Argan Inc: A Stealth Dividend Payer With Strong Catalysts For Upward Potential

Investment thesis

Argan, Inc. (AGX) is a highly profitable company currently trading at fair value with potential catalysts that could drive share prices up by at least 30% based on a discounted cash flow (DCF) model. In the short-term, through its subsidiaries, AGX is constructing five power plants scheduled for completion in 2018, and an additional one in 2019. Upon project completion, AGX will be rewarded with considerable revenue from success payments. Long-term catalysts are acting as tailwinds driving AGX’s future growth. Coal fired power plants are being retired from service and will need to be replaced by natural gas or renewable energy based power plants. This demand for new power plants could drive continued cash flow, share price appreciation, and dividend increases. Since 2011, AGX has been paying out special and regular dividends, and increasing its dividends at about 10% per year. Although the current yield is a low 1.5%, taken as a whole, AGX is a solid company and investors should consider buying on the dip.

What is Argan’s (AGX) business model?

Do you need a power plant? If so, AGX can build it. AGX provides a full range of engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. AGX serves a wide range of customers, including independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers and global energy plant construction firms.

AGX is what is known as a holding company, meaning that they control a variety subsidiary companies that are responsible for revenue generation. According to their 2016 annual report, AGX’s largest holding is Gemma Power Systems (Gemma), a contractor focused on power plant construction that is responsible for almost 90% of AGX’s revenue.

They also hold three other companies: The Roberts Company (produces, delivers and installs fabricated steel components for industrial plants), Atlantic Projects Company (turbines, boilers, and other large industrial equipment), and Southern Maryland Cable (telecommunications infrastructure).

Based on their revenue streams, AGX is involved primarily in the construction of power plants, thus that will be the primary focus of this analysis. According to the 2016 annual report, AGX was ranked the 17th largest power industry construction contractor and the 54th largest design-build firm in the United States.

Potential catalysts

Over the last decade there has been a shift in electricity generation in the US, and the world in general. The amount of electricity generated by coal is declining, and being replaced by electricity generated by natural gas and renewable sources. Coal is being driven out of the market by the twin forces of social pressure related to concerns about climate change, and economic pressure resulting from reduced natural gas prices. In 2016, the percentage of electricity generated by natural gas surpassed that of coal for the first time. While the recent US political climate is favorable to coal, I am of the opinion that this is nothing more than a hiccup in a much larger trend - for better or worse, coal is on its way out. Don’t take my word for it. Here’s the US Department of Energy in 2017 showing that coal is on its way out.

The above image shows predicted power generation capacity additions and retirements by year. Image courtesy of the US Department of Energy. Does not include renewables.

Someone has to build the natural gas and renewable power plants that will replace the retiring coal plants. Although AGX is a small company ($1 billion market cap), it is highly qualified to do that, and every new contract AGX signs is a potential catalyst to send the stock price higher.

In the short-term, 2018 is going to be a good year for AGX. They are scheduled to complete work on five projects, which should result in considerable capital inflows. One additional project is also scheduled for completion in 2019.

Looking to the long-term, the shifting landscape of energy generation infrastructure - away from coal and towards natural gas and renewables - are tailwinds for AGX. If AGX can continue at their current pace, their revenue, share price, and dividends should continue to move upwards.

How is Argan management compensated?

Corporate executives get paid generously - some would say obscenely - for their work. They’re human just like the rest of us, so it is reasonable to expect them to guide their company in ways that give them the best performance reviews and the highest bonuses.

AGX’s executive compensation plans are not well defined. To quote their 2017 proxy statement, executive compensation is based on a “holistic review of the overall performance of the Company, including total stockholder return, at the end of the year.” This leads me to believe that they are principally using total shareholder return (TSR) as the metric by which they determine executive compensation. For the CEO of Gemma Power Systems, things get a bit more clear. Three performance based criteria are used, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), project safety performance (i.e. people not being hurt on the job), and success fees (money paid to the company once a contract is completed) if applicable.

Also worth mentioning is that as of June 2017, AGX’s executives and directors owned 7.64% of the outstanding shares. This helps to directly align management’s goals with those of shareholders.

