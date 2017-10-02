Heron Therapeutics: Management Executing, Stock Will Follow

HTX-011 could likely become the go to treatment for post-surgical pain management should all go well.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) have risen by 20% year to date and nearly doubled over the past three years.

This biotech company has had an event-filled year so far. Back in January they reported positive top-line results from a mid-stage study of HTX-011 in patients undergoing abdominoplasty in which the drug candidate demonstrated statistically significant reductions in both pain intensity and the use of opioid rescue medications through 96 hours after surgery. Utilizing the Summed Pain intensity score, a 36.6% decrease in pain through 96 hours after surgery was achieved. After a single administration of HTX-011, reductions that were statistically significant were also observed between 24 to 48 hours, 48 to 72 hours and 72 to 96 hours. Importantly, the drug candidate continued to be well-tolerated. Despite these positive results, shares descended lower after management gave lower guidance for Sustol sales, then expected to total $15 million to $20 million in 2017.

Figure 2: Very favorable comparison to Bupivacaine 50mg through 72 hours in bunionectomy (phase 2 study)(source: corporate presentation)

Figure 3: 300 mg HTX-011 as compared to Bupivacaine 75 mg through 72 hours in hernia repair (source: corporate presentation)

Figure 4: 400 mg HTX-011 as comapred to Bupivacaine 100 mg through 72 hours in abdominoplasty phase 2 trial (source: corporate presentation)

A bit of better news came later the same month, when the company announced they had submitted a New Drug Application for HTX-019 (Cinvanti), the first polysorbate 80-free intravenous formulation of aprepitant for the prevention of CINV (chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting). While investors don't like dilution, the fact that the company was able to sell around 12 million shares at a decent price of $12.20 was a net positive in that the cash runway was extended significantly.

In February, the company announced the inclusion of Sustol as part of the NCCN (National Comprehensive Cancer Network) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology for Antiemesis, for which it was given the highest level category of evidence and consensus (category 1). The guidelines label Sustol as a "preferred agent" for preventing CINV after MEC- the announcement was viewed as a significant positive as it could lead to acceleration of adoption of the treatment.

Shares showed more strength after financial results were released for the first half of 2017, most likely due to management increasing Sustol sales guidance to a range of $25 million to $30 million for the full year. Net product sales of Sustol for the quarter totaled $8.5 million, more than double the $3.6 million reported for the same quarter last year.

Cash and equivalents for the quarter totaled $109.3 million, while accounts receivable came in at $18.6 million and net cash used for operating activities totaled $32 million for the quarter. Management guided for a cash runway allowing them to complete pivotal studies for HTX-011 in the first half of 2018, although I suspect funding could be accessed sooner.

The key catalyst going forward is the PDUFA date of November 12th for which the FDA will take give Cinvanti its final regulatory decision. It should be noted that the company recently started their phase 3 program for HTX-011 in postoperative pain after a successful meeting with the FDA, in which the regulatory agency gave guidance on design and other elements of the program in order for the company to be able to submit an NDA should all go well.



The complete pivotal program consists of two pivotal studies in bunionectomy and hernia repair, in addition to a phase 3 safety and pharmacokinetics study (n=200) to be able to meet the total number of patients requested by the FDA. Risk for the program has been significantly reduced in some ways as the FDA agreed that no additional clinical work would be necessary to meet the combination rule for fixed-dose combination products. If all goes well, the NDA will be filed next year.

In addition to the regulatory action date, pivotal data for HTX-011 to treat postoperative pain is expected in the first half of next year.

Heron Therapeutics is a Buy.

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story could make an initial pilot purchase in the near term. The time frame for outperformance is near to medium term, as ramping Sustol sales along with the PDUFA date in November and pivotal data for HTX-011 next year should continue to drive upside.

One risk is dilution, which I expect to occur in the fourth quarter or in early 2018 based on current projections. Another risk is the possibility of a regulatory downthumb in November. Disappointing data for HTX-011 in pivotal studies, as well as setbacks with enrollment and other associated issues, would also result in additional downside for shares.

