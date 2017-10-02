Buy AT&T Post Ex-Dividend

I will also show how much more or less in dividends investors can earn when buying the stock post the ex-dividend date.

Is it best to forfeit the next dividend payment and benefit from a lower stock price in the beginning, or should you grab that next dividend payment?

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments should look at ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly. The question is how.

Timing the market is difficult. Timing to maximize income from dividends, however, is much simpler. Buying a stock before the ex-dividend date qualifies you for the next upcoming dividend payment, whereas foregoing the next ex-dividend date should in theory give you a better entry price point as the stock is expected to trade with a discount on the ex-dividend date.

Over the next fortnight - precisely, on October 9, AT&T (T) - America's largest telecommunications company goes ex-dividend. The stock's recent rally, which saw the stock rising quickly from $35 to $39.16, translates into a current yield of almost exactly 5%.

Headquartered in Dallas, the company provides telecommunications and digital entertainment services and is operating through the following segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International.

The overall investment case for AT&T currently yielding 5.0%

AT&T has raised its dividend for more than 30 consecutive years and been paying a dividend for much longer. The telecom giant was able to increase its dividend during the financial crisis. With an average gross yield of above 5% over the last 10 years, the company's stock has been a better bond alternative for yield-seeking investors than almost any other type of asset.

Right now, T is still yielding 5% again following a correction of its stock price that has seen the stock tumbling from $43 to as low as $35.58 before quickly recovering up to $39. Such a correction is not massive but for a high-quality and high-yield stock such as T to fall and rise that quickly is certainly not common.

As a dividend growth investor, I love T as a dividend stock for its high yield and consecutive dividend raises despite the latter only being in the low 2% area in most recent years.

AT&T's free cash flow payout (FCF) ratio is in solid territory. The chart below shows what share of FCF is required to cover the dividend. Historically, except for the year 2014, that ratio has not been trending higher than 70%. In the current fiscal year 2017, the ratio has notably deteriorated but just remains in moderately safe territory. A 94% FCF payout ratio in Q1 was largely driven by a weaker-than-expected first quarter overall - and as compared with Q2 net income alone was off by almost $500M - and this is thus not really representative of the current business performance.

The stock goes ex-dividend on October 9 with payment due on November 1. Investors willing to accept that uncertainty and level of risk can now benefit from the company's high yield and its upcoming ex-dividend date may provide an even better entry opportunity.

Now, let's get straight into the analysis itself!

To do so, I have analyzed how a $10,000 investment in T has fared so far on each of the ex-dividend dates over the last 16 years (65 in total) by comparing stock prices the day before the ex-dividend date, on the ex-dividend date, and the day after. This also factors in a tax rate of 15%.

The results for these 65 ex-dividend dates are completely one-sided. Expressed in % of most beneficial outcomes (i.e. the strategy that yielded the highest return), it looks as follows:

Buying the stock one day before the ex-dividend date: 5 cases; 7.7%

Buying the stock on the ex-dividend date: 14 cases; 21.5%

Buying the stock one day after the ex-dividend date: 46 cases; 70.8%

An unprecedented record 92.3% of outcomes favor NOT buying before the stock goes ex-dividend, thus implying that T's stock behaves in practice virtually identically to what we would expect per market theory.

Thus, it is not really a question of whether to buy before ex-dividend or on/after, but more how much time is needed to catch up with performance to make up for that initial dividend payment.

Figure 1: Overview of occurrences of best outcomes by stock by year

In every single year, apart from 2015, investors have fared better NOT buying the stock before the ex-dividend date. Both the "ex_div_+1" and "ex_div" strategies show pretty similar patterns over the last fifteen years. This implies that forfeiting the next dividend payment is by far the better strategy while the decision whether to buy right on the ex-dividend date or to wait one more day appears to be unaffected by that behavior. The pattern of AT&T is among the most one-sided I have discovered so far.

I have conducted a similar analysis on a variety of stocks and following you can find the aggregated results for your own studies and conclusions.

Table shows the share of most beneficial outcomes by strategy (ex_div-1, ex_div, ex_div_+1) by stock

Advancing the analysis

Next, I have calculated the actual price changes of the stock around the ex-dividend dates as follows:

Change Day 1 : (Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1)

: (Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1) Change Day 2 : (Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date)

: (Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date) Total Change : Day 1 + Day 2

: Day 1 + Day 2 Total Discount/Premium: Total Change - Dividend per share

This total change over the two days has been put in relation to the actual dividend payment which serves as a proxy by how much the stock price would have been expected to drop if the stock price were solely to reflect that change.

By putting that total discount/premium in relation to the actual dividend per share, we get something I have termed "discount/premium in dividends" and which is depicted below for all the ex-dividend dates contained in the analysis.

Discount(-)/premium(+) in dividends: (Total Discount/Premium)/Dividend per share

A simple reading example for the latest ex-dividend date on July 6, 2017, reads as follows:

Around the 7/6/2017 ex-dividend date investors could pocket in a total discount of $0.45 over the two days around the ex-dividend date. Expressed in terms of dividends this amounts around 0.9 dividends lost. Or put differently, the drop over the two days has been much less than the actual dividend. In this case, having bought the stock on the ex-dividend date + 1 would have led to a gain of almost one dividend per share!

To better understand this behavior, let's create a tree map, which is sized based on the "discount/premium in dividends" metric. This clearly shows when the best opportunities have occurred in the past. Similarly, it also shows when investors have lost dividends by waiting too long for the stock price to drop following the ex-dividend date.

Again, the reading example helps understand what exactly is shown here (refers to the July 2017 ex-dividend date as well):

The stock changed by -$0.53 from the day before the ex-dividend date to the opening on the ex-dividend date. On the post-ex dividend date the stock dropped further by -$0.41 which results in a total change over the two days of $-0.94.

As the stock almost dropped twice as much as the dividend, this means that an investor has gained around 0.9 dividends.

I believe that this is a very powerful way of looking at the pricing action around ex-dividend dates for stocks.

To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend dates, I use the Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions here). This handy tool allows me to view respective next ex-dividend dates and provides an automated dividend dashboard. Here is a sample screenshot of my portfolio's dividend performance and the dividend calendar:

In summary, fundamentally AT&T is doing well and generating lots of free cash flow which easily covers its juicy 5.0% dividend yield. The pending acquisition of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) will be a core challenge to AT&T both culturally as well as financially. Intense competition with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), which has already spurred both AT&T and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) to offer unlimited data packages in order to gain and retain customers, will continue as T-Mobile's latest move with offering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) for free and unlimited may shake the industry.

Dividend investors who want quick income from their investments without having to sell anything could screen the market for ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly. However, in the case of T, it makes more sense to forego the ex-dividend date and instead buy the stock on or after the ex-dividend date. Historically, this has produced superior returns.

The company goes ex-dividend on October 9, and as historic analysis has shown that buying the stock on or after the ex-dividend date has produced better returns compared to buying it right before the ex-dividend date, another entry opportunity is looming around the corner for investors. As the stock has rallied strongly over the last three weeks the expected post ex-dividend discount should be very welcomed by investors who want to start or add to their position. I certainly fall into the latter category and will patiently wait for October 9 and 10.

Although, as we so often see, results are subject to one's own individual interpretation. It definitely shows that for AT&T, solely relying on the stock price to decrease following the ex-dividend date would have been the best decision in the cases covered in this article.

Naturally, the "buy" or "not buy" decision should depend on far more factors than just the ex-dividend date, but it is one variable to consider when trying to optimize your income.

What do you think about AT&T? Are you timing purchases in line with ex-dividend dates or not care at all about this?

