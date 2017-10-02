EV Company News For The Month Of September 2017

EV company news - BYD back on "track" - They have moved up to number 2 in global electric car sales, and have 10-20 Skyrail projects on track for 2018.

Global EV sales - China EV sales had a record month, up a massive 68% on August 2016. Europe was also up 68%.

Welcome to the September 2017 edition of Electric Vehicle (NYSE:EV) company news. What a month - BOOM! The China plan to ban conventional cars (with a date yet to be announced) blasted the market higher. EV stocks, lithium, cobalt miners had a massive boost from the news this month. Then late September we got the China ZEV credit announcement which also helped. Added to this was the 2nd highest electric car sales month of all time for August.

Global electric car sales as of end August 2017

Global electric car sales finished August 2017 with over 103,000 sales for the month, up 64% on August 2016, and the second best month ever. Year to date sales are up 47% on the same period last year. Of note, 64% of all global electric car sales in 2017 are pure electric.

China electric car sales were a record 55,000 in August 2017, up a massive 68% on August 2016. Electric car market share in China is currently at 1.8%.

Current subsidies in China were reduced by 20% in 2017 and will be reduced by 40% in 2019 and 100% by 2021. China's Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV)) credit system was announced on September 28, and will begin in 2019 with 10% of credits required from new energy vehicles (NEVs).

Europe performed very well with over 22,000 electric cars sold in August 2017, 68% higher than in August 2016. Europe electric car market share is currently at 1.7%. Of interest EV sales in Spain increased a massive 276% in August. Meanwhile electric cars in Norway are maintaining their incredible 35% market share of new sales. EV market share in Sweden is at 4.6% and in Switzerland above 2%.

US electric car sales were 16,637 for August 2017, 32% higher than in August 2016. US electric car market share is currently at 1.1%.

Note: An acknowledgement to Jose Pontes of EV Sales and EV Volumes for his excellent work compiling all the electric car sales quoted above.

Global EV sales by manufacturer to end August 2017 and YTD





Source: EVSales

EV growth forecasts - 31% CAGR to 2020, then 46% CAGR to 2025



Given electric car sales are growing at 47% in 2017, then we are already well ahead of the 31% forecast below.

Source: UBS

Note: The left column is electric car sales millions pa.

EV market news for September 2017

On September 6 CNBC reported, "Goldman: How to play the electric vehicle boom. "After more than 100 years, it seems that an auto industry dominated by internal combustion engines is nearing an end," analyst Kota Yuzawa wrote in a note to clients Wednesday entitled "Electric Vehicle Boom: ICE-ing the Combustion Engine. The analyst projects the battery market will grow to $180 billion in sales by 2040 from just $450 million in 2015."

On September 7 Bloomberg Technology reported: "Picking electric car winners is BlackRock's key mining challenge. Blackrock’s Hambro sees large demand growth for EV materials.“ The biggest theme over the next 10 or 15 years of investing is going to be getting right the transition away from the combustion vehicle towards EVs,” Evy Hambro, who manages BlackRock Inc.’s World Mining Fund, said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Thursday."

EV metals demand surge coming

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance

On September 7 Bloomberg Businessweek reported: "We are going to need more lithium."

EV annual sales forecast to 2030

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance

On September 11 Bloomberg reported, "China to ban sale of fossil fuel cars in electric vehicle push. Regulators working on timetable for the ban, official says. China joins U.K., France to phase out combustion-engine cars. Xin Guobin, the vice minister of industry and information technology, said the government is working with other regulators on a timetable to end production and sales. The move will have a profound impact on the environment and growth of China’s auto industry, Xin said at an auto forum in Tianjin on Saturday."

On September 12 CNBC wrote: "'Future will be electric': European carmakers take fight to Tesla. Traditional carmakers, such as Jaguar Land Rover, BMW and Ford have all sped up their respective plans to mass produce electric cars in order to challenge the likes of Tesla. A global crackdown on diesel cars in the wake of Volkswagen cheating on emission tests has ramped up the pressure on automakers to rapidly develop electric alternatives." My favorite quotes from the article were: "It is quite clear the future will be electric," Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover chief executive, told CNBC on Tuesday." "I am absolutely confident we will see battery cars faster than anybody expected on the street and therefore all of the infrastructure will catch up."

