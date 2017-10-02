3 Stocks That Could Jump Due To Low Valuation And Stable Business (Video)

One is a hedge, another is a stable financial, and the third is a growth company in a growth sector.

One is owned partly by Buffett, and the other by Klarman, so the margin of safety is there; the market has to recognize it.

In my video I discuss three stocks that are relatively cheap and a fair valuation would see them double.

Last month I discussed in an article three stocks at 52-week lows to buy for September. In today's video article I want to discuss three stocks that are interesting buys for October as all have the potential to double in the next 12 months.

The first discussed company is AERCAP Holdings (NYSE: AER). I analyze the airline industry, AER's history, fundamentals and valuations. A PE ratio of 7.7 makes it extremely cheap while the industry growth gives it high potential. On top of that, the stock trades around book value.

The second company discussed is Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF). The PE ratio is at 11.7 - much below the market - and the interesting thing is that Buffett has recently bought a significant stake. The free cash flow is huge and as we know how much Buffett and Munger like high returns on capital SYF is a potential takeover candidate.

The third company is also a hedge in addition to being a good investment, as it is a gold miner. Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK: GUYFF) is expected to significantly increase production in 2018 which should lead to higher cash flows and increase the currently depressed stock price. Additionally, higher mining grades in the second part of the year should restore market value.

Enjoy the video and I look forward to your comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANFI, NSU, NILSY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.