SHU Portfolio; FSLR, An Interesting Risk/Reward Situation

We start off with a quick portfolio update. Here is what we bought so far (on September 29):

200 JD @ $38.24

300 FNSR @ $22.20

300 NTNX @ $22.42

First Solar

One company we're considering is First Solar (FSLR). There are several reasons why this could be an attractive buy at the moment:

The company has increased guidance for the current year. (It also exceeded Q2 expectations but that was largely due to a $42M tax benefit.)

Deutsche Bank did a channel check and reported positive momentum.

Suniva and Solarworld won their case against foreign competitors, with no moves towards determining remedies.

Let's start with the 2017 guidance, neatly summarized:

These are considerable improvements. In part, this comes from increased expectations of project sales now that some big projects have gotten waivers from their yieldco 8point3 (CAFD) to be sold to third parties, from the Q2CC:

As we progress further into the sales process on Switch Station, California Flats, Cuyama and certain of our international projects, our expectations for the sale value of these projects have increased. This additional information, plus an increase in expected volume of third-party module sales have led us to increase our net sales guidance range by $150 million, to a revised range of $3 billion to $3.1 billion.

Restructuring charges are also $10M less than previously thought. The company's cash balance will also be significantly higher than previously guided because:

$125M because of the higher expected value of project sales.

$125M is a result of lower CapEx (although this is a timing issue and will come back in 2018).

Project development outlays will be some $200M lower primarily due to timing.

Some highlights

Before we discuss the Suniva case, we want to highlight the fact that First Solar booked over 350MW in India, a rapidly growing new solar market with big ambitions where the company has a solid position.

To compare that for instance with Japan (41MW of bookings for the quarter) or China (60MW), it's pretty impressive and shows how India has rapidly become a significant market for First Solar.

Another highlight is that since Q1, the volume of bookings opportunities has grown from 5GW to 8GW, a really substantial increase in a short time frame.

Suniva/SolarWorld

The Suniva/SolarWorld case is a pretty important trade case on which the American ICT (International Trade Commission) has just ruled in favor of the plaintiffs.

This ruling is just a first step, but one could argue it was the biggest hurdle. What follows can have wide-ranging ramifications for the industry. SA contributor Morningsidepark has spelled out the details; let's distill the essence:

The ITC will come with a recommendation no later than November 13 containing possible remedies.

The remedies requested by the plaintiffs amount to a minimum price of $0.78 per watt and a $0.40 per watt tariff on all imported solar panels (crystalline ones). It would seem that the Petitioners' requested relief is likely the upper end of a range of potential outcomes.

This request is likely to be a maximum.

The White House is basically free to do as it sees fit and has 60 days to arrive at a decision.

It seems likely to us that, having sided with the plaintiffs, the ICT will also formulate a remedy. While the White House is under no obligation to implement such remedy, there are certain arguments that seem to favor their predisposition to a remedy:

The President has been keen on some form of protectionism ("America First") and the anti-globalization part of his entourage and supporters haven't been spoiled so far (with only the Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) (OTCQX:BDRBF) case and pulling out of PTT as "wins").

The present Administration also seems favorably predisposed towards the fossil fuel industry and might not bemoan the effects on the US solar market of any stiff remedy all that much.

The effects

The positive channel check of Deutsche Bank isn't terribly surprising as the market is frantically preparing for the eventuality of tariffs by rushing projects and assuring panels. Here is Travis Hoium:

Multiple reports have module prices up 20% or more since early summer, and the surge in prices could rise if it looks like tariffs will be extremely punitive. Developers and installers have already started stockpiling modules ahead of the final ruling, assuming it will work against them. That surge in demand is keeping manufacturers' operations running at full steam and pushing prices higher.

No doubt, the solar market is going to feel the effects of a tariff, should one be implemented. There are worries especially in the solar installation sector.

There is much alarm at the prospects of tariffs, especially at the level the plaintiffs have requested, but on the other hand, solar module prices have come down so much that they are a decreasing part of overall project cost.

Here is Mark Widmar from First Solar on the Q2CC (our emphasis):

I think the reality is that the module prices have – and I use the U.S. as an example – are such a relatively insignificant component of the overall levelized costs of energy. As we said before, cost of capital is even a more significant impact. Right? But the balance of system costs now are getting to be more impactful to some extent. If you look at the impact of inverters and trackers, you're seeing a more significant component of the overall LCOE.

SEIA, the Solar Energy Industries Association, has argued that the Suniva request could produce a loss of 88,000 jobs along the solar value chain in the US, but when asked during the Q2CC, First Solar (despite being a part of SEIA) provided some of the underlying economics (Q2C, our emphasis):

If the current proposed recommendations around minimum prices in tariffs go up into the $0.40 tariff range of minimum price is close to $0.70, I think that could have an impact. Something more modest, let's call it, $0.10 to $0.12, maybe $0.15. I already said $0.03 of module price is $1 of PPA price. So if you add $0.10, we have $3 of PPA price. Something going from $30 to $33, I don't think will be destructive at all to the underlying demand profile for solar. It won't change the – it won't create any type of risk to job creations and I think the industry will continue to thrive. We already referenced the storage impact. That's another kink in the curve of making solar more competitive and viable and sustainable.

