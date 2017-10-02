Thoughts On A Handful Of mREITs And The State Of The Industry (Week 73)

Book value across the sector will appear pretty solid, but investors don’t recognize how future earnings are slowly deteriorating.

This is a terrible environment for mortgage REITs because most make money from lending at long-term rates and borrowing at short-term rates.

The yield curve recovered from the worst weeks, but remains flatter than prior quarters.

The environment for mortgage REITs is growing materially worse as we get deeper into 2017, but investors wouldn’t know it from share prices. Many of the mortgage REITs are very close to 52-week highs. Book value took a fierce hit after the election, but investors could rationalize that the steeper yield curve after the election would be positive for earnings.



Let’s run through the list and then we’ll get deeper into the analysis:

The mREITs (and two ETFs)

The table is demonstrated below:

Spreads

These are the spreads, and they stink.

Nearing on a Year of Value Destruction and Rising Prices

Here we stand about 10 to 11 months later and those benefits are gone.

Book value will remain lower than it was a year ago (Q3 2016), but the steeper curve is gone.

The yield spread at the end of Q4 2016 was much steeper than in prior periods. However, the Q3 2017 yield spread is very similar to the spread at the end of Q3 2017. We measure this with the numbers on the left side of the chart, they track the 7-year Treasury minus the 1-year Treasury and the 10-year Treasury minus the 2-year Treasury.



The benefits to net interest spread are gone.

Now the mortgage REITs are simply sustaining the appearance of net interest spreads by passing hedging costs outside of the net interest spread.

Here are some examples of the net interest spread being “enhanced” through different hedging techniques:

Annaly Capital Management Enhancing Net Interest Spread

AGNC Enhancing Net Interest Spread

How does the market react?

Share prices are near 52-week highs. The future net interest spreads are lower. There is less book value to leverage.

Those are the facts.

The dividend a mortgage REIT can support is simply equal to:

Tangible Book Value * (Yield on Assets + Leveraged Net Interest Spread – Operating expenses)

That simple formula gives us the sustainable level of earnings.

Obviously when the yield curve is flat, the net interest spread should be lower. However, we aren’t seeing that happen. Instead, we are seeing strong net interest spread figures. That should be a red flag. That is a sign hedging costs are not fully included in the net interest spread.

Positions

My current positions related to mortgage REITs and preferred shares or baby bonds (all long) are:

BMNM, GPMT, AIC, CMO-E

