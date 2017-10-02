Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly: October 2nd

Areas where risk to reward is in our favor.

Welcome to another edition of "Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly". The aim of this series of articles is to review possible scenarios in various markets using Elliott Wave, fractals, and other technical analysis.

Equities

Yet again the S&P500 (SPY) closed the week - and indeed the month and quarter - at all time highs. This isn't how tops are made and a close at the high creates a 'weak' high. i.e. there is no sign of buyers rejecting prices.

An update of last week's fractal shows the rally was in line; it is moving in the same way as March to July.

This suggests the rally may continue higher early next week, but it could fail and roll over later on. If it were to do this we would have a valid reversal pattern on the weekly chart. Importantly, it will have the right structure, and come in the right area.

This week Matrixtrade is producing a pretty neat piece of reverse engineering that identifies a precise top based on where the market should go if and when it turns.

The bigger picture is now starting to line up very well. If you were to ask me which areas are important retrace levels I would be able to answer without looking at a chart - the pre -election low, the 2015/2016 low, and the 2000-2007 highs. Interesting then how they line up with the first three Fibonacci retracement levels.

Even the 61.8% lines up with the 2011 high.

Special consideration should be given to how the 50% retracement lines up with the 2007 high. It gives the structure a beautiful symmetry.

And it looks just like the textbook says it should.

In conclusion, the bigger picture looks ready for a large drop, and the shorter term could roll over by the end of next week.

Precious Metals

Precious metals continued lower last week after a brief spike on North Korea news.

Despite breaking out of its channel, gold (GLD) seems to be continuing on as before. Therefore the target remains the 38.2% retrace at $1267.

However - and this is based on my view of the correlated markets such as TLT and the dollar - the decline could extend as low as $1240 before bouncing to new highs in the $1380s.

As the whole rally from the last 2016 low is a B wave, it can take many shapes and forms. Not many will be expecting another rally, and a decline below the 200dma in the $1250s will stop out late longs.

The support at $1240 is three-fold: the multi-year trend-line retest, the channel low, and the 50% retrace. If it gets there I think there is enough edge to go long again.

Oil (USO)

Oil still has a target of $53.80, but the reversal on Thursday warns of a move back down to test $50 before a resumption of the rally.

In all honesty, though, there has been so much back and forth in this range, there is no high probability count I can put on it. The continuing likeness to the bear market recovery in 2009-2010 is perhaps the best guide I have.

This suggests a retest of the $55 high before more consolidation into early December.

Natural Gas (UNG)

Now I have switched my chart over to the November contract I can see the break-out didn't fail as first thought.

This kind of thing has perplexed me for a long time. I used to analyze continuous charts, but they can paint a horribly distorted picture in the longer term so I prefer looking at the front month. However, I still get caught out by moving trend-lines and counts which no longer make sense when contracts roll.

Regardless, the rally from the August low looks correctional, which means it is unlikely to go very far.

Bonds (TLT)

Rates have rallied significantly in the last few weeks, and continue to follow the 2-3 month lead of gold.

This fractal has caught every pivot since June and still somehow trades in line. It is now setting up for a buy under 123.

The Dollar (UUP)

Last week's target was 92.87 and the dollar duly rallied to close at 92.87.

As long as 92.48 holds, there is a chance to extend the rally to around 94. There is a good short setting up for around 88, but dollar positioning still shows it is a crowded trade and there is scope to squeeze higher first.

Conclusions

As usual, some markets are clearer than others. Oil and natural gas are particularly tricky markets, but the continuing oil fractal may provide a useful guide for direction and timing.

Gold and TLT could continue lower before reversing for new highs, with the dollar taking a complete opposite path.

Equities are blowing off at the end of their rally. The bigger picture view continues to suggest a major top approaching, but in the short term prices are likely to spike above last week's high. Any reversal later this week back below 2520 could well signal the top is in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UUP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the dollar (DXY), and UNG calls