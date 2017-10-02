Lazard Is A Low Volatility Buy

You aren't going to get Texas oil tycoon level rich from this investment, but it's a great stable piece to anyone's portfolio.

It's endlessly fascinating to me how much emphasis is placed on consumer driven companies and personalities, when in reality some of the better investment opportunities are likely to originate from companies you likely would never interact with. Lazard (LAZ) is another good example. As an investor, you've probably been indirectly influenced and/or impacted by LAZ and not even known it. Mind blown, right? Their financial advisory side of the house handles a bunch of different scenarios that impact companies and by extension shareholders (and the markets in general). These include mergers, acquisitions, raising capital (dreaded secondary offerings, for example) and many other matters where their engagement can and will impact your portfolio. They also handle bankruptcy restructuring, including Radio Shack (they might have gotten repeat business there).

Everyone has investments that are the equivalent to "date but not marry". LAZ is the kind of investment you would be good settling down with.

About Lazard

I typically look to a given company's filing for value-adding information, and have learned that these are not universally standardized by any stretch. There is SEC requirements but many facets can diverge tremendously from one industry and/or specific company to another. LAZ - like all companies I've researched in the capital markets industry - have particularly challenging periodic fillings to review, simply due to the nature of their business. Their end product is a service, and a fairly complicated, nuanced service at that. Therefore it can require some additional level of effort for the neophyte.

Because of these complexities, I'm going to be fairly high level in my discussion of what LAZ is about. As always, I encourage you to learn more on your own if considering this investment.

Their business is broken down into two categories: financial advisory and asset management. I've already broadly described the advisory side.

Another reason you're not going to hear much about LAZ is that they are very discrete, as would be expected. Corporations want discretion, or you won't be working with that corporation for long.

LAZ has been around since 1848 but went public for the first time in 2005. As the Old Gray Lady put it at the time, LAZ was "the last of the old-line Wall Street partnerships to sell its shares to the public." There was quite a bit of backroom drama with this one. Employee compensation was eating up ~80 percent of revenue, which is 30 points higher than the industry average. They made some cuts and raised some money. There was also some Wall Street feuding which I won't get into.

Finances

Before the IPO, LAZ had been doing one of the only things that could seriously bring them down - paying employees more than they could afford. Sure, business could decline and things of that nature. But as a service industry, they were spending too much on their largest expense. Theirs is a relatively stable industry, especially once a given company within it is established. Being around since 1848, it's safe to say they were established.

Their relative stability as a business is reflected in their finances. Note that while they had an exceptionally good bottom line in 2015, it appears due to one time gains related to income taxes or debt (EBIT was an incredibly low 34.5M that year). I wasn't able to full gauge what happened, but regardless 2015's earnings can be considered an outlier.

Metric 2014 2015 2016 2017 through Q2 My Est. for 2017 Revenue 2.3B 2.4B 2.3B 1.34B 2.5B EBIT 582M 34.5M 567.7M 349.4M 615M Diluted EPS $3.20 $7.40 $2.92 $1.72 $3.20 Dividend Per Share $1.20 $1.35 $1.49 $0.79 $1.58

LAZ is reasonably priced and it could be argued slightly undervalued. My analysis found that when long-term debt is considered in valuation along with earnings, sales and other asset driven metrics, LAZ is currently most undervalued within the industry.

LAZ does maintain a significant long-term debt load, current ~$1.12B. It tends to be pretty consistent, although a loan taken out in late 2016 increased it from the previous ~$998M total. In terms of shares outstanding, it has been pretty consistent in recent years, with diluted shares around 132M.

So If Things Look Flat, Why Is This Still A Potential Buy?

Even though LAZ tends to be pretty flat (I prefer to think of them as stable and consistent in a good way), 2017 is looking to be their best year since going public. EBIT will almost certainly be highest since going public. Revenue will be close, as well as earnings (excluding 2015). Early estimates have 2018 modestly topping this year.

As a couple of SA collaborators who I'm friends with can attest to, I'm as far as you can get from a dividend investor (and writer). However I can spot a decent dividend when I see one, and this certainly fits the bill. The dividend yield of 3.65% is pretty good, and could be considered reliable. I wouldn't invest in LAZ solely based on this, but it doesn't hurt. (Note that I didn't include Greenhill & Co (GHL) below because they are much smaller and there is a lot of uncertainty with that company at the moment.)

Company DivYield Barclays (BCS) 3.95% Lazard (LAZ) 3.65% Moelis & Co (MC) 3.42% ORIX (IX) 3.31% Houlihan Lokey (HLI) 2.04% Evercore (EVR) 1.69%

Organic growth, especially from their international presence. While the example I'm about to provide isn't purely international, just a few days ago they were hired by banks to handle a $4.75B loan default out of Turkey (Turk Telekomunikasyon AS), the largest in Turkish history. Approximately a third LAZ's business is from out the U.S. Examining their data, it appeared that most growth is coming out of Western Europe, with the exception of France. LAZ has stated that improvements in the European economy should positively impact them.

Temporary increase in U.S. restructurings, especially from retail and to a lesser extent energy (although the worst has probably passed there.

Risks

They handle all sides of finances- the good, bad and neutral - so cyclical downturn isn't as much of a risk. However recent global political uncertainties have impacted the merger and acquisition side, especially as it relates to U.S. policy. Markets don't like uncertainty, and both ends of the corporate lifecycle - IPOs and M&As - fall back as uncertainty increases.

I would also keep an eye on their long-term debt. Their stability, including consistent profitability, should mitigate any risk. However it still is something to monitor.

Wanted to close this article with an interesting table I found in their recent quarterly. In just April, May and June 2017 alone, there were 8,608 completed mergers and acquisitions globally, representing a total value of $861B, which was actually down from 2016. If you look at the first six months of 2017, there were 18,412 mergers and acquisitions globally with a total value of $1.1712 trillion dollars. And once again, 2016 was still higher. Really puts things in perspective.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.