TOP Ships: Drinking From A Fire Hose

TOP Ships (TOPS) is a micro-cap company with an equity market value below $5 million. Due to its small size, the expected issuance of an additional $1.6 million of common stock through a stock purchase agreement with Kalani Investments, the overhang of warrants to purchase approximately 20.6 million shares of common stock, the ongoing conversion of Series C preferred stock, a track record of value destroying reverse stock splits, and its ownership and control by Pistiolis family controlled entities, TOPS is a highly risky equity to trade. It first caught my attention due to its financing relationship with Kalani that is similar to financing relationships with two other troubled shipping companies, DryShips (DRYS) and Diana Containerships (DCIX). I have been monitoring TOPS for approximately a month and I have concluded that the torrent of equity issuance relative to its shares outstanding would take at least 6 to 8 more weeks to abate. This is the fourth in a series of articles on TOPS that should be read in concert to gain a fuller analysis of the Company.

TOP Ships filed a 6-K that updated its common stock issuance through the Kalani stock purchase agreement and Series C preferred conversions for the 14 day period ended September 29th. Although a 13-D filed on September 21st by the various family owned entities that control TOPS indicated that common stock had been issued subsequent to the issuance of warrants, this was not the case. The following table summarizes the common stock issuance for the period.

TOP Ships Common Stock Issuance August 29th September 7th September 15th September 29th Common Stock - Kalani Issuance (000s) 849.2 102.97 0 1539.05 Remaining (millions) $2.2 $2.1 $2.1 $1.6 Series C Preferred Stock Series C Converted 719 682 640 548 C/S Issued (000s) 899,942 1,709,665 2,160,440 2,021,683 C/S Issued/Preferred Share 1251.7 2506.8 3375.7 3,689.2 Series C Outstanding 3606 2924 2284 1736 Warrants Adjusted Strike Price $0.75 $0.35 $0.30 $0.29 Adjusted Share/Warrant 3.32 7.12 8.31 8.59 Shares per Warrant * Strike Price $2.49 $2.49 $2.49 $2.49 Common Stock O/S 6,441,323 8,253,956 10,414,396 14,162,104 Issuance as a % of O/S 28% 26% 36%

As noted in the table, this is the first period since September 7th that any common stock had been issued by Kalani. The restart of the common stock issuance through Kalani resulted in a slow down in Series C preferred conversions due to Kalani's need to stay below 5%, the ownership disclosure threshold with the SEC. Shares outstanding have more than doubled since August 29th. The following table estimates the remaining common stock issuance through Kalani, Series C preferred conversion, and exercise of outstanding warrants.

Kalani Common Stock Remaining Issuance $1,600,000 Current Price $0.308 Discount 6% Remaining Shares 5,526,389 Series C Conversions Series C Outstanding 1736 Current Conversion Rate 3,689.2 Remaining Shares 6,404,456 Warrants Warrants Outstanding 2,399,141 Strike Price 0.29 Shares issued per Warrant 8.59 Remaining Shares 20608621 Shares to be Issued 32,539,465 Current Shares Outstanding 14,162,104 Estimated Shares 46,701,569 Dilution 69.7%

Please not that the actual common stock issuance will likely be higher due to the continued decline in stock price that should be expected in the face of such a deluge of issuance. The death spiral nature of the Series C preferred is discussed in a prior article (see the link above). The common stock issued per Series C preferred share is based on the actuals during the period just ended. The trend has been for the number of shares issued per Series C preferred share to increase with the decline in the stock price. Although the warrants have a floor strike price of $.25, management has the flexibility to alter the strike price. Since management owns more than 50% of the warrants outstanding, it is highly likely that the strike price will be adjusted lower. The estimate of common stock issued through Kalani is based on a 6% discount from the September 29th closing price.

Repayment of Xanthe Notes

As discussed in a prior article titled "Big Financing Gap Remains" proceeds from the issuance of common stock will be used to repay a short term note issued to Xanthe, a Kalani Investments affiliate.

