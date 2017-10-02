Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio - September 2017 Update

Overview

The Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP) was created in early February 2016. The objective of this portfolio is for long-term capital appreciation and will include both companies that pay dividends and those that do not. The projected dividend yield for 2017 is likely to fall below one percent as growth and value are the focus of the portfolio. Over the long-term, yield may become a higher priority.

There are currently 37 individual stock holdings under management – a decline of six companies from the previous month. As the portfolio is still in its early stages, management strategies are still looking to find the “sweet spot”.

As some of you may know, I focus intently on transports. The substantial majority of this focus is freight-related, so airlines, airports, and transit services are not strongly covered. I also focus intently on industries for holdings within the portfolio. Overall, 110 or so companies have detailed databases tracking quarterly information. Additionally, most industries also have other pricing and demand trends, which are monitored.

Currently only individual stocks are purchased. The primary objective is for long-term growth, however, value has become an increasing component of the portfolio. There are also strategies in place to manage overweight positions, which may be sold for short-term gains.

Motif has been used recently for both Traditional and Roth IRA accounts. However, this will be revisited as community members have suggested other options with no fees depending upon balances.

As of September 30, 2017, the fund held 37 companies including:

Adobe Systems Incorporated ( ADBE

Alaska Air Group ( ALK

Arista Networks ( ANET

Bunge Limited ( BG

Cal-Maine Foods ( CALM

Calavo Growers ( CVGW

Canadian National ( CNI

Concho Resources ( CXO

Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST

Deutsche Post DHL Group ( OTCPK:DPSGY

DowDuPont ( DWDP

FedEx Corporation ( FDX

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( FDP

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico ( PAC

Hub Group ( HUBG

JB Hunt Transport ( JBHT

Kansas City Southern ( KSU

Lamb Weston Holdings ( LW

Lockheed Martin ( LMT

Matson, Inc. ( MATX

McCormick & Company ( MKC

Pioneer Natural Resource ( PXD

Prologis, Inc. ( PLD

Raytheon Company ( RTN

Rice Midstream Partners ( RMP

Republic Services ( RSG

Sanderson Farms ( SAFM

Schneider National ( SNDR

The Boeing Company ( BA

The Greenbrier Companies ( GBX

The Home Depot ( HD

ULTA Beauty, Inc. ( ULTA

Unilever ( UL

US Foods Holdings ( USFD

VF Corporation ( VFC

Visa, Inc. ( V

XPO Logistics ( XPO

Holdings Performance – Update

As of September 30, 2017, the table below provides the stock acquired and sell dates, average price, weighting, performance by current year and monthly change. All dividend payouts are included in the performance to illustrate total returns. Companies owned during the year, but previously sold are still included so short-term gains are transparent. Overall performance is based upon unrealized/realized gains from 52 total companies, which have been owned at some point during 2017.

Key Buys

Key buys during September included Bunge and DowDuPont. Bunge went from being a consideration for liquidation to a more aggressive averaging focus. Like other commodities it will require some patience for Bunge to generate strong returns. This is expected to occur over the short-term. The bottom-line for Bunge, the pro-longed oilseeds and grain challenges will shift in the near-term serving as a catalyst.

DowDuPont’s recent decision to spin the company off into three separate entities is looking like a strong move for investors. As such, increasing the position prior to the spin-offs has been a primary reason for adding to the position. Expectations for DowDuPont provide potential upside of 15 percent and a dividend yield close to 3 percent.

Key Sells

Key sells during September included Amazon, DexCom, F5 Networks, JD, LINE and MercadoLibre. I have decided to take a different approach to the e-commerce future opportunities, rather than directly own pure play companies. As such, the Amazon, JD and MercadoLibre positions were liquidated. Amazon is not going to generate anywhere close to past returns; and both JD and MercadoLibre present significant foreign country risks. E-commerce is here to stay, but there are other strong opportunities outside of pure plays, which may perform better.

DexCom was hammered recently by the news that Abbott Laboratories (ABT) received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its blood glucose monitoring system. This is a direct threat to DexCom and the stock was punished losing more than a third of its value. Competition has continued to heat up as there is strong interest in the glucose monitoring market; DexCom is at risk of being leap-frogged.

