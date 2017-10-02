3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: October 2, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Roche's latest hope in HER2-positive breast cancer is a priority to the FDA

In 2017, one of the more powerful undercurrents has been the development of treatment options for early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer, specifically after surgery (the adjuvant setting). For years, doctors have relied on trastuzumab and/or chemotherapy to maintain disease control for as long as possible. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) have been neck and neck when it comes to development in this setting.

Well, around the time of ASCO, we saw the first results of the APHINITY study, which assessed the combination of RHHBY's pertuzumab and trastuzumab as adjuvant therapy for HER2-positive early breast cancer. While the effect was modest, addition of pertuzumab significantly increased disease-free survival in patients.

But still there were questions as to whether the effect was big enough, especially for the costs associated. So it comes as welcome news that the FDA accepted RHHBY's supplemental drug application and granted it priority review. The expected action date is January 28, 2018.

Looking forward: This application is important to Roche, as it looks to cement pertuzumab's place at every station in the treatment armamentarium. Currently, clinicians can give pertuzumab in the neoadjuvant (before surgery) or in the metastatic setting. Rounding out the options here would go a long way toward realizing its goal of making pertuzumab part of the standard regimen.

bluebird and Celgene fire up their collaboration in myeloma

I imagine that to most people, bluebird bio (BLUE) is a gene therapy company focused solely on inherited disorders. This can make it a little bit easy to forget that gene therapy has important implications for cancer medicine, as well, and we've already seen it get approved for cancer in 2017.

That'd be CAR-T cells, which rely first and foremost on the advances in gene therapy to facilitate the whole technique.

So it's not too much of a shock to know that Celgene (CELG) and bluebird are collaborating on their own CAR-T cell product, bb21217. This therapeutic approach targets a molecule called BCMA, a myeloma-associated antigen, which will hopefully drive an antitumor response in a manner we saw from Novartis's (NYSE:NVS) CTL019 in B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

And the news out recently was that the first trial for bb21217 has formally begun, with BLUE announcing that the first patient has been dosed. At the same time, CELG exercised its rights to the license of bb21217. BLUE received $15 million as a milestone payment.

Looking forward: It's very exciting to see where the field of CAR-T cell therapy is going now that we've seen the first batch of approvals in B cell malignancies. It remains to be seen whether this approach can make a difference in other malignancies, and I expect that there are many surprises yet to come. BLUE and CELG clearly hope to be on the frontier of this research, so this is a very interesting collaboration to watch unfold.

Neurocrine partner pivots in glioblastoma trial

Medicenna Therapeutics (OTCPK:MDTPF) is developing MDNA55, a circularly permutated interleukin-4 coupled to a toxin, which is designed to home to cells that express the interleukin-4 receptor (such as glioblastoma), get internalized, and kill the cell in question. It was an attractive enough proposition to get Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) on board in partnership.

Since the trial for MDNA55 began, the trial data it's seen to date has prompted the company to amend the trial protocol to increase the number of patients, raise the dose of MDNA55 that is delivered to patients, thanks to the favorable tolerability seen since the study began back in April.

Looking forward: It's a bit opaque, so this news could mean a few things. On one hand, the safety data it discusses here is pretty clear: MDNA55 is quite safe. If there was any question, then the FDA and internal review boards would not have approved the protocol amendment to increase the dosage and the number of patients. It's also possible that they're not observing preliminary signs of efficacy, and this is a salvage effort. Most likely these questions will be resolved once Medicenna presents findings in Boston at the 2017 CNS conference.