AGX doesn’t have the best compensation plan out there. I am not a fan of compensation based exclusively on TSR, as it encourages value-destroying activities (questionable mergers and acquisitions, excessive share buybacks, unsustainable dividend policies, etc.) so long stock price is pushed upwards. Also, EBITDA can be manipulated to make performance look better than it truly is by changing depreciation or amortization schedules. Thankfully, AGX appears to be well managed, and does not appear to engage in value destroying activities. This makes me confident that the management is focused on the long-term success of the business.

How does Argan create value for shareholders?

There are four ways that a company can return value to their shareholders. First, they can reinvest in the business via capital expenditures. Second, they can pay dividends. Third, they can engage in share buybacks. Finally, they can engage in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities. To get a feel for how AGX spends its money, I graphed yearly data, taken from the statement of cash flows, on how much AGX spends on each of these four options.

As a contractor, AGX’s primary work focuses around project development, conceptual design, commercial evaluation, and technical consulting services. AGX does have some property, plant and equipment related investments, but they have been minimal so far, and too small to show up on the graph.

AGX has not engaged in any meaningful amount of share repurchase activities, nor has management indicated that they intend to initiate share repurchases in the future.

AGX initiated dividend payments in 2011 and has generally increased payments over time. Consistent with this, the total amount of money spent by the company on dividends has increased over time as well. Historically, AGX pays out dividends once each year in October. A $1.00 per share dividend has been declared for 2017, but has not yet been paid out, so there is no bar on the graph. Currently, the yield is around 1.5%, which is low, but the payout ratio is low so there may be potential for aggressive dividend growth in the future.

In 2015, AGX acquired The Roberts Company, an industrial steel fabricator and field services provider for both light and heavy industrial organizations primarily in the southern United States. Before its acquisition, The Roberts Company was incurring net losses due to taking on large contracts that resulted in significant losses. AGX has been working with The Roberts Company to support completion of these contracts and position the company to become profitable once more. However, at this time we are still waiting to see whether the Roberts Company will have a successful turnaround and achieve sustained profitability.

In 2015, AGX also acquired the Atlantic Projects Company, a company located in Ireland that provides turbine, boiler and large rotating equipment installation, commissioning and outage services to original equipment manufacturers, global construction firms and plant owners worldwide. AGX expects that the Atlantic Projects company will grow as demand increases for biomass-fired and natural gas-fired power plants in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and other countries.

Now that we have a sense for AGX’s priorities when it comes to returning value to shareholders, let’s begin our look at the company’s fundamentals.

Note: Data was pulled from Morningstar.

Is Argan making money?

When evaluating a company, I start with the income statement. Revenue, operating income, and net income were relatively flat until around 2013 and then began to rise substantially. Free cash flow has generally been increasing as well, with 2015 being a big exception due to expenses occurred as part of acquiring The Roberts Company and the Atlantic Projects Company.

Although AGX is composed of four separate companies, almost all of the revenue has been generated by Gemma Power Systems (the company responsible for building power plants). Approximately 94% of revenues in 2015, and 87% of revenues in 2016 were from Gemma. The completion of two power plant projects contributed to the big jump in revenues seen in 2016. As five projects are scheduled to be completed in 2018, another revenue spike can be expected next year. Looking to the future, it is likely that Gemma will continue to bring in the bulk of AGX’s revenue, given the continued need for new power plant construction.

As for the other three companies held by AGX, revenue has been flat to increasing. The exception being The Roberts Company, which has not yet begun generating revenue increases, but AGX is working to turn this business around. Given that the Atlantic Projects Company is also involved in power plant construction, it is reasonable to expect that it will benefit from the same tailwinds supporting Gemma.

Having examined AGX’s income, it’s time to dig deeper into its business efficiency and profitability.

Note: Data was pulled from Morningstar.

How efficient of a business is Argan?

When searching for investment opportunities, I look for efficient business practices and formidable economic moats (otherwise known as competitive advantage). These are the hallmarks of companies that can consistently deliver above average returns. In this section and the next, we’ll examine AGX’s efficiency and profitability.