F5 Networks was supposed to be a solid play with a substantially low valuation multiple and strong cash flows. Growth issues continue to plague the company and performance will likely continue to be erratic. Despite taking a modest loss, getting out of F5 was good as this is not an ideal tech company to be in for long-term growth.

LINE was a play that seemed like the right cards were in place. Due to slowing top and bottom-line growth, the stock has been stuck in the low to mid-$30s. Recent strong performance was largely driven by the Snow position stake, and recent positive results are likely to not be repeated over the next few quarters. Transparency has not been strong for LINE, margins are expected to dip back down to the 5 percent level or so – for the tech sector, growth and margin performance has been and will continue to be poor.

Top 10 Holdings

The top ten holdings within the LLGP reflected just over 55 percent of the total based upon the closing investment value (including dividends paid) as of September 30, 2017. As a proportion of the total holdings, the top ten reflected 27 percent. From a management perspective, the top ten holdings based upon weighted percentage may decline in the near-term.

Ulta 7.2 percent

Calavo Growers 6.9 percent

Matson 6.9 percent

Hub Group 6.6 percent

Alaska Air Group 4.5 percent

XPO 4.3 percent

DowDuPont 4.1 percent

Costco 4 percent

Sanderson Farms 3.8 percent

Pioneer Natural Resources 3.7 percent

US Foods 3.3 percent

Total Return Snapshot

Overall, performance has remained solid with 41 of the 52 companies owned during 2017 (79 percent) having positive total returns since a position was taken. Some of these companies have been held for less than one year, with the longest period being 19 months. For total return performance, leaders and laggards were as follows:

Leaders (23 companies, or 44 percent at or greater than 20 percent)

Boeing 104 percent – 17-month duration

XPO 78 percent – 15-month duration

Amazon.com 48 percent – 19-month duration (total gains realized)

JD.com 46.4 percent – 9-month duration (total gains realized)

Sanderson Farms 44.2 percent – 12-month duration

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacific 40.7 percent – 8-month duration

Republic Services 40.4 percent – 16-month duration

DHL Group 40 percent – 18-month duration

Calavo Growers 31.6 percent – 13-month duration

JB Hunt 31.3 percent – 19-month duration

Rice Energy 31 percent – 7-month duration (total gains realized)

Visa 30.6 percent – 8-month duration

Raytheon 30.4 percent – 9-month duration

Unilever 30.3 percent – 16-month duration

Kansas City Southern 28.5 percent – 10-month duration

Daseke 25.9 percent – 4-month duration (total gains realized)

VF Corporation 25 percent – 8-month duration

Lamb Weston 24.8 percent – 9-month duration

Canadian National 23.6 percent – 19-month duration

Lockheed Martin 23.2 percent – 9-month duration

Arista Networks 22.5 percent – 3-month duration

Schneider National 21.2 percent – 5-month duration

FedEx – 19.8 percent – 9-month duration

Laggards (1 company or 2 percent at worse than -10 percent; 6 companies or 11.5 percent at worse than -5 percent)

DexCom -30.1 percent – 9-month duration

Alaska Air -8 percent – 6-month duration

Fresh Del Monte -7.9 percent – 4-month duration

F5 Networks -6.5 percent – 4-month duration (total losses realized)

Bunge -6.4 percent – 3-month duration

Pioneer Natural Resources -5.8 percent – 9-month duration

Ulta -2.5 percent – 13-month duration

J.M. Smucker -2.4 percent – 8-month duration (total losses realized)

Rice Midstream Partners -1.5 percent – 7-month duration

Concho Resources -1.2 percent – 9-month duration

Freight holdings, as a percent of the total, increased by 3 percentage point to 37 percent. This was partly driven by the increase in liquidated positions as well as the substantial positive performance for transports. Freight carrier positions are approaching 40 percent of the portfolio.

Most transports in the LLGP are categorized within the consumer discretionary sector. As a result of September moves, this sector decreased by 2 percentage points, while consumer staples declined by 3 percentage points. Industrials was the big winner up by 4 percentage points, technology declined by 5 percentage points, energy was flat and financials improved by 1 percentage point.

