Bank Of America: Can It Break Out?

Bank of America (BAC) is moving sideways and currently pushing the top of the range that has been established YTD. Can it break out? What should investors do?

There was a similar shaped range for BAC through 2014-2015 and it didn't end well. the range occupied the space between about $14 per share to around $18 per share. This is picked out in red in the chart below:

As we see, BAC tried $18 three times during this period. In the end it succumbed to a wave of deflationary selling amid Chinese wobbles and the crash in the oil price that occurred either side of year end 2015 ($26 WTI). In response to USD strength the Fed changed its language around April 2016. While retrospect allows us to say this episode was erroneous, the soft patch did impact market perception of BAC EPS, as the chart below shows.

Sell side analysts took numbers down on average 16% for 2017 between September 2015 and 2016, when a recovery began and the Fed started to look to another rate hike (Dec 2016 in the event). With the price dropping 27% at one point even the markdown in EPS left the stock considerably cheaper.

A close look at the chart shows us that EPS estimates have gone up for BAC during this period of range bound trading activity. Much of the move happened during the first days of 2017, but since early February one year forward EPS has moved up a further 6.7%. The price, moving between $22 and $25, means that the PE has remained very reasonable.

The EPS upgrades are one of the reasons that BAC is outperforming bank benchmarks in the US YTD. Here it is vs. the KRE Regional Bank ETF (KRE). BAC isn't a regional of course but it is subject to many of the same forces from a macro perspective and probably had less of a prospect for regulatory relief due to its GSIB status.

This outperformance (of about 10% YTD) hasn't undermined the superior value in BAC vs large cap peers such as JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). That entire group remains discounted to other banks in the sample below. What's interesting is that EPS growth in the large cap group compares generally pretty well to smaller cap peers and straight averages across the big four at the top of the table and the rest are very similar. The table uses Bloomberg consensus data.

While WFC is indicating a slow 3Q, the reasons for this remain specific to its business. In general, we should expect a strong 3Q for US banks with growth data looking solid into the end of the quarter and loan growth having picked up again.

The key to the quarter for BAC will be its income quality - this is likely to be quite good given trading revenues in fixed income have been flagged as weak by a number of banks and the high quality Wealth Management division is growing around 7% annually. With a lower trading quarter cost management will have been tight, but the bank needs to progress in its cost management as well. This has been happening: if the operating margin (the inverse of the efficiency ratio) can keep improving via better income growth relative to costs, which is what BAC is all about right now, the stock should respond well to the quarter and break out of this range, other things equal.

Conclusion

Patience in these range bound periods had tended to pay this cycle whatever the heartburn that followed the last one. The macro-sector and current EPS delivery at BAC argue for holding into results and adding on weakness within this range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, C, WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.