DJT), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), Vanguard 500 Index (VFINX) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) were all up 12.3 to 13.4 percent. Mid- and small-cap indices continue to lag larger capitalization and broader diversified peers. Transports continue to lag broader markets, but this week’s performance continues to narrow the gap.

YTD 2017 SPY Vs. XTN Index Prices

For 38th week of 2017, the spread between the SPY and the S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) decreased with the SPY up by 1.2 percentage points. The SPY increased by 80-basis points (bps) to 12.4 percent; while the S&P Transportation ETF also increased by 200-bps to 11.2 percent for 2017.

The trucking industry continues to lead transports, but make no mistake, freight rates are going to be increasing for multiple modes in the near-term. This bodes well for all freight-based service providers.

Rail Operators

Rail operator performance was positive for the week, with the exception being Canadian Pacific (CP), wow. Rail operators witnessed a bottom in the second quarter of 2016, so the more recent rally in transports has propelled this group higher too. Transports are getting frothy, but expectations over the near-term is for much higher freight rate increases.

Week thirty-eight of 2017 witnessed an improvement and a third consecutive YoY growth trend from week 35’s only second negative result for the year. The rate of improvement continues to be more marginal – expectations should remain tempered as the rest of the year will continue to face a higher comparable baseline. The most recent monthly Class I rail traffic report can be found here.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

Railcar manufacturers and lessors were positive for the week, with exceptions being Gatx Corporation (GATX) and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB). Railcar manufacturers have been showing some signs of positive momentum as Greenbrier Companies’ (GBX) earnings report approaches. Trinity Industries (TRN) reversal of the fraud guard rail judgment has sent the stock even higher in after-hours.

I think the recent positive momentum is part in-line performance with transports and part optimistic perceptions for Greenbrier. We are still searching for a bottom for the railcar backlog. The reality remains that railcar manufacturers may witness a longer lag period from a recovery perspective versus the previous recession.

Truckload Carriers

Truckload carriers were up during the week, and they have just been on a tear with no end in sight. Only three peers remain in negative territory. With expectations getting stronger each passing week regarding a tightening capacity market based upon multiple variables, the trucking industry’s prospects for much stronger freight rates in the near-term are much firmer.

The trucking industry is facing the perfect storm for strong positive catalysts including a tightening capacity environment, increasing demand and a driver shortage, among other items. Shippers need to be prepared for rates to surge higher in the short-term.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

Less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers were up, following truckload peers higher. The new filing structure for FedEx Corporation (FDX) now includes TNT Express within the company’s Express segment. As this was not impactful for FedEx’s LTL segment, the lower volume growth was not inspiring. Nonetheless, increasing rates kept growth in both revenues and margin improvement on the rise, which bodes well for peers.

Seasonal rates since late-March have remained stable for LTL carriers. Through the nine months of 2017, pricing yields have remained disciplined and shipment volumes have been on the rise.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight, package and delivery companies were up for the week, with exceptions being air cargo lessors. Both Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) and Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) have been choppy since early-August. As the cost to gain more e-commerce tonnage increases, it looks like both may continue to see volatility on the horizon.

Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) has a real shot at being the top performer by year-end. FedEx will likely outperform United Parcel Service (UPS) for the year. I like all three companies, but investors should keep an eye on UPS’s e-commerce exposure to Amazon (AMZN).

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were all up for the week. I continue to believe that prospects will improve for this group. Maybe not at the exact same time as how the trucking industry is taking off, but there will be increasing rates from logistics providers as they incur increasing purchased transportation costs.

I also believe that in the event the next couple of quarters do indeed display much stronger demand and a tightening trucking industry, that logistics companies will continue to rally regardless if results are not as rosy as hoped. The focus is on the short-term and all indications are pointing to stronger pricing power for freight service providers.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

For the container shipping industry, weekly performance was positive with the only exception being Euroseas (ESEA). Matson (MATX) continues to be volatile, although it is above the $28 per share level again. I like the near-term chances for the company to get back above the $30 level.

I may be coming around to the container lessors group. I reviewed this group late last year and thought that Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) was in a good position for consideration. The challenge is understanding the business model and being comfortable with very high leverage to grow revenues.

Airlines

Airline stock performance for the week was mixed for the second week in a row. It is disappointing for most other transport industries to be rallying, and the airline group still down-and-out. Once we get stronger visibility on the natural disaster impacts of late, and how capacity and labor costs are shaping up, there may be better days ahead.

I remain long Alaska Air Group (ALK) as I believe that near-term potential is big. Similar to the trucking industry, once the tables turn I expect this group to broadly move higher.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic – Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Through the thirty-eighth week of 2017, total traffic was up 4.6 percent with carload traffic up 4.7 percent, down 10-bps; and intermodal traffic up 4.6 percent, up 10-bps. Week thirty-eight performance remained positive from last year.

