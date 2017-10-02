Wall Street Breakfast: What Will The Fourth Quarter Bring?

Economy

The euro got knocked overnight, falling 0.7% to $1.1738, as more than 90% of Catalan voters chose independence from Spain amid clashes with riot police. Markets also took a hit following the referendum dubbed illegal by Spain, with the benchmark Ibex 35 Index down 1.2% and government debt suffering as well. "The extraordinary recovery of the Spanish economy could be hindered," warned analysts at ING, as the country sinks deeper into a constitutional crisis.

The unemployment rate in the eurozone stuck at 9.1% for August, stabilizing for a third straight month and unchanged at its lowest level since early 2009. It's the latest piece of good news for the region that has stoked expectations the ECB will soon start to reduce its stimulus. More data? As new order growth accelerated, the eurozone factory PMI for September hit its highest since February 2011.

President Trump is beginning the new fiscal year with a "cut the red tape" event at the White House, highlighting the administration's efforts to eliminate what he sees as burdensome government regulation of private businesses. His regulatory reform speech will be followed by breakout sessions at 10 federal agencies, including the departments of Agriculture, Energy, Interior and others.

U.S. Treasury yields are at their highest in almost 12 weeks, with the 10-year at 2.37%, pushing the dollar half a percent higher against a basket of currencies. Firming expectations of a third interest rate hike this year, data pointing to steady U.S. growth and talk of a potentially more hawkish successor to Fed Chair Janet Yellen all appear to be contributing to the movement.

"I told Rex Tillerson... that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man," President Trump tweeted over the weekend, after the Secretary of State acknowledged that the U.S. is in direct contact with North Korea. "Being nice to Rocket Man hasn't worked in 25 years, why would it work now? Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed. I won't fail."

Suspect Stephen Paddock opened fire last night at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas, killing at least 50 people and wounding more than 100 others before he was killed by police. Terror weekend? Two women were stabbed to death at Marseille's main railway station by a suspect that shouted "Allahu Akbar," while a Somali refugee knifed a police officer and ran down several pedestrians in Edmonton, Alberta.

Saudi officials steering efforts to prepare the kingdom for the post-oil era are on high alert after the nation's economy contracted for two consecutive quarters for the first time since the global financial crisis. It's not unexpected, but notable, as OPEC members slash crude production to bolster prices. GDP shrank 1% in Q2 after contracting 0.5% in the first three months of 2017.