We begin evaluating AGX’s efficiency by looking at gross margin (shown as % revenue). The two dotted lines represent rules of thumb for the presence of a moat. Values below 20% (yellow dotted line), suggest that a firm is in a fiercely competitive industry. Values between 20% and 40% (green dotted line) suggest a highly competitive industry, and values above 40% suggest the presence of a potential moat.

Currently, AGX’s gross margin sit at approximately 20% and has been slowly growing. There are two points to take away from this graph. First, gross margins are low. Based on my rules of thumb above, AGX is in a highly competitive industry. Despite the steady increase in margins, the numbers do not suggest that AGX has a reliable moat.

Next, we’ll look at sales, general, and administrative costs (SG&A; shown as % revenue). Again, the dotted lines represent rules of thumb for the presence of a moat. Values between 30% (green dotted line) and 80% suggest a moderately competitive environment. And, values below 30% suggest the presence of a moat.

SG&A for AGX is low, less than 10% and steadily decreasing. Both of these features of AGX’s SG&A support the presence of a moat. Looking in terms of dollars spent rather than % revenue, SG&A has been relatively constant, with big jumps in the last two years related to the acquisition of The Roberts Company and Atlantic Projects Company. AGX may be able to lower SG&A costs in the future if there are improvements that can be made in how the two newly acquired companies are run.

Looking at the earnings before taxes (EBT) margin, a metric that removes the effects of state and local taxes on earnings, we see general trends upwards starting in 2011 that mimics those seen with gross margins, operating income, and net income.

The takeaway from this set of metrics is that AGX operates in a highly competitive space but has been able to consistently increase its margins and may be in the process of digging a narrow moat.

Note: Data was pulled from Morningstar.

How profitable is Argan?

Three profitability ratios are commonly examined when evaluating a company. Return on assets (ROA) measures profitability relative to total assets. Return on equity (ROE) measures profitability relative to shareholder equity. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how efficiently a company uses its invested capital to generate profit, and is considered the best of these ratios.

Like the profitability measures above, these ratios are used to help determine the presence of a moat and can be used to judge the profitability of AGX relative to its industry. The green dashed lines drawn at 10% for ROA, 15% for ROE, and 15% for ROIC are rules of thumb, where values above these bars suggest the presence of a moat. The orange dotted lines represent the industry averages (pulled from Aswath Damodaran’s awesome collection of data) for these ratios.

All three metrics (ROA, ROE, and ROIC) were negative in 2007, but have since returned to positive territory, and from 2011 on have been growing at a nice clip. The dip in 2007 is due to expenses related to the acquisition of Gemma in 2006.

Fort the last five years, all three metrics have either been flirting with or exceeding my rules of thumb suggesting the presence of a moat. ROA and ROE have been well above the industry average as well. ROIC has either been approximating the industry average or well above it.

The takeaway from this section is that AGX is profitable and may be developing a moat. The presence of a moat is suggested by the fact that all three metrics have been consistently beating both my rules of thumb and the industry averages. Although there are plenty of industry construction firms competing with AGX, AGX is well ahead of the industry average for all three of these metrics. This suggests that AGX may have a moat based on its reputation and the quality of its work.

Having reviewed AGX’s profitability and efficiency, it’s time to move on to everyone’s favorite four letter word: debt.

Note: Data was pulled from Morningstar.

What is Argan’s debt burden?

Revenue, profitability, and moats all take a hit when serious competition arises or when the economy heads into a recession. Creditors don’t care about economic downturns. Debts must still be paid. Companies with lower debt burdens have greater resilience and flexibility when hard times hit. With that in mind, we now turn our attention to AGX’s debt.

To say that AGX has a low amount of long-term debt would be an understatement. AGX has not held any debt since 2008. To provide a recent example of their debt aversion, in 2015 when AGX acquired The Roberts Company and Atlantic Projects Company they immediately paid off all existing debt that both of these companies brought with them. As you would expect, debt to equity ratio which compares the amount of equity to the amount of debt has been zero since 2008.

