Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For September 30th, 2017

NLY, ARR, and WMC are getting called out for price-to-book ratios that are too high. NLY should issue equity ASAP. ARR and WMC should look to do it on a slight bump in the share price (2% to 3%).

CMO and OAKS had the worst price performance as investors feared the flattening yield curve. Adjustable-rate mortgages suffer from prepayments in a flat curve.

Investors are simply spending materially more money to acquire less equity and less dividends.

The yield curve is steeper now, by 2 to 3 basis points.

Average price to book ratios are up around 12% since a year ago.

If you’re used to this series, jump to Table 1.

If you have any challenges reading the charts in this article, check out the first article on quick and dirty discounts to book value for mortgage REITs. This piece is designed to be short and to emphasize providing easy charts that help investors identify opportunities for further inspection.

The mREITs

I put most of the mREITs, one corporation, and one ETF into the table because I wanted to get a more complete estimation.

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CYS) CYS Investments (DX) Dynex Capital (EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (MFA) MFA Financial (MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (RSO) Resource Capital Corporation (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (OAKS) Five Oaks (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

It is also worth emphasizing that I opted to use the GAAP book value for each mREIT. Most of the time this was available from the earnings release.

I want to emphasize that GAAP book value is not necessarily the metric that I believe is most relevant. For CIM, I believe the “economic book value” provided by management is an excellent tool. CIM’s economic book value was materially lower than GAAP book value.

Table 1

If you’re primarily using this article for the quick discounts to book value, use the column with the red heading in this table.

The average price-to-trailing-book ratio for mortgage REITs is over 100%.

This is exceptionally high.

We’ve seen the ratio exceed 100% on 8/8/2017, 6/11/2017, 6/5/2017, and 4/27/2017. Before April of 2017, it had been years since this ratio exceeded 100%.

Table 2

This table helps us assess the changes for each reporting period.

That table helps us understand how the price-to-book ratio changed over time. When we are measuring today’s ratio compared to the ratio from Q3 2016, we are measuring periods where the yield curve was between 80 and 90 basis points. This is a dreadfully flat curve. It’s not inverted, but it sure isn’t tall.

Despite that, the average price-to-book ratio has increased by 12.3%.

Perhaps the even more amazing part is the growth seen by mortgage REITs that rely on the yield curve for the majority of their income.

For instance, the following mortgage REITs saw increases of over 15% and rely on the yield curve for a material portion of their net interest spread:

AGNC, AI (technically a corporation), ANH, ARR, EARN, MITT (less dependence on yield curve than most here), NLY, ORC, TWO

That’s quite a few mortgage REITs who depend on the yield curve and yet saw their price-to-book ratio grow by more than 15%.

The 10-2 spread was .83 one year ago. It was .86 on Friday.

The 7-1 spread was also .83 one year ago. It was .85 on Friday.

If you think earnings are growing for these mortgage REITs, you’re getting distracted by fancy presentations and ignoring the fundamentals.

CMO and OAKS had the weakest price movements for the quarter. They are both very heavily invested in adjustable-rate agency MBS. When the yield curve flattens, prepayments increase on ARMs. Consequently, net interest spreads are compressed.

When a mortgage REIT invests in other assets, they can hide the net interest spread compression for much longer.

The Market Is Painfully Stupid

Which mortgage REIT absolutely won on a fundamental basis over the last 12 months? BXMT. Their interest income comes from the credit spread on adjustable-rate CRE (commercial real estate) lending. The hikes in the short-term rate help BXMT and flattening curve doesn’t hurt them at all. Their price-to-book increased by 6%.

Unfortunately, BXMT already trades at a substantial premium to book value. That premium to book value appears to be putting a lid on the share prices. However, investors have been remarkably willing to value other mortgage REITs at a premium as well.

Things to Sell

Annaly Capital Management is huge, but they don’t have major competitive advantages and are far above book value with an external management agreement. Expect more shares to be issued within the next 45 days. Shares are materially overvalued.

ARMOUR Residential REIT should look to issue new equity again if the price gains even $.50. ARR also has an expensive external management agreement and a history of poor decisions.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital trades near trailing book value and is doomed to regularly underperform peers because their operating expense ratio is so high. The money goes to a good cause though, if you replace “good cause” with external manager. WMC should also look to issue new equity. More equity = more money. Not for shareholders, but more money for the management agreement.

Reviewing the Ratings Established in This Piece

I really want to make it simple to follow the ratings, so here is the simplest possible layout:

Sell NLY

Sell ARR

Sell WMC

