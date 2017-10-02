Peyto: 6% Dividend With Capital Gain Potential

Market bottoms are the hardest time to invest. In this case, it seems like gas is swimming everywhere in large quantities and there is just no end in sight to the surplus. But a well-run corporation like Canadian producer Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) offers an above average yield with potential capital gains during the turnaround.

Cash flow from operations easily covers the dividend. Plus, Peyto usually sells stock to cover any capital requirements not met with cash flow from operations. This tends to limit the balance sheet financial leverage and keep key ratios conservative. Shareholders may suffer some dilution, but they will be well placed to participate in an industry turnaround.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Peyto Second Quarter 2017, Management Discussion And Analysis

As shown above, the cash netback is an amazing percentage of the selling price. This is one very efficient company. The market concern has always been the total amount of cash generated. Gas pricing has certainly been nothing to cheer about lately. But propane and to some extent other natural gas liquid pricing has recovered enough that the company-owned gas plants now process more liquids than before to maximize the selling price. The next heating season, plus the latest production enhancements have management predicting that the dividend will be earned within a few quarters.

Source: Peyto Second Quarter 2017, Management Discussion And Analysis

Overall cash flow from operations improved, so the company is no longer dependent upon a significant amount of hedging for its cash flow. Cash flow from operations may not have increased that much when compared to the previous quarter, but that cash flow from operations before hedging effects more than doubled from the previous year. Funds from operations per share rose nicely both for the quarter and year-to-date period. Over the longer term period, cash flow per share has fluctuated within a fairly wide range. But that beats a lot of competitors whose cash flow dried up as gas prices went through the floor.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK), for example, has no cash flow from operations this year despite having a higher liquids percentage than Peyto. Part of this is due to the very high gathering and transportation costs that Chesapeake has as well as the relatively high interest costs. Plus, Chesapeake has had to pay some very significant one-time costs. A company like Peyto will outperform Chesapeake under all but the most extreme of scenarios. It is true that Chesapeake has more operating leverage, but only an extremely bullish scenario could take full advantage of that leverage. A more likely gradual gas price recovery will result in the outperformance of Peyto shares.

Source: Peyto Second Quarter 2017, Management Discussion And Analysis

Net debt to cash flow from operations remains well within proper limits. This investment grade company has the banking relations and the financial strength to pretty much direct its own future. Industry leading low costs and high margins make lending to the company very attractive during industry recoveries.

Source: Peyto Second Quarter 2017, Management Discussion And Analysis

This summarizes the concern of the market. The total dividends plus the capital expenditures has not been covered by the cash flow from operations for awhile. So far, this has been successfully dealt with by selling stock and then borrowing some. While it has led to some shareholder dilution, more leverage would have been unpleasant and far riskier. There are those that are unhappy with the relatively large payout and the attendant shareholder dilution. But the stock sales have resulted in production growth. So the dilution caused by the additional shares outstanding has not been all that punishing to current shareholders. If gas prices begin that inevitable cyclical recovery as supplies and demand come into balance, this company will prosper.

Source: Peyto Presentation For September 2017

On the one hand, management feels that the dividend can be earned in the future even if pricing stays low. The assumptions for that guidance are shown on the top slide. On the other hand, management predicts a slightly better year next fiscal year (meaning by the end of 2017). So while the rest of the industry mopes about low gas prices, this management is doing what it can to improve margins now.

The stock price sagged because the second-quarter production results are traditionally weak due to the Spring breakup. Plus, this management usually arranges to bring most new production online at the start of the heating season to increase the IRRs of the new wells. The initial production of the wells receives the higher heating season pricing. Therefore, the third and fourth quarters will show a decent production jump.

Notice that capital costs are expected to decrease this year per MCFE. So even if pricing remains low, the cash margin should increase. Management has had to work around some takeaway capacity limits of the pipelines. So far, management has been successful.

The fact that the company has been profitable during one of the most significant gas price retreats in recent memory is very significant. This company is well positioned to benefit from any potential recovery. Production will continue to increase until gas prices turnaround. This should provide even more exposure to the anticipated recovery on a per share basis. This management has found one of the very few low risk ways to weather the current low commodity pricing.

The dividend yield alone provides nearly the average returns that most investors make investing in stocks long term. Any capital gains will push the return on this investment into the teens. All that is needed is patience. The financial leverage and operating costs are low. This company can afford to wait for an industry recovery. Not many investments promise a decent future return with so little downside risk. There should be a 20% to 30% pricing boost as the heating season price increases take effect. Anything more will depend upon the long-term gas pricing recovery.

This stock has been on the bargain table since Spring. How long gas prices take to recover is anyone's guess. The dividend yield makes waiting a whole lot easier. United States investors would also benefit as the Canadian dollar appreciates against the United States dollar. So this well-run company provides several low risk winning investment strategies.