The financial leverage ratio compares a company’s assets to its equity. This may seem like an odd way to measure debt, but keep in mind that assets equals debt plus equity. So as equity decreases in proportion to debt, the ratio increases. The financial equity ratio has been flat since 2011, suggesting that AGX’s capital structure has remained essentially the same. This would be expected given that no new debt has been taken on.

Overall, AGX’s low debt burden allows it a lot of flexibility, and provides safety and maneuverability in the face of another recession or slowdown in the construction sector.

Note: Data was pulled from Morningstar.

Are Argan’s per share earnings and cash flow growing?

Looking at company wide measures of profitability tells us a lot. But as shareholders, we only own a fraction of the company, so it behooves us to examine a few items on a per share basis as well.

The first graph in the below panel shows the number of shares outstanding. From 2012 through 2016, AGX has increased its share count by about 10%. The slow increase in share count is being driven by the issuance of stock options as part of the employee, executive, and board member compensation packages.

The next two graphs show earnings per share (EPS) and free cash flow (FCF) per share. Both of these graphs mirror the growth seen in the earlier net income and free cash flow graphs.

While EPS is derived from net income, they do not necessarily grow at the same rate, so we should do a quick check to see if the growth rates line up. EPS can be reduced by dividends paid on preferred (not common) stock, or reduced by an increase in outstanding shares. Even small changes (such as 10%) in share count can have noticeable effects on EPS. To get an idea of the magnitude of this effect, we can compare the growth in net income to the growth in EPS. From 2012 to 2016, net income has increased by 202% (24.7% annually), while EPS increased by 173% (22.2% annually). It looks like the annual growth rates are pretty close, suggesting that changes in EPS and changes in net income are essentially equivalent for AGX.

But more on that in a little while. First, a brief discussion of dividends.

Note: Data was pulled from Morningstar.

How is Argan’s dividend health?

As we complete our survey of AGX’s fundamentals, it’s finally time to talk about dividends. I prefer to discuss dividends last, because if the fundamentals don’t excite you, the dividend history is irrelevant - you shouldn’t be buying the stock.

Before we proceed with our discussion, we need to understand the difference between regular and special dividends. Regular dividends are recurring cash payments (like what you expect from Coca-Cola or Reality Income), while special dividends are non-recurring one-shot payments.

In the upper left graph in the panel below, we can see that AGX initiated payment of special dividends in 2011, and regular dividends in 2015. Total dividends paid (special plus regular dividends) per year has been generally increasing. While these increases have not been as consistent as a traditional dividend growth company (see upper right graph in the panel below), from 2012 through 2016 dividends have increased an average of about 10% per year.

The dividend appears sustainable. As a proxy for sustainability, I use the dividend payout ratio as calculated first using EPS, and then using FCF per share. Excluding 2011, the EPS based payout ratio has been around 35% and decreasing. The FCF based payout ratio has been more variable than the EPS based payout ratio, but has generally been less than 15%. This leaves plenty of room for future dividend growth.

AGX has made it clear in the annual report that each year their board of directors will examine the company’s finances to determine the amount of the regular (and special) dividend. As AGX is still new to dividend payments, we should not expect their management to be as committed to regular dividend increases as a traditional dividend growth company. It would not surprise me if the regular dividend is slow growing for the next few years, with management using special dividends to top it off.

Note: Data was pulled from Morningstar.

Argan valuation panel

Now that we’ve covered the fundamentals, it’s time for exercises in valuation. But first a few caveats. Much like dividends, if the fundamentals of a stock don’t excite you, the valuation is pointless - you shouldn’t be buying the stock.

I approach valuation by employing several different methods, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. The more agreement between the results, the more confidence I have that my valuation reflects reality.

Historical valuation model

The first approach is a relative valuation of AGX vs its historical valuation. Five valuation ratios will be examined: Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio, Price to Book (P/B) ratio, Price to Sales (P/S) ratio, Price to Free Cash Flow (P/FCF), and Dividend Yield (if present). In the graph below we assume that AGX is a mature company with a relatively stable range of valuation ratios, then we compare the current value to the historical range to get a feel for AGX’s current valuation relative to its past performance.

