Will Amazon Make Money Next Year?

You have to work through the math and ask yourself where earnings will be if these trends continue.

We take you through simple math to show you that there is material earnings risk for Amazon in the coming quarters.

We want to take you through another number exercise this time for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pop squats for your fingers. We spoke with the company, and we don't think we are so far off in thinking that last quarter's pick-up in expenses was not one-time. If not, then you have to ask yourself where you think earnings will go in the next few quarters and the next year. The Street started to lower numbers after last quarter's miss of $1.00. But did they lower enough? We don't think so...

Before We Start: It's All About Earnings

We know what you're going to say: earnings don't matter. Amazon is a great company. People don't care about earnings.

We're here to tell you that earnings matter. The dot.com bust happened because there were no earnings in so many companies that hit the market.

This tech cycle is led by a broad assortment of industries with companies that are actually making money. We do not think it's a bubble. A bubble means nothing of substance is inside. This tech boom has many companies making money. It's not a bubble, it's a boom.

Amazon though, admittedly, is its own study. Below is a chart showing the stock price versus the trailing twelve months' ("TTM") earnings going back before time was invented.

(Source: Macrotrends)

Amazon went up even when earnings went down, we admit. We would point out, however, that the stock launched when earnings bottomed.

We would also note here that overall the stock market and earnings do move together. In fact, earnings predict stock moves.

Here's a chart of the stock market overall.

(Source: St. Louis Fed)

Over time, profits (in blue) predict the stock market moves (in red).

We know we're going out on a major limb here, but since the stock market is, of course, made up of stocks (genius Elazar) and earnings are the driver, we think they should be respected and studied to help determine stock direction for individual companies as well.

Pro investors estimate earnings when making large investments. Earnings matter.

Now For Amazon Earnings: The Street Didn't Lower Enough

Amazon missed the Street number by $1.00 last quarter. Yes, we have that decimal point correct. It was a one dollar miss. Since then, the Street has dropped its EPS target for 2018 by about $2.50.

We don't think it's enough, and we're going to show you the simple math. Buckle up...

For Amazon, Great Means Earnings Risk

As we all know, Amazon runs on a different business model than we're used to. When things go well, the company invests more than it makes. When things go well for Amazon, its profits suffer. That's where we are in the Amazon cycle. Things are going great, and investors have to understand that great means earnings risk. We'll show you this line by line.

Let's start with the top line.

Sales Growth

When we do work on a company, we don't want to be aggressive or conservative. We want to factor in the recent trends and the most realistic drivers to come.

Here you see revenue growth picked up last quarter in Q2. We have it picking up in Q3 and slowing in Q4. It slows each year in Q4 because it's the company's largest quarter, being the seasonally strong holiday quarter. It's been tougher to drive the same growth in Q4. We have Q1 growth pick back up like it did slightly last year.

Gross Margins

We kept gross margins about the same as they have been. Last quarter, they slowed being up 130bp. It has been heavily reported that Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) dropped prices on key items. Anybody who knows retail knows those are gross margin hits. That's why we don't think our 100bp improvements in gross margins are conservative.

Operating Expenses

Don't worry. Lots of numbers, we know, but based on our proprietary AI modeling tool, we're going to make sense of it all. These are the operating expense line items for the company.

Let's take a look at these one by one.

Fulfillment

Fulfillment picked up from 27% growth in Q1 to Q2's 33% growth. You can see Q1 was a pick-up in growth from Q4. We are modeling this to continue faster at 35% until it laps the pickup in Q2 2018.

Why do we have the growth rate continuing? Amazon spent money on new infrastructure, more aircraft, more trucks, and it is building out in India. These costs are not one-time. The company is investing in its business. We expect this expense growth to continue.

Marketing

Q2 jumped to 44% growth from 34% the quarter before. We keep it at 40%. What's the marketing piece? The company is investing in salespeople for its cloud product Amazon Web Services (AWS). Amazon is pumped about its unit growth in AWS and is spending behind it. The company spoke about it on the last earnings call. This investment is not one-time.

