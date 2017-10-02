Diamond Offshore: Significant Accumulation

The institutional ownership percentage was 112% as of June 30, the latest date for which data is available. This is very high.

Within 45 days after the end of each quarter, institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management are required to file a Form 13F with the SEC. Most institutional investors wait until the last possible date, so on February 15, May 15, August 15, and November 15, we see a surge in "Berkshire Hathaway (or Carl Icahn or David Einhorn etc.) bought/sold these stocks!" type of headlines from financial media outlets.

Why is ownership information important?

After a well-known hedge fund manager or a big-name institutional investor has had a good run with a previous investment, many retail investors follow them into their "latest pick."

For example, after Carl Icahn gained out-of-this-world returns with Netflix (NFLX), many retail investors followed him into Apple (AAPL). Big whales create waves.

Company Overview

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) provides contract drilling services to the global energy industry. Diamond is a leader in deepwater drilling and has a strong and liquid balance sheet. The company’s fleet consists of 24 offshore drilling rigs including 19 semisubmersibles, four dynamically positioned drillships and one jack-up.

The company is regarded by many investors as the offshore driller with the healthiest balance sheet, which allowed it to weather the cyclical downturn in oil prices relatively unscathed.

Significant Activity in Diamond Offshore

Readers should note the following observations:



Loews Corporation (L), which owns a 53% stake in Diamond, maintained its majority position with 73 million shares, or nearly $1.1 billion. Loews is one of the largest diversified companies in the United States, with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality and packaging industries. Loews is focused on long-term value creation for its shareholders, and conservative financial management. The company's second largest institutional investor and the largest investment firm in the world, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), raised its stake in Diamond by 22% to 9.2 million shares, which amounted to $134 million as of June 30, or nearly 7% of Diamond's $2.0 billion market capitalization.

Contrarius Investment Management, which has more than $1.6 billion in assets under management and a contrarian, value-style investment process, doubled its stake in Diamond to 6.6 million shares in the second quarter. The firm's total position amounted to nearly $100 million, or 5% of the company's market cap, as of June 30. It is important to note that the investment firm also owned significant stakes in other offshore drillers, including $100 million in Transocean (RIG), $50 million in Ensco (ESV), $25 million in Noble (NE), as well as many other energy sector companies.

Diamond's top 15 institutional investors collectively added 8 million shares, or more than $100 million to their positions in 2Q17.

In summary, institutional investors accumulated a significant portion of the company's outstanding shares in 2Q17 while the stock price declined from $17 to less than $11 per share throughout the quarter. Most recently, the stock traded at nearly $15 per share. The institutional ownership percentage was 112% as of June 30, the latest date as of which data is available.

Not all investors are on board

Similar to other offshore drillers, as I discussed recently in Ensco Short Interest Is Surging and Noble Ownership: Significant Accumulation, the short interest in Diamond has consistently increased to 28.5 million shares, or more than $400 million, in the last three years. The stock price has declined by more than 80% during this period. Today, more than 20% of the company's outstanding shares are still sold short. This can create a significant upward pressure on the stock price if oil prices rise as I expect and discuss below.



Where Do I Stand?

Conservative Balance Sheet

The following graph illustrates that Diamond had one of the industry's most conservative balance sheets going into the cyclical oil market downturn in 2014 and through 2015:

I estimate that this was a primary reason why Diamond's investors were relatively unscathed throughout the last three years. Relatively.

Strong Backlog

Another reason why Diamond outperformed its peers is shown in the following graph, which was included in the company's Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference presentation in March of 2016:

The graph above showed at the time that, even if oil prices remained lower for longer throughout 2016 and 2017, Diamond was the best positioned company among its peers to ride it out without running into severe financial trouble.

That Was Then; What Now?

As the following graph illustrates, Diamond is currently trading at a price to book ratio of 0.525x, which is significantly higher than those of many of its competitors:

As I expect oil prices to recover in the near future, however, I would rather overweight companies that were hit hard on the way down, despite their relatively higher balance sheet risk if oil prices remain "lower for even longer."

Key Assumption

Readers should note that my projection depends on an expectation of higher oil prices in the coming quarters, above the all-important $60-65 range as noted by many offshore drillers. As I discussed in my article "Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?" I expect global oil demand growth to surprise to the upside and global oil supply to surprise to the downside in 2017 and 2018. Data released since my article was published in July supports my expectation as oil inventories have continued to decline at a higher rate than expected.



If you'd like to cruise through my nearly two dozen articles on oil markets, please visit my author page for a comprehensive list, but I specifically recommend: (1) Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?, (2) Expect Global Oil Production Growth To Slow Down, and (3) Significant Oil Demand Revisions, all of which are recent and provide investors with a solid discussion of my oil price expectations. Specifically, I expect WTI and Brent crude oil prices to reach $70 and $72 per barrel by year-end, as the oil glut continues to decline.

Bottom Line

Keeping an eye on the ownership structure of a company may be helpful, but it is important to research and understand the full picture rather than be blindsided by one data point.

Although offshore driller stocks have taken a beating in 2017, I believe this is temporary and about to change direction as oil glut continues to dissipate at a high rate across the world.

As shale producers finally start cutting back on capital expenditures as a result of negative returns on investment in recent years, offshore drillers will be needed to pick up the supply slack and industry valuations will normalize.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA, ESV, ATW, NE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.