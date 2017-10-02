Russell 1000 Dividend Dog Leader Is Uniti For Gain & Yield, Per September Broker Rankings

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five September top-yield Russell 1000 dividend dog stocks showed 32.05% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-priced Dogs ruled September's Russell 1000 top ten.

Broker target-estimated September Russell 1000 top ten net gains ranged 17%-102.6%, topped by UNIT 9/28/17. The master list was pre-screened for yields over 4% and net returns greater than -25%.

"All Russell US Indexes are subsets of the Russell 3000 Index, includ[ing] the large cap Russell 1000. Russell US Indexes are building blocks of financial products [and] performance benchmarks."

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Broker Analysts Alleged 21.5% To 58.7% Net Gains For Ten Russell 1000 Dogs By August 2018

Three of ten top Russell 1000 dividend dogs by yield were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (Their names are tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast was graded by Wall St. wizards as 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for September 2018:

Uniti Group (UNIT) was projected to net $1026.36, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eleven analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for UNIT.

CenturyLink (CTL) was projected to net $425.06 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from seventeen brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

Colony NorthStar (CLNS) netted $396.73 based on a median target price estimate from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% more than the market as a whole.

Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) was projected to net $329.83, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

CoreCivic (CXW) was projected to net $313.71, based on a median target estimates from fwenty-eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% more than the market as a whole.

DDR Corp. (DDR) was projected to net $277.18, based on a median target price estimate from twenty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

W.P. Carey (WPC) was projected to net $245.06, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for WPC.

Kimco Realty (KIM) was projected to net $206.90, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

VEREIT (VER) was projected to net $180.72, based on a median target price estimate from nine analysts, plus estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Macy's (M) was projected to net $170.28, based on target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 35.72% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Top Russell 1000 Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) 10 Top Russell 1000 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Russell 1000 stocks selected 9/28/17 by yield represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Uniti Group (UNIT) [1] was the first of nine real estate representatives in the top ten.

The other eight placed second, and fourth through tenth: New Residential Investment (NRZ) [2], Chimera Investment (CIM) [4], Two Harbors Investment (TWO) [5], AGNC Investment (AGNC) [6], Annaly Capital Management (NLY) [7], MFA Financial (MFA) [8], Starwood Property Trust (STWD) [9], and Colony NorthStar (CLNY) [10].

In third place was a lone communications services representative, CenturyLink (CTL) [3], to complete the Russell 1000 top ten for September.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Russell 1000 Dogs Were Credited With 12.96% To 88.27% Upsides To September, 2018; (31) Lowest Downside From One of Five Was -8.5%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Calculated (32) A 12.44% Median Target Price Upside and (33) 16.48% Net Gain From 30 Russell 1000 Upside Dogs Come September, 2018

The top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of September 28, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 11.6% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 17.25% in the coming year. Notice, price moves to be about $450 away from dividend next year, coming nowhere near a transition to a Dow-like overbought condition for Russell 1000 top yield dogs in 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Predict A 48,75% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Russell 1000 Dividend Stocks To September, 2018

Ten top Russell 1000 dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. The master list was prescreened to only include firms with over 4% dividends and with net returns greater than -25%.

As noted above, top ten Russell 1000 dividend dogs selected 9/28/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented two of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected (34) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Russell 1000 Dogs Delivering 32.02% Vs. (35) 23.18% Net Gains by All Ten by September, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Russell 1000 kennel by yield were predicted by analysts to generate 32.05% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced Russell 1000 top yield dog, Uniti Group, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 102.64%.

The five lowest-priced top yield Russell 1000 dividend dogs for September 28 were: MFA Financial (MFA); Two Harbors Investment (TWO); Annaly Capital Management (NLY); Colony NorthStar (CLNS); Uniti Group (UNIT), with prices ranging from $8.75 to $14.66.

Five higher-priced Russell 1000 dividend dogs for September 28 were: New Residential Investment (NRZ); Chimera Investment (CIM); CenturyLink (CTL); AGNC Investment (AGNC); Starwood Property Trust (STWD), whose prices ranged from $17.29 to $21.72.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Three of these top Russell 1000 pups by yield qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II now avccumulating returns. A Dogs of the Week III (DC Safari To Success) portfolio launched September 8. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing fun again.

Suggest a favorite stock for my next follower favorite article. Message me with your favorite stock ticker. I will include it in that article.

Just send the ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock (or two) by clicking on the envelope icon below the headline of this article, or simply type a comment in the comments sector below. Type your top ticker, and remember: Root for the Underdog.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Russell 1000 dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: becuo.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.