On September 12 USA Today reported, "China a jolt for electric vehicles." The article mostly discusses the German car manufacturer's plans to move towards EVs (discussed later in the EV company news section below).

On September 12 CNBC reported, "Bernstein: Four reasons electric cars are poised to completely take over." Their four reasons are "Government support, improving cost economics, technological development and market sentiment are all shifting in favor of battery electric vehicles."

On September 13 Money watch reported, "Electric cars shine at the Frankfurt Motor Show."

On September 17 Nasdaq ran an article, "Did Electric Vehicles Hit a Tipping Point Last Week?" Their conclusion was basically a yes; however there will not be enough EV metals just yet. To quote - "Long story short: In a few years, mineral supplies won't be an issue. But right now, demand exceeds supply to the point that it's simply not possible to mass-produce electric vehicles by the millions. Given that giants like VW will require enormous supplies, the world will have to wait a few more years before mainstream mass-produced electric vehicles become reality."

On September 19 Quartz India (from Top Gear) reported, "India is about to embark on the most ambitious electric-car transformation in the world. The world’s fifth-largest auto market is readying for a stupendous transformation: moving completely towards electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. Recently, India’s road transport minister Nitin Gadkari quite bluntly made the government’s intentions clear. “We should move towards alternative fuel…I am going to do this, whether you like it or not,” Gadkari told India’s automobile lobby group, SIAM, on Sept. 07. “And I am not going to ask you. I will bulldoze it." The Modi government is set to roll out a national policy for EVs by December this year.

On September 20 GM Volt posted an article, "So many automakers are committing to electrify so many of their cars." An excellent summary of the progress of the EV movement.

EV-Timeline-BMI research 2017

Source

On September 21 Reuters reported, "BYD predicts ambitious China shift to electric cars by 2030. All vehicles in the country will be "electrified" by 2030, which could range from full electric cars to mild hybrids, BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu said on Thursday." Chairman Wang is one of China's wealthiest men and linked to the top tier of Government.

On September 22 Bloomberg wrote: "How electric cars can create the biggest disruption since the iPhone."

On September 25 ZapMap.com reported: "Shell plans non-petrol station with EV focus. Shell has plans to open a ‘no-petrol’ station, with EV charging, hydrogen refuelling, and biofuels on offer rather than the usual petrol and diesel." Looks to me that it should be called an EV charging station.

On September 25 Zawya reported: "Dubai launches new incentives for electric cars. These include providing free public charging for cars, free vehicle registrations and renewals and up to 200 free, dedicated parking locations for electric cars. The new package is only applicable for electric cars, not hybrid vehicles."

On September 26 Yahoo finance reported, "BHP, world's largest miner, says 2017 is 'tipping point' for electric cars, with the impact for raw materials producers to be felt first in the metals market, and only later in oil."

On September 26 BBC News reported, "Dyson to make electric cars from 2020."

On September 26 Bloomberg reported, "California considers following China with combustion-engine car ban."

On September 27 Barrons wrote, "It’s not just Tesla, electric cars are getting cheaper. A new report from Cowen & Co. says that electric cars will be cheaper than gas guzzlers by the early-to mid-2020s, thanks to falling battery prices as well as the costs that traditional car makers will incur in order to make sure their vehicles comply with new fuel-efficiency standards."

On September 28 Bloomberg reported, "China gives car makers more time in biggest electric-vehicle plan. Automakers need to obtain 10% of credits from NEVs in 2019. Under the so-called cap-and-trade policy, automakers must obtain a new-energy vehicle score -- which is linked to the production of various types of zero-and low-emission vehicles -- of at least 10 percent starting in 2019, rising to 12 percent in 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on its website."

EV company news for September2017

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla is currently the number 1 electric car seller in the US with 22% market share, and also still number 1 globally with 9% global market share.

On September 11 Tesla announced, "we are expanding our Supercharger network into city centers, starting with downtown Chicago and Boston."