These numbers continue to not be far off from the total traffic originated results of 5.1 percent for the first thirty-eight weeks of 2017 for North America rail traffic, published by the Association of American Railroads (NYSE:AAR) data. Investors should remember that total traffic carried includes both originated and received carloads and intermodal units. Additionally, U.S. traffic was up 3.7 percent and Canadian traffic was up 11.5 percent, closely tracking the carried rail traffic when combined. Mexico traffic was up 0.6 percent, as improvement remains in positive territory.

Container traffic was up 4.6 percent, which was up 10-bps. Domestic intermodal pricing for both eastbound and westbound averages remain positive from last year. Fuel surcharges, although a lag, remain poised to increase as diesel prices have stayed higher after both hurricanes.

Week thirty-eight witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 108,000 carloads carried. This reflected a -4.2 percent decline versus last year, the second consecutive decline. Grain performance was down, at -19.2 percent versus last year. Similar to coal, weekly growth from this point forward will be choppier; this was the fifth consecutive week of negative performance.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was down -8.6 percent versus last year; the eleventh consecutive drop from previous performance levels. Chemicals were up 5.1 percent, petroleum products were up 2.6 percent (only the second positive week for the year) and crushed stone, gravel and sand remained on a roll, up 28.2 percent.

Trucking Industry

Source: Cass Information Systems, Cass Freight Index

A recent report quoting JB Hunt Transport (JBHT) stated that freight rates for the trucking industry may rise by double-digits in the short-term, painting a shift in power from shippers. Over the past couple of years, shippers have had the upper hand in negotiating freight rates with carriers and service providers. This will no longer be the case for the near-term foreseeable future.

Diesel prices remained elevated up 17 percent versus last year as of September 25 th, an increase from the previous week of 0.4 percent. Smaller trucking peers continue to upstage their larger counterparts from a stock price performance perspective. Analysts have once again turned bullish on names including Covenant Transportation (CVTI), Heartland Express (HTLD) and USA Truck (USAK) regarding consolidation speculation.

Air Cargo

There is no stopping the global air cargo industry as the positive numbers keep piling in. The most recent information for the Asia-Pacific trade lane continues to display substantial demand outpacing increasing freight capacity. This is contrary to the container shipping industry which is still stuck in a supply overbalance.

During the second half of 2017, air cargo has still witnessed double-digit growth from the previous year. This has contributed to the strong rally in DHL Post’s stock price this year, as well as FedEx’s recent bullish comments during its earnings announcement of demand expectations in the near-term. Today, all modes remain in some portion of a positive up-cycle.

Container Shipping Lines

Source: Alphaliner – Top 100 Operated Fleets

Pricing for spot market container rates have remained in a downtrend since the peak in mid-January, per the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI). As we continue to October, the comparable baseline will remain much higher for the remainder of the year.

Year-over-year (YoY), Trans-Pacific freight rates were down around -16 percent for shipments from Shanghai to the West and East coasts. Asia to Europe rates turned positive by 2 and nearly 20 percent for North Europe and the Mediterranean. Rates remained down marginally for the Trans-Atlantic between New York and Rotterdam.

Despite some improvement for global container shipping volumes, freight rates continue to show some weaker performance against last year’s strong gains. This is not necessarily a bad thing, but the demand-supply imbalance is something that needs to come to an end for the industry to improve further. From an investment standpoint, I continue to focus on Matson and container lessors are becoming more appealing.

North America Seaports

Last week I gave some early numbers displaying that performance may be a little mixed for August. I haven’t had a chance to yet compile all the information for North America seaports, but results will likely be positive to some degree. The correlation with Class Is remains robust as weekly container growth remains in the high single digits.

To date, most regions are all benefiting from the robust volume growth in 2017. Intermodal volumes are up strongly for both international and domestic boxes. There has been some unrest in the Port of Los Angeles at the APL Terminal as workers have shut down operations through the weekend.

North America Cross-Border Trade

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (EWW) was down by -310-bps for the week. The index continues to outperform the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC). The Mexico index is now up 24.2 percent for the year versus the 10.7 percent result for the Canadian index; which reflected a 50-bps increase. The Canadian index continues to witness its strongest positive trend for the year.

Most news regarding the final round of North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) negotiations was rather dire alluding to the U.S. becoming impatient and looking withdraw. Most parties involved are taking the withdrawal threat seriously, and so should investors. Any swift action to initiate a withdrawal would likely roil stocks exposed to NAFTA, as uncertainty would ensue.

Summary

Transports are nearly at par with broader markets; with three months remaining, anything can still happen. But prospects are looking good for transports to possibly outperform broader indices for the second year in a row.

All signs are pointing up for the trucking industry to continue to push higher. This will concurrently benefit intermodal and contract logistics industries. Air cargo demand remains robust, which will also benefit airfreight-related companies. Railroads may see a continued trend for lower carload volumes, container shipping lines may see the same for freight rates. Overall, the majority of transports are in a good position.