An Update On Williams Partners

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) has been a recommendation of mine for the last couple years. I've liked Williams Partners because of its ownership of the Transco Pipeline, the only bi-directional dry gas pipeline between the Gulf Coast and the East Coast. The discovery of very cheap, abundant shale gas in Pennsylvania has permanently altered the market dynamic for dry gas in the US; it has turned America from an importer of gas to an exporter, and has drastically lowered the price of dry gas in the mean time.

Over the last few years Williams Partners has been building out various pipeline systems all along the Transco Pipeline, expanding the reach and footprint of the Transco and increasing the flexibility of this important piece of American energy infrastructure. Not long ago management was forced to trim its dividend and clean up its balance sheet. Since that time units of Williams Partners have treaded water and have pretty much gone nowhere.

Courtesy of Google Finance.

I last recommended Williams Partners as a buy in March, and I would like to recommend it again today for the same reasons I did back then. Williams Partners has since divested of its non-strategic assets in Canada, the Barnett and Mid-Continent, as well as its share in the Geismar NGL processing plant in Louisiana. Nevertheless, the source of growth is still there: The midstream dry gas pipeline networks going up around the Transco pipeline continue to be a source of growth, and I believe the market has yet to fully value that.

Second quarter results

In the second quarter, EBITDA rose 6.6% when excluding the NGL-petchem based asset sale. On a reported basis, EBITDA rose only 3.7% year-on-year. Overall DCF was down 5.3% year on year, but this was because of a non-cash amortization associated with the Barnett and Mid-Continent sale. The amortization accounted for $58 million.

Courtesy of Williams Partners Investor Relations.

You can see above some of the company's big accomplishments of the last year. The sale of Geismar and the others raised $3.3 billion, which the company used to deleverage and improve its balance sheet. These divestitures have also removed nearly all direct commodity exposure from its revenue. Williams Partners now gets 97% of its revenue from predictable, fee-based sources.

Williams Partners has also added a large amount of capacity via four major projects around the Transco Pipeline. Further greenfield construction on the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline will commence in the fall of this year, and should be online by mid-2018. Once complete, the Atlantic Sunrise project will move 1.7 billion cubic feet per day of dry gas. This will be a big driver of growth going forward, and I expect steady DCF growth and EBITDA growth as natural gas demand continues to rise in North America.

In fact, there is a long sight of continued growth ahead, including the following Transco affiliated projects: Transco Virginia Southside II, Transco New York Bay, Transco Garden State and Transco Gulf Connector, all of which will be done by the end of this year. Transco Southeastern Trail is still going through open season. There are also two other projects under construction, one in the Haynesville shale and the other in the Utica. It will be interesting to see what Williams Partners does when these projects are mostly finished within the next twelve months or so. Will the partnership add more growth projects? Or will it use the excess cash flow for other purposes?

Courtesy of Williams Partners Investor Relations.

Either way, Williams Partners is ideally positioned for the continued, steady growth in demand for natural gas in the US. Demand for dry gas continues to grow due to its newfound abundance and economy. As you can see, growth is being driven up by the margins, specifically in LNG exports and exports to Mexico. Over the next 18 months and handful of LNG export facilities will come online and begin exporting domestic gas to the rest of the world.

Good value and solid distribution coverage

Over the last quarter Williams Partners achieved a DCF coverage ratio of 1.33 times the distribution. That is a coverage ratio among the highest of its peers, and is a result of cutting the distribution last year from 85 cents per share to 60 cents. This was also due to constant growth and project execution.

On the 13th of September Williams Partners' debt outlook was upgraded by Moody's, but its rating will not be upgraded to Baa2 unless the leverage ratio falls to below 4 times EBTIDA. I do not see that happening until after 2018. It's also important to remember that even if the DCF coverage ratio is good, Williams is still outspending its operating cash flow when capex on growth projects are included.

Management still expects to grow its dividend by between 5% and 7% this year, although I'm not sure how the Geismar asset sale and other asset sales will ultimately effect that. I suspect distribution growth this year will be toward the low end of that estimate. Nevertheless, I see strong dividend growth ahead for Williams Partners, especially as more of its Transco affiliated growth projects come to fruition. There will be much more financial flexibility ahead.

For this reason I also consider Williams Partners a solid buy. You'll get a partnership that yields 6.2% and arguably the best midstream assets in the US. You'll also get a partnership whose balance sheet is improving and a distribution that should grow by at least mid single digits over the coming years.