To explain how the graphs are constructed and interpreted, we’ll walk through the P/E graph. I began by determining the high and low P/E value for each of the last 10 years. This was done by dividing the lowest and highest stock prices during a given year by the stock’s reported earnings for that year. Then I took the median of the past 10 years for the annual low P/Es (the green horizontal line) and the annual high P/Es (the red horizontal line). The x-axis of the graph is drawn at the midpoint between the two medians. If the current P/E (the blue diamond) is closer to the red line, the more overvalued the stock may be based on its historical highs. If the current P/E is closer to the green line, the more undervalued the stock may be relative to previous lows.

The same process applies to P/B, P/S, and P/FCF. For dividend yield, higher dividends are associated with lower stock prices (remember dividend yield = annual dividend / stock price), so the graph appears flipped, with higher numbers representing undervaluation and lower numbers representing overvaluation.

Of the five historical valuation metrics examined, P/B, P/S, P/FCF, and Dividend Yield are in overvalued territory. Only P/E is in undervalued territory.

In summary, four out of five historical valuation metrics suggest that AGX is currently overvalued.

Note: Data were pulled from Morningstar and Yahoo! Finance.

Competitor valuation model

The second approach is a relative valuation of AGX’s current valuation multiples to those of competitors in the same sector. In these graphs we can see how AGX stacks up against similar companies, and how this family of companies compares to the S&P500 average (the solid black line), which approximates the market as a whole and serves as the reference. The green shaded area is undervalued vs the S&P500 and the red shaded area is overvalued. The orange dashed line indicates the industry average. Competitor companies are shown as black dots and AGX is the blue diamond.

Four metrics will be examined: Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio, Price to Book (P/B) ratio, Price to Sales (P/S) ratio, and Dividend Yield.

For competitor companies, I selected Fluor Corp. (FLR), Granite Construction Inc. (GVA), KBR Inc. (KBR), McDermott International Inc. (MDR), Tutor Perini Corp. (TPC), and Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL).

When compared to competitor companies, AGX is undervalued based on P/E. AGX is overvalued based on P/S. For P/B and dividend yield, AGX is in the middle of the pack.

When compared to the S&P500, for three ratios, P/E, P/B and P/S, AGX is undervalued. For dividend yield, AGX appears overvalued.

When compared to the industry average, for P/E, AGX is undervalued. However, for P/B, P/S, and dividend yield, AGX is overvalued.

To summarize, AGX is generally undervalued vs the S&P500, overvalued vs the industry average, and fair valued vs competitor companies. So overall, my gut feeling is that AGX is fair valued based on this model.

Note: Blue diamond = AGX; Black dots = competitor companies; Black line = S&P500; Orange dashed line = Industry average. Green shaded area is undervalued vs the S&P500. Red shaded area is overvalued vs the S&P500. If data are not available for a particular company, it will not appear on the graph. Data were pulled from Yahoo! Finance.

Discounted cash flow (DCF) model

Having examined two different flavors of relative valuation, it’s time to take a crack at a discounted cash flow valuation, which allows us to estimate the intrinsic value of AGX based on initial assumptions about AGX’s future growth and discount value.

The table below is a DCF matrix. By looking at an array of different estimations at once, we can base our decisions about over or under valuation on a range of assumptions instead of just one. These can be a bit complex at first glance, so let’s walk through it together.

First, let’s look at just the numbers. The box in the center of the grid below shows the intrinsic value of AGX based on the key assumptions outlined below.

EPS of $5.43, current EPS according to Yahoo! Finance.

Discount rate of 10%.

Initial growth rate of 11% per year for 3 years. These are conservative estimates based on the company’s past performance. Over the last five years, EPS grew at a rate of about 22% per year. That’s pretty high, so I went with half of that number, 11%. AGX has contracts signed for work through 2019, so I gave them one extra year and assumed 3 years of growth.

Terminal growth rate of 2%. Chosen to match the approximate annual growth of the US economy.

Each cell in the table corresponds to an intrinsic value computed by using different combinations of growth rates and discount rates. As we move horizontally, the assumed initial growth rate increases or decreases in 10% increments. As we move vertically, the assumed discount rate increases or decreases in 10% increments.

