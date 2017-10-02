Will The U.S. Dollar Sink The Precious Metals Market?

The US dollar is the biggest risk factor for the precious metals market - from a contrarian perspective its bear market phase seems to be dissipating.

This thesis is additionally supported by GLD and IAU adding fresh ounces of gold bullion to their vaults.

These two developments support the thesis that the current move in gold prices is a typical correction (and not the beginning of another bear market cycle).

On the other hand, their short positions held in gold futures did not rise too much.

In my last report on the precious metals market I made the following final conclusion:

“…assuming that gold is in its bull market stage, the current correction could be over. This thesis is supported by US investors accumulating gold bullion (using GLD and IAU) despite lower gold prices. Additionally, my favorite market indicator (the relationship between gold and US 10-year treasury notes prices) is very close to its strong technical support”

Last week gold prices lost 1.0% and silver went down by 1.8% so the correction was not over. What is more, it looks like the dead US dollar is getting some strength at last; as a result, the precious metals market could be negatively impacted by the stronger greenback. On the other hand, during last two weeks the two main gold investment vehicles, GLD and IAU, reported the increased accumulation of gold. Let me discuss these latest developments.

COT report

As I expected, the last Commitments of Traders report disclosed very important data - look at this graph (the changes reported in the latest report are marked in grey):

Source: the COT report

After the FED announcement, Money Managers panicked and cut their gross long position in gold futures by 32.6 thousand contracts. However, the accompanying increase in short positions was much lower (4.8 thousand contracts). It means that we are encountering a typical (but strong) correction – gold prices are driven down by the longs cutting their exposure to gold but, generally, no fresh shorts are arriving.

Further, although most recently the net long position held by Money Managers was cut by 57.5 thousand contracts (since September 19, 2017), the main pattern did not change too much:

Source: Simple Digressions

The net long position held by this group of traders is still elevated (the chart measures this position against the total open interest in gold futures) so there are two possible scenarios:

Gold prices going down with Money Managers cutting their net long position to much lower readings (around 10% - 20%) Gold prices going up or consolidating with Money Managers holding their net exposure to gold at current levels

The first scenario is a “back to normal”, very boring pattern. In that case, after breaking above $1,300 per ounce, gold prices could retreat to the latest mid-cycle bottom ($1,125 per ounce) established in December 2016 (the red circle on the chart below):

Source: Simple Digressions

In other words, this scenario means that nothing important has happened in the precious metals sector.

The second scenario assumes that the long-term, down-sloping trend line in gold prices (the green line on the chart above) has been definitely broken and gold prices are entering a new bull market. In that case, a short-term correction or a consolidation phase should be welcomed warmly by gold bulls because these stages of a bull market are a good time to attract new participants.

Which scenario is more probable? I am betting on the second variant. In my opinion, the long-term downward trend line has been broken and now gold prices are consolidating ahead of attacking the latest top at $1,375 per ounce (the violet, horizontal line on the chart above).

Physical markets

I believe that this scenario is supported by physical markets. Look at the latest data delivered by SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) and iShares Gold Trust (IAU):

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: the row marked in blue depicts the monthly changes in gold prices

My observations discussed in the last report on the gold market were once again confirmed. Last week the first investment vehicle, IAU, added 201,000 ounces to its vaults (55% of total gold added in September) and GLD added 276,000 ounces (over the last two weeks GLD reported inflows of 836,000 ounces of gold, 53.9% of total inflows reported in September). It means that these two entities were impressively increasing their gold holdings during the current correction in gold prices. It is not a typical behavior because, usually, we see the opposite – during strong corrections GLD and IAU report cuts in gold holdings. In other words, these huge (in September IAU reported the highest increase in gold holdings this year up to date) increases in gold holdings do not support a bearish thesis on gold. Hence, the second scenario is more probable.

Last but not least – the silver market and its flagship investment vehicle, iShares Silver Trust (SLV), behaves differently – in September there were huge outflows of silver from its vaults (the same happened in August):

Source: Simple Digressions

Let me leave this issue open for another article…

US dollar

In my last report on the precious metals market I have written that the US dollar trade is dead now. Last week the US dollar index jumped 1.0% so it looks like the greenback is trying to revive. According to the last COT report, after the FED meeting big speculators once again increased their short bets on the US currency. From a contrarian point of view, it is a classic buying opportunity for the US dollar – the pessimism among the traders is extremely high at the moment and another selling wave is highly improbable. If the US dollar is alive, my bullish / consolidation thesis on gold will be clearly tested…

Gold prices against 10-year treasury prices

Last week my favorite short-term indicator, the relationship between gold prices and US 10-year treasury notes prices, hit its support level (look at the lower panel of the chart and the area marked in yellow):

Source: Simple Digressions

If my indicator works and I am correct, the current correction in gold prices should be over now.

Summary

The latest correction in gold prices has chilled investor’s mood. Interestingly, despite easing optimism (or, in other words, growing pessimism), GLD and IAU reported the increased accumulation of gold bullion. It is not a typical pattern developed during strong corrections in gold prices so the gold bulls should be satisfied. On the other hand, the biggest risk for gold prices, the US dollar, is, in my opinion, ahead of another bull market stage or a consolidation phase (at least).

Summarizing, precious metals are at an inflection point now and one of the two scenarios discussed above should materialize in the nearest future.