On September 30 Market watch reported, "Tesla could be behind schedule on Model 3 production, analyst says. “We speculate (Tesla) may be behind on the Model 3 ramp,” potentially reporting 300 to 400 vehicles delivered against expectations around 500, “although we would be aggressive buyers on any (share) weakness, ”analysts at Baird said."

On September 30 ABC News reported, "Elon Musk: Tesla reaches halfway point of construction on 'world's biggest' battery (in South Australia)."

BYD Co. (OTCPK:BYDDY, OTCPK:BYDDF, HK:1211)

BYD is ranked number 1 in China with 20% market share and have moved up to number 3 globally, with 9% global market share.

On September 1 Mass Transit Mag reported, "BYD’s first commercial SkyRail line launched in (Yinchuan) Northwest China." A second source stated: "Since the launch of SkyRail in October last year, BYD has conducted feasibility studies in more than 100 cities worldwide including the city of Iloilo in the Philippines, and has entered into strategic partnerships with over 10 cities in China, including Yinchuan, Guilin, Shantou, Guang’an and Bengbu. Construction of SkyRail lines are expected to begin in 20 Chinese cities in 2018." Some more SkyRail news here.

Yinchuan Skyrail built by BYD

Source

On September 8 Green Car Reports reported, "BYD: tiny electric cars for China could be 75 percent of sales. BYD plans to tackle the country's inland cities, viewed as a new frontier for automakers, with a small and very affordable electric car. Chairman of BYD Wang Chuanfu believes mini electric vehicles could eventually account for 75 percent of its sales in China. Affordability will help enormously: BYD says its first mini electric car could be priced under $10,000 after subsidies are applied, according to Caixing. China has more than 100 cities with a population of 1 million people or more—so it's easy to see why BYD is so optimistic about its future growth."

On September 27 BYD announced, "BYD joins global effort to bring ‘soot-free’ buses to 20 megacities."

JP Morgan have raised their price target for BYD Co (HK:1211) to HKD100.

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY)

BMW is currently the number 3 global electric car manufacturer still with 9% global market share. BMW is number 1 in Europe with 20% market share.

On September 7 Reuters reported, "BMW gears up to mass produce electric cars by 2020. Germany’s BMW (BMWG.DE) is gearing up to mass produce electric cars by 2020 and will to have 12 different models by 2025, it said on Thursday, as traditional manufacturers race to catch up with U.S. electric car pioneer Tesla."

On September 28 Green Car Reports reported: "BMW, Mercedes to offer wireless-charging options for plug-in hybrids next year. Inductive charging, as it's known technically, transfers power through coils in the pad and corresponding coils on the underside of the vehicle."

BMW wireless charging

Source

Beijing Automotive Group Co. (BAIC) (OTC:BCCMY, HK:1958), Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp. [SAIC] (CH:600104)

BAIC is currently the number 2 selling electric car manufacturer in China with 15% market share and the global number 4, with 7% market share. SAIC is ranked number 4 in China with 9% market share.

No significant news for the month.

Renault (OTC:RNSDF)-Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY)/Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHY, OTCPK:MMTOF)

Nissan is currently ranked number 5 for global electric car sales with 6% market share, and Renault is ranked global number 9 with 4% market share. The Renault Zoe is by far the number 1 electric car model in Europe and Renaut are ranked number 2 in Europe with 14% market share.

On September 6, CNBC reported, "Nissan's new (2018) Leaf electric vehicle will cost you less than the Tesla Model 3. Priced at a relatively low $30,000...The new Leaf features autonomous parking technology and a range of 150 miles."

On September 15 CNBC reported, "Renault-Nissan to launch 12 zero-emission vehicles and a robo-taxi by 2022, chief says. The alliance is focused on reducing battery costs in its electric vehicles — aiming for 30 percent reduction and a 15-minute charging time for a 230 km range (143 miles) by 2022."

2018 Nissan Leaf

Source

On September 28 Green Car Reports reported, "2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV starts at $35,500; aggressive prices for plug-in hybrid SUV."

Toyota (NYSE:TM)



Toyota is currently ranked number 6 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking, with 5% global market share. The Toyota Prius Prime/PHV is still the number 1 selling global electric car in 2017.

