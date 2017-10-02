25% Of My Portfolio Ended In A Big Bang

The ex-dividend date was at the end of September for CMO-E.

September ended with a big bang.

I just pulled a healthy chunk out of CMO-E, the preferred share from Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO). I may pull out more over the next week or two. Shares touched right about $25.00 and I was extremely overweight. I harvested nearly half my position a little under $25.00. I figure we might see a little resistance just under $25 because many of the retail investors may avoid paying over call value.

I had over 25% in CMO-E for the dividend capture opportunity. I don’t like that kind of concentration.

For starters, the price gave investors a great opportunity to receive the dividend for a material net gain:

The price-drop was less than half the dividend amount after the ex-dividend date. Investors could’ve purchased shares at $25.10, received $0.4688 for the dividend, and then sold at around $24.90.

For a bigger picture of the dividend capture, here’s a one-month chart:

The green box is where I had a strong buy rating for CMO-E when the price was at $24.99, give or take a penny. Subscribers had plenty of time to get in during this period. The first public article was right before the price jumped into the red box.

The red box consisted of non-stop regular buy ratings. An inve stor could’ve purchased shares of CMO-E at almost any point and would’ve been in good shape. Towards the end of the red box, it was a no-brainer time to buy CMO-E.

The arrow points to the “D” which is when the ex-dividend date hit. There was a significant drop-off, but the price came up substantially. This gave investors a good selling opportunity. I still hold shares, but I sold about half my position.

Treasury rates

Treasury rates climbed by about 8 basis points last week. 2-year rates were up about 6 basis points with the 10-year up a little over 8. That is a tiny bit of steepening, but not enough to be material.

I will watch for opportunities to harvest a little more CMO-E.

CMO-E now

Here’s the current price for CMO-E:

CMO-E is still within the buy zone, but only by $0.09. I still hold a material amount of shares. If the price comes back over $25 I will be looking to exit more of my position and look for other opportunities. For the buy-and-hold investors, $25 would still be a good hold price. Unless the price of CMO-E jumps over $25.84, I won’t be downgrading to a sell.

Let’s dig a little deeper:

CMO-E has protection on the calendar until 5/13/2018. Very little protection. However, CMO-E trades at a discount of $0.10 which is a form of protection. If the company were to buy back shares at $25, this would be a gain for the investor. Note, the chances of CMO doing this is highly unlikely.

Trading at a discount results in the worst-cash-to-call being $1.18. For a worst case scenario, it’s not bad. Market capitalization over preferred share liquidation ratio is 4.54x. This metric is in the yellow, but doesn’t take into account the underlying portfolio.

CMO portfolio

The underlying portfolio is relatively safe compared to peers. Capstead’s portfolio is highly levered, but it’s made up of agency securities. Agency backed securities are nearly immune to credit risk.

Conclusion

The dividend capture played out beautifully for CMO-E. The price dropped right after the ex-dividend date, but rebounded materially. Investors who got out after the rebound got a nice dividend for a material net gain. For the investor who didn’t sell, CMO-E is still a great investment. I still believe it’s a security deserving a buy. My reason for selling half my position was being overweight.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

