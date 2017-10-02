Monitoring Chesapeake's Wild Card: The PRB Opportunity

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) is hoping to turn operational improvements in Wyoming's Powder River Basin into cash proceeds via an outright sale or by finding a joint venture partner. In the past, I've seen this more as an outright divestment opportunity, but recent commentary from management alludes to a JV now being the more likely option. Let's dig in.

Overview and monetization update

Back when Chesapeake swapped portions of its Powder River Basin acreage with RKI Exploration & Production in mid-2014, its PRB position had grown to 388,000 net acres with a high working interest of 79%. Keeping in mind that not all of that was "core", or as core as it can get in a Tier 2 play, Chesapeake wound that down to 290,000 net acres as of its latest update.

71% of that is held by production or by the operator, providing better operational flexibility, with Chesapeake holding an average ~75% working interest on its remaining acreage. In the event of a JV monetization effort, Chesapeake could cut that in half while still retaining a material amount of upside in the PRB. Upside that really comes into focus in a world where WTI is above $50/barrel.

Chesapeake forecasts that it will pump out ~15,000 BOE/d from the PRB in Q3, down a tad from Q2 as the number of well completions during the first half of the year was fairly small. The goal is to push that up to 30,000 BOE/d by mid-2018 on the back of rising well completions and the addition of a third rig to the play. One rig that was previously operating in the Mid-Continent region is joining Chesapeake's PRB operations this October. The company's PRB completion efforts are supported by one frac crew.

Management noted that:

"We think this asset [PRB] could be the next South Texas for the company and we want another oil asset. Actually, we would like two oil assets to grow, but we have this one in hand. We told you basically in October the dark curve what we would deliver. We are actually ahead of pace in the PRB."

It was commentary like this, when stacked up against the minimal Mid-Continent updates, shifted expectations on Chesapeake's PRB monetization plan. Previously, I was leaning towards an outright sale being the ultimate goal. Now it seems a joint venture is what management would prefer.

A JV is much easier to lock down, because instead of Chesapeake trying to find a buyer with more dollars than sense that would look past the fact the firm is unloading its entire position in this supposedly great Tier 2 opportunity (with that buyer probably being a private equity firm with no operatorship experience), Chesapeake would still have a lot of skin in the game and its marketing pitch would seem genuine. On top of that, when PRB monetization was first brought up a couple of years ago, management initially wanted a JV.

Chesapeake sees the PRB helping out its Eagle Ford growth engine, but it will take until the second half of next year for the emerging play's production to be meaningful to the firm. Management stated that the firm's Eagle Ford development activity is "the backbone of the oil growth for 2017 going into 2018 and then the PRB will continue to pickup pace in 2018 on the oil side."

The Powder River Basin represents a fairly small, roughly 3% (higher share of oil output at 5-6%), portion of its total production base (542,000 BOE/d in Q3), largely due to limited development activity in the wake of weak energy prices. Meaning that regardless of how Chesapeake plans to monetize the PRB, its loss of cash flow would be minimal, while the upside would be very material as Chesapeake gets a chunk of cash and a partner to shoulder development costs with.

Proving the Turner update

The Powder River Basin is different from other unconventional assets. Marketing Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus acreage is fairly straightforward as the primary targets have already been proven over and over again. For an asset like the PRB, where several of the region's plays (including the Turner, Parkman, Niobrara, and others) haven't been proven on a large scale yet, a lot of appraisal and optimization work is needed before a partner/buyer would be interested.

Past development activity has focused heavily on the oil-rich Sussex sandstone play, which is home to virtually all of Chesapeake's known PRB well locations. Management sees Chesapeake's Sussex position housing 165 well locations that could produce 150 million barrels of oil equivalent over their lifetime. The average EUR (estimated ultimate recovery) rate is between 750 MBOE-1,350 MBOE (with MBOE equaling 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent). Half of which is oil. Not bad, but not enough by itself.

Chesapeake's VP of Exploration and Production commented that "we have multiple pays that we have available to us in this basin, but we are focused on the lowest breakeven cost reservoirs today, which are the Sussex and the Turner." Investors should note that this is further proof that Chesapeake's PRB development activity is all about the Sussex and the Turner oil plays.

In the northern part of the basin, upstream players have had some success developing the Turner sandstone play, but Chesapeake's acreage is to the south of that activity. Chesapeake's three Turner wells paint a favorable picture, but this is a heterogeneous formation, meaning production results vary wildly across the play. Let's go over those results.

First, the Sundquist 9-34-71 13H well was brought online in mid-March. With a 7,500-foot lateral, the Sundquist well posted a peak production rate of 2,560 BOE/d, 80% oil. Over the course of 180 days, the well produced 209,000 barrels of oil and 357 million cubic feet of natural gas (must include NGLs as well), equal to 268,500 BOE (assuming 1 BOE equals 6,000 cubic feet of gas) with a 78% oil mix.