On September 28 CNBC reported, "Toyota, Mazda and parts maker Denso are planning to set up a joint venture to develop electric vehicles. Toyota agreed to take a 5 percent stake in smaller rival Mazda in August." You can also read more in another report here, where they quote "EV Common Architecture Spirit, the new company, is still largely a Toyota subsidiary: It owns 90 percent, with Mazda and Denso taking 5 percent apiece."

General Motors/Chevrolet (NYSE:GM)

GM/Chevrolet is currently the number 2 ranked electric car seller in the US with 21% market share. They are currently the number 7 global electric car manufacturer with 5% market share.

On August 8 CNN Money reported, "General Motors will start selling a tiny electric car in China this week that will cost about $5,300 after national and local electric vehicle incentives. The E100, which is Baojun's first electric car, is powered by a single 39-horsepower electric motor and has a top speed of 62 miles an hour. The E100 can drive about 96 miles on a fully charged battery, according to GM. Prices for the car start at RMB 93,900, or about $14,000, before incentives. The E100 does offer some amenities, such as an entertainment system with a 7-inch screen and built-in WiFi. All versions of the car will have parking sensors and pedestrian alert systems among other safety features." I think it will be very popular and will start a boom of mini- affordable EVs in China. Kandi are an early mover in that direction.

GM/SAIC Baojun Model E100

Source

On September 14 Electric Vehicle News reported, "Opel Ampera-e covers 750 kilometers on a single charge."

Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VLKAY), Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF)

Volkswagen is currently the number 10 top-selling global electric car manufacturer with 4% market share.

On September 12 Reuters reported, "Volkswagen spends billions more on electric cars in search for mass market. Volkswagen is stepping up its shift to electric cars and plans to invest more than 20 billion euros ($24 billion) in zero-emission vehicles by 2030 to challenge pioneer Tesla in creating a mass market. The world’s largest automaker by sales said on Monday it would roll out 80 new electric cars across its multi-brand group by 2025, up from a previous goal of 30, and wanted to offer an electric version of each of its 300 group models by 2030. A Golf-style compact model with about 600 kilometers (373 miles) of driving range is due to be built in 2020."

On September 12 CNN Tech reported, "Volkswagen needs batteries that would fill 4 Gigafactories. The German automaker said it will spend more than €50 billion ($60 billion) on battery cells as it pushes to electrify all 300 models in its range by 2030."

On September 13 The Japan News reported, "Volkswagen to offer electric cars for all models by 2030. “A company like Volkswagen must lead, not follow,” Chief Executive Matthias Mueller told reporters on the eve of the Frankfurt auto show as he unveiled the group’s “roadmap E.”

On September 22 Reuters reported, "Exclusive: VW moves to secure cobalt supplies in shift to electric cars. Germany’s Volkswagen is moving to secure long-term supplies of cobalt, a vital component of rechargeable batteries, as the group accelerates its ambitious shift to electric cars. Battery and auto manufacturers need to sign multi-year deals to secure supplies of raw materials including cobalt and lithium. Cobalt industry sources told Reuters that VW, the world’s largest automaker, has asked producers to submit proposals on supplying the material for up to 10 years from 2019. Analysts estimate each battery uses between 8-12 kg of cobalt. That would mean VW will need 24-36 million kg a year for three million EVs, which at current prices would total $1.6-$2.4 billion."

On September 29 Bloomberg reported, "VW's diesel woes reach $30 billion after surprise U.S. hit."

Daimler-Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DDAIY)

On September 12 Reuters reported, (Daimler) "Mercedes-Benz to offer electric option for every car by 2022, converting its Smart city car brand to become fully electric. Speaking at the company’s investor day in Sindelfingen, Germany, Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said it will offer at least 50 electrified versions of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars in hybrid and fully electric car variants."

On September 21 Morningstar reported, "Daimler to invest $1 billion in Alabama plant...to start production of a fully electric sport-utility vehicle, a move that comes as the German auto maker expands its U.S. footprint and global electrification drive."

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:GELYY, HK:0175), Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY), Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI), Proton, Lotus



The Kandi I7 had a good sales month in August with 3,213 sales to reach the top 5 for China sales. It is a popular choice among car-sharing companies due to it's affordable price.

