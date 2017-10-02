Trinity Soars After-Hours: Vindication At Last

For shareholders of Trinity Industries (TRN), September 29th was one heck of a day. After the market closed, news broke that the company won a reversal of the suit that was brought against it by Joshua Harman, a decision that should save the firm, as well as its shareholders, hundreds of millions of dollars. In what follows, I will detail the full impact this is likely to have on the company and give my thoughts on where Trinity might go moving forward. In all, I see this as incredibly bullish for the company.

A look at the decision

According to a copy of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling, posted on Trinity’s website, the court reversed a decision by a lower court that had, initially, found Trinity guilty of defrauding the federal government. In accordance with the prior ruling, Trinity had to pay trebbled damages on what was originally imposed, plus additional amounts that, in all, came out to $663.4 million. To put this in perspective, the market capitalization of Trinity as of the time of this writing came out to $4.83 billion.

This would have represented nearly 14% of the company’s market value, but while that is a sizable ruling, it would unlikely have killed the firm. This is because, as of the end of its latest fiscal quarter, its cash and cash equivalents (including short-term marketable securities) was $988.30 million. If you add restricted cash, that metric would have been $1.18 billion. In essence, the likely worst case scenario would have been that its cushion would have been removed and it may have been forced to pay into a fund (just my own speculation) to cover the costs of removing and possibly replacing any guardrails that would have been taken off the market.

Fortunately, this should not come to pass. In its ruling, the Fifth Circuit stated that the nature of the changes made to the railguards was not material in nature. Perhaps more important than that was the fact that it stated what those following the matter closely have known for a while: that the Federal Highway Administration (the FHWA) had claimed repeatedly that it had not been defrauded by Trinity’s changes. In fact, in a videotaped deposition, a representative of the FHWA stated that the primary charge made by Harman, namely that Trinity’s narrowing of a section of its guardrail from five inches to four inches, had indeed been disclosed to the regulatory body back in 2005. This argument was further reinforced by the fact that the FHWA continued to promote Trinity’s ET-Plus Guardrail System even after Harman brought his allegations to the organization’s attention back in 2012.

Perhaps the best way to phrase the court’s thoughts can be summed up in the final section of their ruling. In the image below, you can see their closing thoughts on the matter. If you pay careful attention to the last two sentences, you’ll see that there’s no doubt that the FHWA was never defrauded by Trinity from the court’s perspective.

*Taken from Trinity Industries

What does this mean moving forward?

In my view, Trinity is a phenomenal company in many respects. Besides being the largest railcar manufacturer and leasing business in the country, its operations are diverse, spread across multiple industries. This includes everything from inland barges to energy equipment to the sale of certain minerals. Because of this diversity, I have long believed that the firm likely warrants a premium over its more concentrated peers.

The sad truth, though, is that this lawsuit has hung overhead for far too long. In addition to eroding the trust of market participants, it created a risk of real material loss if the lawsuit against it went in the wrong direction. Now that the suit is over, though, I am of the opinion that Trinity’s prospects will be a lot more attractive. For starters, shareholders now know that a large chunk of cash on Trinity’s books will likely be freed up. With some activists involved in the firm, this could create various opportunities ranging from special dividends to organic growth to strategic M&A activity. Besides these opportunities, there’s the added benefit that investors and prospective investors don’t need to wonder whether the firm is being run by fraudsters (at least regarding the guardrail issue).

All of this and more should help to propel shares of the railcar business higher. In fact, after the market closed and the suit’s news was released, shares of Trinity soared 9.2%. While I believe that a recovery in some of the business’s core markets is either taking place right now or will take place in the foreseeable future, even if it sees its share price rise to be comparable with rivals like The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) or American Railcar (ARII), the upside is decent. You see, if you value Trinity from the perspective of its assets, it’s currently going for 1.12 times book value. Greenbrier can be purchased for 1.23 times, while American is going for 1.32 times.

When you do the math, you arrive at a suggested value for Trinity of between $5.31 billion and $5.70 billion. That would represent upside, from September 29th’s closing price, of between 9.9% and 18% if it is to be priced similarly to these peers. That would translate to a per-share amount of between $35.06 and $37.65. However, if you consider Trinity’s market-leader position, diversity, and the fact that ValueAct, a well-known activist firm, has been involved with Trinity for a while now (they own 11.4% of its equity), a price of $40 per share wouldn’t be unreasonable.

Even at $40, though, the business would be trading at just 5.6 times 2016’s operating cash flow. As backlog for Trinity has suffered, sales have taken a hit, but management has done a great job in generating as much excess cash as possible. While I do think it will take at least another year for any meaningful increase in backlog, once we start seeing that, assuming it’s sustainable, and if management can continue to generate the same kind of operating cash flow that it has, a price of 7 to 10 times operating cash flow is certainly not out of the question (or $50 to $78.43 per share). Of course, this is more for long-term investors like myself than people expecting to make a profit in the next year.

Takeaway

Right now, I am super happy that I decided to stick with Trinity for as long as I have. It has been a tough journey, but the time for upside appears to be upon us. Certainly, there are some risks still, but this decision by the court should help the company a great deal. One thing I do not know, unfortunately, is if Harman can or will push the case on to an even higher court, but if he does, the outcome here will certainly put Trinity in a nice position to defend itself. One thing I am sad about now is that, over the past year, I have sold some of my stake in Trinity. It is still the largest position in my portfolio, but the upside I’m capturing here is not as much as if I had held on. Depending on where shares go, I may sell a little more in order to invest in some E&P firms, but Trinity is very likely to remain, for the foreseeable future, the largest or second largest holding in my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.