More recently, the Graham 23-35-71 15H well was brought online in early-September with a 4,500-foot lateral. After six days of production, it reached a peak output of 1,700 BOE/d with an 80% oil cut. As the Graham well was completed just to the northeast of the Sundquist well, it helps prove the oil window across the central northern part of Chesapeake's position. Keep in mind this well has a much shorter lateral so a smaller peak production rate isn't a red flag.

Pivoting now to the Rankin 5-33-68 1H well, which was completed in the condensate window of the Turner back in mid-May. With a 4,500-foot lateral, that well reached a peak production rate of 2,886 BOE/d (lower oil cut at 51%, gassier wells tend to sport higher IP rates). After 120 days, the Rankin well yielded 79,000 barrels of oil and 577 million cubic feet of natural gas (includes NGLs). 175,200 BOE at a 6,000:1 conversation rate, but the material NGLs production cut means that is somewhat misleading (Chesapeake needs access to cryogenic processing plants to market both sides of the gas production stream).

Below is a map of those three wells (Sundquist is the blue star, Graham is the red star, Rankin is the orange star). Three wells don't make a play, but it's better to start off on a solid note than a weak one.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Management aims for each Turner well to sport an EUR rate of 1,300 MBOE-2,100 MBOE, higher than its Sussex expectations. Chesapeake commented that the expected returns on Turner wells will marginally exceed expected returns on Sussex wells, with eyes on 300 potential Turner locations. However, without a larger slate of wells to generate those forecasts, this guidance means little for now.

465 well locations may not seem like a huge amount, but when drilling 50 wells per year (the rough level of activity Chesapeake would be running at once three rigs are in play), that inventory would last for almost a decade. Enough to give Chesapeake something economical (we'll see) to develop in a $50 WTI world for some time.

Other PRB plays

Chesapeake Energy has touted the Mowry and Niobrara shale formations as possible sources of upside, but I would add a few things to that. The Niobrara isn't as economical as the Turner or Sussex, and past activity has focused on bigger completions and better well designs. Meaning Chesapeake isn't trying to find economical portions of the Niobrara, it is trying to make the Niobrara economical. An endeavor that is far from guaranteed.

For the Mowry, it is a dry gas play in a world dominated by the Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale plays, along with associated gas production from other unconventional plays. Sure, Chesapeake did bring a Mowry well online, but its peak production rate of 5 MMcf/d (with a 4,100-foot lateral) pales in comparison to the juggernauts elsewhere (peak rates of 61 MMcf/d in the Marcellus, 35-45 MMcf/d in the Haynesville). Even when adjusting for the small lateral length and the remaining load recovery work (the amount of fracturing fluid that is produced back once the well is brought online), the Mowry well wasn't productive enough.

The Mowry wasn't brought up once during its September 26 presentation and was mentioned only briefly during its big PRB presentation a week before that, indicating it is merely an "opportunity", not a main focus.

Then there is the Parkman sandstone formation that Chesapeake targeted with the Sundquist 9-34-71 15H well. With a peak production rate of 763 BOE/d, 94% oil, Chesapeake enjoyed the high oil cut but didn't like the weak production trajectory. That well was completed with a 7,000-foot lateral and is supposed to be the first of two Parkman wells this year. We'll see.

It didn't come up during Chesapeake's September 26 presentation and no future production information has been given since then (the well was brought online back in Spring). Management wants to target two windows to the east and west of the Sundquist 9-34-71 15H well to see if those locations are more prolific.

I bring this up to highlight just how important success at the Turner sandstone play really is to Chesapeake's PRB ambitions. So far, things have gone well and a dedicated Turner rig (why a third rig is joining Chesapeake's PRB operations) will help speed the process along. Another rig appears dedicated to the Sussex, with the third acting as a "flex" (to target various plays) if you will. For now, Chesapeake's PRB call option on significantly higher oil prices is the Niobrara play.

Final thoughts

A major part of Chesapeake Energy Corporation's PRB development scheme leans on aggressive cost reductions. Management was able to lower the firm's gas gathering rates through negotiations with its midstream partners. Far more importantly, it is about lowering total well costs. Take a look at the kinds of savings realized at the Sussex sandstone play, as that is what management hopes to achieve at the Turner sandstone.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

If those kinds of cost savings are realized, and Chesapeake is able to build up a sizable Sussex/Turner inventory, then this asset could really be worth something. Not to the tune of billions, but it could be worth over a billion bucks in a $55 WTI world depending on what kind of well inventory the firm can uncover. The Niobrara and Parkman plays offer very long-term upside, but shouldn't be considered particularly valuable. Its Powder River Basin monetization scheme will really step up into a much higher gear starting next year, and positive Turner updates would be well received.

As a shareholder, I would like to see management not waste Chesapeake Energy Corporation's money trying to prove just any play in the PRB, as that cash would be better spent appraising the Turner. It would be wonderful if Chesapeake found a massive slate of top tier well locations in the PRB, but it is more likely that the Sussex and Turner plays are as good as it gets. Prove the Turner, find a JV partner, then test out other formations in a higher oil price environment. That's a solid strategy for raising cash and buying more time so Chesapeake can repair its finances.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.