They also stated that the industry has been relatively unaffected by previous trade interventions.

The main beneficiary

A crucial element to keep in mind is that First Solar is really the main beneficiary should tariffs be enacted by virtue of not producing crystalline solar panels (but using an alternative technology, thin film Cadmium-Tellurium cells).

Deutsche Bank argues that First Solar has an upside of $110 if tariffs are implemented, and a downside of $40 if they aren't. In this light, the selloff of First Solar on the Monday after the verdict (the first reaction was a spike upwards on the Friday of the decision) was rather surprising.

Now, SA contributor Morningsidepark has argued that the $110 price target of Deutsche Bank is a pretty difficult (even "silly") one, but he doesn't contest that First Solar will benefit materially from any tariffs.

Since we don't have the Deutsche Bank report, it's difficult to assess their basis for such a valuation.

Since First Solar isn't impacted by the tariffs, the company can out-compete foreign suppliers, at least for the part that isn't yet contracted (or priced), which is why the company is seriously considering keeping the series 4 modules in production longer. They will also enjoy higher margins in the US.

Management has said that they are not "looking at this as some opportunistic ASP grab that we could get into the marketplace," that is, they're not going to damage long-term partnership relations by aggressively pricing up post-tariff.

On the other hand, the glut in the rest of the world might be exacerbated because:

As the hoarding of modules ends when tariffs materialize.

As foreign supply shifts away from the US to other markets as a result of the tariffs.

Management did perceive some notion in other players to be less aggressive on price competition though. We don't know how generalized or how important that is, but it was a notable observation for an industry where competition is usually pretty stiff.

Risks

Short term, the company is facing significant capex and start-up cost in relation to readying the production of its Series 6 panels and other costs associated with decommissioning Series 4 production lines. This should be priced in though.

Any ASP declines resulting in the rest of the world if producers switch supply away from the US, as there is still significant overcapacity in the industry.

Possible retaliations on US solar companies.

The possibility that no tariffs will be forthcoming.

World demand

On the second risk above, perhaps that's not all that big:

The figure above is unprecedented for a number of reasons:

For the first time, the world solar market is exceeding 100GW.

Chinese demand is unprecedented, nearly half of the world at 48GW.

India, which hardly existed as a solar market only a few years ago, comes out of nothing to take third spot with 10GW.

More on China, from Cleantechnica:

EnergyTrend predicts that China will install a mammoth 48 GW in 2017, nearly half of all global demand, and has already reached 39 GW over the first eight months of the year. “Going forward, the Chinese market during this year’s remaining four months will be influenced by the completion of projects related to the second phase of the Top Runner Program and the first phase of the PV Poverty Alleviation Project,” said EnergyTrend analyst Rhea Tsao. “At the same time, the market is also being affected by rumors that the Chinese government will cut feed-in tariff (FIT) rates for distributed PV systems at the start of 2018. This prospect will likely trigger another wave of urgency to complete installations in the short term.”

So just as the US market is in a hurry before possible tariffs kick in, there might be a bit of a rush in China as well to lock in the old feed-in tariff. But still, 48GW is enormous, taking its cumulative capacity to 125GW. with well over 1/3 of that installed just this year.

Why do we surmise that perhaps there is not all that much of a solar glut? Well, only a couple of months back, expectations were for 80GW of worldwide installations this year. This from Cleantechnica only as far back as mid July:

Global demand again will see China lead the way with in excess of 30 GW, demonstrating, as the authors of GTM’s report put it, “the industry’s dependence on China’s opaque policy-driven demand.” The United States, despite 97% growth in 2016, will see its demand contract by over 16% before its utility-scale pipeline is replenished, while in India, a 30 GW tender pipeline hand-in-hand with declining costs will spur a 90% increase in solar PV demand this year.

Almost all of the difference is produced by China, rather than a 30GW market, it's going to be close to 50GW.

Now, China itself isn't all that important for First Solar, but by absorbing excesses, it reduces gluts and falls in ASPs everywhere.

On the other hand, as spectacular as these developments are, they also pose a risk. It's difficult to say how much of those 48GW are rushed installations because of an expected reduction in feed-in tariffs.

So it could be that what was initially expected for this year, a softness in the two biggest solar markets (China and the US) will migrate to next year.

Conclusion

First Solar has a number of things going for it:

Near-time demand acceleration and ASP increases as hoarding takes place before any possible tariff is implemented.

Improving project economics due to several waivers from its yieldco 3point8 to drop projects, instead enabling the company to sell them at considerable premiums.

A possible boom in the US market should considerable tariffs be introduced.

The introduction of its series 6 panels next year, modules which have better efficiency hence lower the price per watt.

More fundamentally, and longer term are the decreasing cost of energy storage, steadily improving the economics of solar + storage and nearing an inflection point.

The main risk for us is that a solar glut could return in 2018 as we're not sure China can maintain the heroic pace of installations of this year, and in case of significant tariffs, the US market will also likely be affected (even if First Solar won't).

So this looks like an interesting risk/reward situation. Technically, the shares seem to have some support around $45 and another one just below $40. Since we will make a habit of entering positions in tranches for the portfolio, we think a first tranche around $45 is worth the risk.