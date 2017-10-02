BAC Breaks Through The Resistance As The Bullish Story Plays Out

Stock performance

In the last weeks of September, the stock price of Bank of America (BAC) has finally broken the $25 price level. From April this year up till now, the stock price has been consolidating around the $22-$24 level often bouncing back lower once it came near the $25 price level. In the beginning of 2017 the stock price was still continuing its uptrend, triggered by the presidential election of Donald Trump and the prospect of rising interest rates.

The stock price recently reached a high level at $25.6, very close to the 1-year high price reached earlier in March this year at $25.8.

Source: finviz.com

When we compare the price performance of BAC with its main competitors we can see BAC has been the best performer.

Source: stockcharts.com

Fundamentals

The main reasons behind the uptrend in BAC can be summarized as follows:

Anticipation of rate hikes and the large interest-rate sensitivity of BAC with increasing interest rates

Increasing inflation numbers (as a result of the improving economy and planned US infrastructure investments)

Low valuation ratios (P/E, P/B, etc.)

Internal cost-cutting initiatives

Deregulation (Dodd-Frank legislation) by the Trump Administration.

What made BAC gain momentum during the last weeks of September? This can be explained by:

the signals the Federal Reserve sent out, indicating the potential for higher interest rates.

The continuation of share buybacks was recently confirmed by the CEO

Options trade performance

Earlier this year I wrote 4 articles on BAC in which I explained the reasons why I'm bullish on the stock (because of their strong fundamentals, their earnings power from increasing interest rates, etc.).

In my previous articles I advised to invest in BAC call options, rather than buying the common shares. The reason was simple: the bull thesis is favorable for BAC and should support the continuation of the uptrend. Call options would yield a leveraged rate of return.

In my article of 26 March 2017 I advised to purchase the $22 call option expiring on 19 January 2018. The price of those call options had declined strongly at the moment due to a short-term price correction in the common shares of BAC.

As you can read from the table, an 8.4% price decrease in the common stock resulted in a 39% price decrease in the call option premium. In that article I calculated how the options premium would react if the stock price of BAC would reach $25.

Using the delta of the $22 call option contract, I calculated a target price of $4.32 for the call options. This would mean a price increase of 54% versus a stock price increase of "only" 8%.

As of today BAC is worth $25.3 and the call options have a premium of $3.73.

Observations from this table:

BAC common shares appreciated 9.6% since I initiated the trade

The call options have appreciated 33.2%, a leverage effect of 3.4x compared with the common shares

Why did the options not appreciate more, like I had forecasted in my article? This the time decay (theta-effect) playing out, as the expiration date of the option contract comes closer the options lose value.

One of the reasons I prefer the BAC call options over the common shares is the low implied volatility of the contracts. This implied volatility is still below the realized volatility of the options as of today (just like it has been the past months):

This means we are not overpaying the options, as the premium is relatively low priced based on the realized stock price volatility.

Conclusion: While the 33% ROI on the call options is impressive, I still believe BAC stock can reach higher levels in the months to come. For that reason I will be holding on the $22 call option expiring in January 2018.