Here are the comments in this regard from the last earnings call:

"Right now, what we're seeing is an accelerated growth rate in software engineers and also sales teams to support primarily AWS and advertising. So, yes, the growth rate of those two job categories actually exceeded the company growth rate. So we are adding – having success hiring a lot of people and pointing them at some very important programs and customer-facing efforts."

This is not one-time. These growth rates are going to continue.

Technology and Content

Here's what the company said about why T&C growth jumped again this quarter:

"Most of that is for the AWS business. So we've really stepped up the infrastructure to match the large usage growth and also the geographic expansion. And that is showing up in tech and content."

AWS is on fire unit-wise, so it is spending faster than revenues

You want to see how gangbusters AWS is? We'd guess unit growth at AWS is closer to 70%, versus the sales growth of 40+%.

We'll prove it. Here's what the company said last quarter:

"So I would say the biggest impact in the margin that you're seeing in Q2 is really around the 71% increase in assets acquired under capital leases. Most of that is for the AWS business. So we've really stepped up the infrastructure to match the large usage growth and also the geographic expansion."

Wait a minute. It grew assets 71% to "match" usage growth. That tells me usage growth is closer to 70% than 40%. Pricing could be down 20-30%, but unit growth and usage growth is up 70%. Putting them together (price and units) gets us the 40%+ revenue growth for AWS.

So when you want to figure out how fast expenses will grow in this line item tech and content, how fast will they grow? How fast will marketing grow? We showed you they are heavily biased by AWS.

So, if AWS usage or unit growth is growing closer to 70%, why should the expense growth acceleration stop at 40%. It could easily move up even further. Even still we used 40%, and we don't think we're being conservative.

Let's wrap up operating expenses

Let's add this up.

Really total expense growth can accelerate further in the next few quarters. Our model, though, has last quarter's bulge continuing but not getting worse. We are not being conservative.

Don't go to sleep just yet... the fun hasn't even begun.

Deleverage

We're handing you this on a silver platter. This is Deleverage 101.

I ask you, which is growing faster: profits or expenses?

Gross profit is going to grow much slower than the operating expenses over the next few quarters.

We walked you through the math and the reasoning. You can agree or disagree, use your own assumptions, but for us, the math is the math.

Let's Bottom-line It

Please buckle up. Hold your breath. And if you are a shareholder, please slowly now remove your finger from the "Sell" button on the keyboard.

First, let's take a look at the output of this strenuous proprietary AI pop squat exercise.

(But but... Elazar, you have profits going negative this quarter. No way, c'mon!)

Yup, and we even factored in Whole Foods profits. We start to get negative income. We start to get negative EPS.

The Street has over $7.00 in EPS for next year, closer to $8.00.

If revenues or gross margins don't start picking up meaningfully or operating expenses don't start to slow meaningfully, we are about to face some serious deleverage - enough to throw Amazon EPS into negative territory.

We encourage you to do the math yourself.

Conclusion

We know, we're pretty crazy thinking (yeah right) that earnings matter. Amazon, amazing, we agree. But as for earnings... get ready to rumble. We think they can go negative. The Street is not at negative, not yet.

To be continued...

Learn More About "Nail Tech Earnings"

Our calls are outperfoming the tech-heavy Nasdaq by 3x. We are speaking to many major tech companies each day and week. We've been doing this for 20 years for big hedge funds. We have stocks that can double or triple in the next twelve months based on the simple math of trends continuing (kind of the same pop squat exercise as we did above with Amazon). Q3 is critical for tech going into the holiday season. We think it's going to be huge. Know which stocks we think have the most potential upside. If you care about tech stocks, you can dip your toe in the water with a free trial. Wishing you lots of success!

All performance metrics are unaudited and exclude relevant transaction costs.

Past performance is not a predictor of future performance.

All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. Model portfolio trades and positions are hypothetical to be used for directional analysis and ratings purposes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.