Cells towards the top right represent optimistic estimates (higher initial growth and lower discount rate), will give higher intrinsic values and be more likely to suggest undervaluation. Cells towards the lower left represent skeptical estimates (lower growth and higher discount rates).

The column on the far left represents a worst case scenario, and is based on a 0% (zero) initial growth rate. Intrinsic values presented in this column will probably be low and unappealing, but if you want to take a highly skeptical view of a stock, this column is your guide.

Note: Green shaded cells indicate margin of safety >20%. Red shaded cells indicate margin of safety <20%. The table was made by me.

Now that we have our intrinsic values calculated, we need to discuss margin of safety. A margin of safety is the difference between the estimated intrinsic value of the stock and the current market price. Remember that intrinsic values are based on mathematical models. They are a guide pointing us in the (hopefully) right direction, not a true indication of what a stock should be worth. We need to ask how much higher does the intrinsic value need to be for us to start being confident that the stock is undervalued.

In the table, margin of safety is represented by the red and green shading that appears in each cell. The minimum margin of safety that I am willing to accept to believe that a stock is undervalued is 20%, which is indicated by white shading. As the intrinsic value increases above the 20% margin of safety threshold, the cells become green. The deeper the green shading, the higher the margin of safety. As the intrinsic value decreases below the 20% margin of safety threshold, the cells become red.

A quick example of how this works: AGX is currently trading at 66.95, a 20% margin of safety is added giving us 80.34. Green shading starts when the intrinsic value is predicted to be at least 80.34 and gets deeper as the estimated intrinsic value moves up. When the estimated intrinsic value is less than 80.34, the cell gets red shading and as intrinsic value decreases the red shading gets deeper.

Using our base assumptions, AGX has an intrinsic value of around $88, which implies a nearly 37% margin of safety. Looking at the matrix as a whole, over half of the cells are shaded green, suggesting that for the more optimistic combinations of discount rate and EPS growth rate, AGX is well below the desired margin of safety. Looking at the conservative estimate of 0% growth for 3 years and a 10% discount rate (column on the left), we see that intrinsic value is close to the current stock price suggesting that even in a worst case scenario of no growth, AGX may be fair valued. Overall, based on this model, it looks like AGX is undervalued.

Reverse dividend discount model

Let’s partake in one more adventure in valuation modeling. This time we’re going to use a two-stage dividend discount model. Also, we’re not going to try to predict the future with this model. Instead, we’re going to determine what inputs give us the current market price of the stock. Once we’ve done that, we’ll have some idea of the assumptions that the market has already baked into AGX’s price.

For the two-stage dividend discount model, the following key assumptions produced an intrinsic value of $64.37 - pretty close to the current price.

Current dividend: $1.00 per Yahoo! Finance.

Discount rate of 10%. Typical discount rate used in dividend discount models. Approximates the annual return of the market as a whole and represents the minimum return many dividend growth investors like to see.

Initial dividend growth rate of 12% per year for 5 years. This is a bit higher than AGX’s dividend growth history suggests

Terminal dividend growth rate of 8% per year. This is on the high side of reasonable for traditional dividend growth companies.

If we assume that the market price is a correct approximation of AGX’s intrinsic value, then the market expects the dividend to grow at 12% per year for 5 years, then drop down to a terminal growth rate of 8% per year.

These growth estimates are reasonable, or maybe on the high side, given AGX’s dividend history. Over the last several years, the dividend has been growing at about 10% per year. AGX has a low enough payout ratio for dividend growth to continue at the current pace for another 5 years. So this model suggests that AGX is fair valued.

Review and conclusions

Now that we’ve finished our analysis of AGX, let's see how the company stacks up against my six principles of investing.

1. Clear and understandable business model and corporate objectives?

Yes. AGX is a holding company for four industrial construction firms. AGX’s largest holding specializes in manufacturing power plants. As coal fired plants are retired, natural gas fired plants and renewable energy plants will take their place. AGX is currently working to complete five plants in 2018, and one in 2019. The next couple years will be quite good for AGX. After that, we can’t make any solid predictions as no contracts are in place, but it is reasonable to expect that given the predicted demand for new power plants, AGX will not have problems lining up new work. Finally, AGX’s management appears to be running a tight ship with a strong focus on growing the business.