On September 22 Green Car Reports reported, "2019 Volvo XC40 small SUV to become brand's first electric car."

On September 29 The cable Directory reported, "Volvo Buses has secured its largest ever order of fully electric buses. Tide Buss has placed an order for 25 Volvo 7900 Electric buses for the city of Trondheim, Norway."

Ford (NYSE:F)

On September 12 CNBC reported, "We have got an investment of about $4.5 billion in electrified vehicles coming over the next few years. And the first one of those for us, as a specific electrified vehicle in Europe, will be in 2020, Steven Armstrong, EMEA president of Ford, told CNBC on Tuesday." Armstrong explained the upcoming launch of Ford's electric model would be a "cross-over" style vehicle with a battery range of about 480 kilometers."

Honda (HMC, OTCPK:HNDAF)

On September 12 New Mobility reported, "Honda Urban EV concept unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show. President and CEO, Takahiro Hachigo, during his press conference speech. “This is not some vision of the distant future; a production version of this car will be here in Europe in 2019.” No details yet on price or range.

Honda Urban EV Concept

Source

Tata Motors (TTM) group, Jaguar Land Rover

On September 8 CNBC reported, "All Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will be electrified from 2020, automaker says. "We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid vehicles," Speth added. "Our first fully electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE, goes on sale next year."

Note: Jaguar Land Rover is a subsidiary of Tata Motors.

Autonomous Driving/Car Play and IT connectivity

Currently, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) and Tesla are leaders in autonomous vehicles. Note that the new Model 3 will come as standard with WiFi. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is doing well with on-board entertainment Apple Play, as is Google with Android Auto. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a leader in supplying GPU chips for modern cars at various levels of autonomy and safety. All the above should benefit from the switch to EVs and higher-tech vehicles. Investors may like to read my recent article "Companies to benefit from the future smart car boom."

On September 20 CNBC reported, "Tesla is working with AMD to develop its own A.I. chip for self-driving cars, which will likely reduce its reliance on Nvidia. Global Foundries CEO Sanjay Jha said it's working with Tesla on a chip."

On September 26 Seeking Alpha re-reported, "Bloomberg: Tesla replacing Nvidia with Intel for infotainment components."

On September 27 CNBC reported, "Ford plans to test self-driving cars with Lyft — which is partly owned by GM. Ford has signed an agreement to place human-driven and autonomous-drive vehicles on Lyft's network."

On September 29 CNBC released, "Self-driving taxis like Uber’s will disrupt public transport networks, study says. Self-driving taxi services – such as those Uber has tried to roll out in the U.S. – could offer fares at a fraction of the cost of those offered by public transport networks today, UBS said in a research note." Also of note was Uber's interest in flying taxis.

Uber interested in flying taxis

Source

Other EV companies I am following include Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. (private), Faraday Future, Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), Fisker (private), GreenPower Motor Company (GPV), Hyundai (OTC:HYMTF), Kia (OTC:KIMTF), Lucid Motors (formerly Atieva) (private), Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC:MAHDY), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Nio (formerly NextEV), and Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY).

The list of countries and cities banning (or soon to ban) petrol and diesel vehicles include at least - Britain, China, Germany, France, Netherlands, London, Paris, Stuttgart, Mexico City, Madrid, and Athens. Added to this are countries pushing hard to become 100% EV - Norway and India. There are probably many more, but I have only just recently started this list.

Investors may also like to read my latest article "The Electric Vehicle Boom Just Went Into Overdrive - What Stocks To Buy."

Conclusion

August 2017 electric car sales grew a massive 64% on August 2016 sales. Electric car sales market share now exceeds 1% in all major regions US (1.1%), China (1.8%), and Europe (1.7%). I am expecting to soon see market share above 2% for China and perhaps Europe by year end.

September has been a monumental month for the EV community triggered by the China fossils fuels car ban plan, with a date and details still to be determined.

My highlight for September was just one - but a very big one - "China to ban sale of fossil fuel cars in electric vehicle push." It certainly gave a massive boost to the whole sector, especially the car manufacturers and the lithium miners. Also of significance was "India moving completely towards electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030."

As usual, all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BYD CO (HK:1211), GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