As further positions have been liquidated, the portfolio’s capitalization composition has shifted. Large cap holdings increased by 6 percentage points to 57 percent of the LLGP’s total. The mid cap composition declined by 6 percentage points to 29 percent, and the small cap composition increased by 1 percentage point to 14 percent; the mega cap segment no longer exists as Amazon was liquidated.

Similar to capitalization, the portfolio’s geography has now witnessed stronger changes. The percentage of U.S.-based holdings increased by 8 percentage points to 93 percent. Europe also increased by 1 percentage point. Mexico and Canada remained marginal, as both Asia and Latin America exposure are no longer part of the portfolio due to recent liquidations.

The combination of added companies, as well as the portfolio’s overall performance, led to a 7-percentage point decline in equity growth only holdings. Substantial liquidated portions, including Amazon, DexCom, F5, JD, LINE and MercadoLibre were largely responsible for this performance.

Benchmark Comparison and LLGP Historical Performance

Through September, the LLGP has returned 13.6 percent. A handful of companies have paid dividends, but the current yield remains at 0.6 percent. Through September, the LLGP has returned to lead most general benchmarks. Only the NASDAQ, Fidelity Contrafund and NASDAQ Transportation have performed better.

Based on the portfolio’s current 37 holdings, there still remains a fairly close balance between growth and value, and large and mid/small cap compositions. Due to this fact, the LLGP has also now been benchmarked against over 1,700 mutual funds, via Morningstar’s fund category performance total returns. Through September, the LLGP ranked 312th or in the 82nd percentile. This was a substantial improvement from the previous month’s 41st percentile ranking. Performance has been as follows since monitoring the larger peer group:

June 86 th percentile

percentile July 63 rd percentile

percentile August 41 st percentile

percentile September 82 nd percentile

The top performer to date remains the TCW New America Premier Equities fund (TGUNX) up 25.6 percent, while the worst performer was the RBC Mid Cap Value fund (RBMAX) at -3.9 percent. The average return to date out of the mutual fund peer group was at 11.3 percent, while the mean was at 11.9 percent.

After using the larger benchmark for the past four months, it has become clear that the number of holdings in the LLGP is likely to contribute to more volatile fluctuations. This will remain to be especially true from the fact that the top 10 holdings reflected 55 percent of the total investment value, and 27 percent of the total holdings.

The month of September witnessed a 3.7 percentage point increase. For the year, six of the nine months have now been positive. Last month, the concern was whether or not the LLGP could make a recovery by year-end to get back to a respectable ranking, which it has. Exposure to transports has helped as have moves to average positions which were down earlier in the year.

All expense ratio information is computed by a weighted average basis ((NYSE:WAB)). The WAB is simply the transaction fees incurred, divided by the average of each of the LLGP’s closing-day value. The original objective was to maintain the expense ratio near 0.5 percent, this level has obviously been exceeded due to the initial inception and build-up of holdings in the portfolio.

Through September, the expense ratio was at 1.6 percent, surpassing all of last year’s transaction costs. The month of September witnessed 12 transactions. I am not concerned about an expense ratio over the long-term., as I recognize that it will decline due to the increasing growth of the WAB. Additionally, I am in the process of considering reallocating my investments to an account where transaction costs will not be incurred.

The dividend yield-on-cost (YOC) is another area that will simply take a little bit of time to increase. Additionally, management of positions will impact the magnitude of payouts. Originally, I was optimistic that the YOC would be closer to the 1 percent level, but as the portfolio has increased its total unit cost, the yield has been diminished. For 2018, the dividend YOC is estimated at 1.3 percent.

Conclusion

As broader markets have rallied, transports have charged ahead at a more rapid pace. This has benefited the LLGP as freight-based companies now reflect nearly 40 percent of all holdings. I expect other key holdings including Alaska Air and Ulta to potentially lead to even stronger returns as we approach year-end.

I am very content with the 13.6 percent return through the first nine months of the year. If transports can continue this momentum into 2018, and other select holdings can improve, late 2017 and early 2018 may be focused on realizing gains from over-weighted positions.