2. Strong fundamentals?

Yes. I like the consistent increases in revenue, operating income, net income, free cash flow, increasing gross margins and low SG&A percentage. I like that ROA, ROE, and ROIC all meet my rules of thumb and are beating the industry averages, all suggesting that AGX is a profitable company.

3. Wide or growing economic moat?

No. Given the highly competitive nature of the industrial construction sector, I do not feel that AGX has a moat. However, there may be an economic moat forming if AGX is able to make a name for itself as a reliable and high quality contractor who can get the job done. The one thing that the numbers tell us for sure is that, moat or not, AGX is a highly profitable company.

4. Low debt burden and prudent use of debt?

Yes. AGX has not had any long-term debt since 2008. Management appears to be debt adverse, even going so far as to pay off all debt associated with the two companies acquired in 2015 as part of the acquisition process. Given the unpredictable nature of construction, it is likely that AGX will experience a slowdown in the future, but the lack of debt and management’s fiscal conservatism leads me to believe that AGX will have no problem weathering any downturns that come its way.

5. Sustainable and growing dividend?

Yes. AGX may be in the process of becoming something akin to a traditional dividend growth company. The dividend history gives that appearance, and the payout ratios are low enough to support at least several more years of dividend growth. However, given the conservative nature of its management, I wouldn’t be surprised if it never hits the magic 5 consecutive years of dividend increases needed to be classified as a “Dividend Challenger”. But even if a few hiccups prevent AGX from making the list, I suspect that the dividend will keep moving upwards.

6. Appropriate valuation?

No. AGX appears fair valued. Four different valuation models were tested, two suggested that AGX was fair valued, one suggested overvaluation, and one suggested undervaluation. In the historical valuation model, four out of five metrics suggest overvaluation. The competitor valuation model suggested that AGX was fair valued. When I ran a backwards-looking dividend discount model to determine what growth estimates were baked into the stock price, it suggested that AGX may be fair valued.

Of particular interest is the DCF model. When using very conservative estimates (half the current EPS growth rate), the model suggested that AGX had greater than 30% margin of safety. If you believe that the catalysts are powerful enough to drive continued EPS growth at 10% or more per year, you may wish to give more weight to the results of this model. On the other hand, if you don’t feel that the catalysts are that impressive, waiting for a price drop before investing is the prudent choice.

Although I like AGX and believe in the upward potential of the stock, I would like to see at least two of the models suggest undervaluation before investing.

Risks

My central thesis is that AGX is a great company currently trading at fair value. But how could this thesis go off the rails?

While AGX is scheduled to complete construction on five plants in 2018 and one in 2019, there is no guarantee of timely completion. Construction stoppages are not uncommon and can occur for reasons ranging from regulatory delays to budgetary constraints. When AGX can’t build, they don’t get paid, revenues drop and share price suffers.

Although AGX can build a variety of power plants, they primarily build natural gas fired plants. If anything happens to increase the price of natural gas (eg. bans on fracking), the profitability of these plants could decrease leading to lower demand for natural gas fired plants, and potentially less business for AGX.

Buy, sell, or hold AGX?

This is a tough one to call. If you are optimistic about the AGX’s growth potential, buying it now could net you a greater than 30% gain based on my DCF model.

On the other hand, I would prefer to hold off for now and keep AGX on my watch list. If the stock price dips into the low $50s that would drive the stock deeper into undervalued territory and move the yield closer to 2%. I like AGX. It’s a small company with a lot going for it. Based on the above analysis, AGX is a hold to me. It meets four out of six of my buy criteria. AGX is a very profitable company, with solid management, and no debt. Where AGX fails is valuation. The company has had a tremendous run up in stock price over the last few years, but based on my valuation models AGX has finally hit fair valued. I will be keeping this company on my watch list and if there is a dip in price, I would consider investing.

Author’s Notes