TOPS filed another 6-K on Sept. 15th for a new $2 million short term unsecured note with Kalani/Xanthe. Prior short term notes have been paid with proceeds from equity offerings as required in Section 13(B) of the standard Promissory Note that is used to document these offerings. Equity Proceeds to Repay Note. All net proceeds that the Company receives from and after the Issuance Date of this Note from the sale of any equity securities of the Company shall be utilized exclusively to repay any outstanding amounts under this Note until this Note is repaid in full and is no longer outstanding. The history of the Xanthe short term unsecured note offerings is detailed in a table in Footnote 7 of the Q2 Financial Statements. A new Xanthe note offering could be a an indication that TOPS intends to issue more Convertible Preferred Stock or common equity beyond the amounts remaining to be issued under the current Kalani common stock offering.

Family Credit Trading Facility

As detailed in Footnote 7 "Debt" of the financial statements for Q2, additional common stock dilution may occur through the Family Trading Credit Facility ("Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility is for up to $15 million and approximately $2.96 million was outstanding at June 30th. The following excerpt from the Footnote 7 summarizes the terms of the Credit Facility.

On February 21, 2017, the Company amended and restated the Family Trading Credit Facility (the "Amended Family Trading Credit Facility") in order to, among other things, remove any limitation in the use of funds drawn down under the facility, reduce the mandatory cash payment due under the facility when the Company raises capital through the issuance of certain securities, remove the revolving feature of the facility, and extend the facility for up to three years. Additionally, the interest rate of the facility increased to 10% (from 9%) and the commitment fee decreased to 2.5% (from 5%). Further, under the terms of the Amended Family Trading Credit Facility, if the Company raises capital via the issuance of warrants, debt or equity, it is obliged to repay any amounts due under the Amended Family Trading Credit Facility and any accrued interest and fees up to the time of the issuance in cash or in Common Shares at Family Trading's option. Family Trading retains the right to delay this mandatory repayment at its absolute discretion. Further, in the case where the Company raises capital (whether publicly or privately) and the Applicable Price is higher than the lowest of (henceforth the "Issuance Price"): the price per share issued upon an equity offering of the Company;

the exercise price of warrants or options for common shares;

the conversion price of any convertible security into common shares; or

the implied exchange price of the common shares pursuant to an asset to equity or liability to equity swap, then the Applicable Price will be reduced to the Issuance Price. Finally, in case the Applicable Price is higher than the exercise price of the Company's warrants, the Applicable Price will be reduced to the exercise price of such outstanding warrants.

Two things to note about the Credit Facility. TOPS can plug its funding gap (discussed in prior articles) by drawing down on the facility. The Pistiolis Family controls both TOPS and the entity providing the Credit Facility, so management will likely pursue a course of action that benefits the Pistiolis Family. If the Credit Facility is drawn, the creditor determines whether it will be repaid in cash or common stock. The language excerpted from Footnote 7 is basically weasel language that makes sure that the Pistiolis Family always receives the lowest possible conversion price. Current shareholders are therefore at a disadvantage to the creditor and management.

Conclusion

I began an examination of TOPS to assess whether it would be possible to trade the stock from the long side. The 32 million of shares currently estimated to be issued under the Kalani stock purchase agreement, the exercise of the outstanding warrants, the conversion of the death spiral Series C preferred during the next two months make it impossible to trade this equity from the long side.

The estimate of run rate EBITDA provided in a prior article (see link above) suggests that the Enterprise Value of TOPS may only marginally exceed the value of the debt used to finance the vessels currently under construction. This will not be known for certain until the financing is in place. This stock should be avoided at all costs from the long side, even for day traders.

For shorts, in the unlikely event that TOPS chooses to sell one or more of its vessels currently under construction or owned and eliminate its near term need for additional capital, a vicious short covering rally likely would occur.

