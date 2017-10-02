Sarepta Therapeutics: Catalysts With Partnered Programs Loom

Investors and traders still have several ways to win here, whether via sales acceleration, advancement of the pipeline or acquisition.

After taking profits on our position in AnaptysBio (ANAB) and prior to Zogenix's (ZGNX) explosive move upward, Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) was our top-performer for the ROTY model account.

SRPT data by YCharts

In my most recent update titled "Golodirsen Data Is A Gamechanger", I mentioned several keys to the bull thesis including the following:

Revenue guidance had been raised yet again to the current range of $125 to $130 million thanks to solid sales execution and success in penetrating the market. Part of this is due to an evolving reimbursement landscape where insurers are reaching out to key opinion leaders and optimism appears to be emerging.

Additional funding was secured via a $100 million debt financing, which I suggested could give management the upper hand in negotiating a possible sale of the company as well as simply ushering commercial operations and the pipeline forward.

The IP overhang was finally resolved thanks to a settlement with BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN), granting Sarepta global exclusive rights to its DMD patent estate for Exondys 51 and all future exon-skipping products.

Promising muscle biopsy results were reported from the 4053-101 phase 1/2 trial (n=25) conducted in Europe in boys with confirmed deletions of the DMD gene amenable to skipping exon 53. The data further validated the company's approach and pointed to higher upside, considering that almost half of DMD patients could be covered with all 8 exons.

Lastly, I reminded readers that the company is in possession of three gene therapy programs for DMD which could aid it in achieving its ambitious objective of treating 100% of DMD kids.

Recently, the stock price showed decent weakness as a result of bears making a big deal of reports (from the FDA's Adverse Event Reporting System) concerning patients on Exondys 51 experiencing adverse events and in some cases death. The head of Sarepta public relations stated that data was consistent with the disease running its natural course, and I'm inclined to agree - primarily for patients' sake and additionally for investors, it is my expectation that Exondys 51 continues to make a big difference in treatment outcomes, especially as physicians administer treatment in earlier stages of disease progression and progress is made with market penetration.

Moving on, my focus is on two upcoming catalysts with partnered programs involving Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) and Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT).

Catabasis recently announced that it will present data from the joint research collaboration in DMD at the 22nd International Congress of the World Muscle Society on Thursday October 5th. While only a poster presentation (titled "Edasalonexent, an NF-kB inhibitor, enhances myotube formation in vitro, and increases exon-skipped sarcolemmal dystrohphin in muscle of mdx mice" from preclinical studies, I believe the presentation will draw positive attention to both names.

Edasalonexent (CAT-1004) is being evaluated as a disease-modifying therapy for all DMD patients regardless of their mutation. The drug candidate works by inhibiting NF-kB, which drives inflammation, fibrosis and muscle degeneration along with suppressing muscle regeneration. It is being evaluated in the three-part MoveDMD study in boys ages 4 to 7 with DMD and has been granted rare pediatric disease designation by the FDA.

Keep in mind that earlier in the year top-line data from Part B of the MoveDMD study was quite disappointing, with no significant change in the change from baseline in muscle inflammation in the lower leg muscles versus placebo. However, in April it was announced that numerical improvements were observed in rate change analyses across five functional assessments. These included a slowing of the rate of decline by 50% for the 10 meter walk/run test, slowing of the rate of decline for time to stand by 45%, slowing of the rate of decline for four-stair climb by over 50% and improvement in two other measures.

Figure 2: Significant improvement in Pediatric Outcomes Data Collection Instrument (PODCI) (Source: Corporate presentation)

The PODCI is a questionnaire for parents that asks regarding observations of their son's daily activities, such as walking the length of a block or going up a flight of stairs.

The next catalyst will be the October 4th presentation of results from the open-label extension phase after 24 and 36 weeks of treatment with edasalonexent. This will be a late breaking poster presentation at the 22nd International Congress of the World Muscle Society.

As for Sarepta's collaboration with Summit Therapeutics, the larger company purchased European rights to ezutromid for $40 million upfront and over $500 million in milestone and royalty payments. This also included an option for the Latin America market. Starting next year the two firms will split global research and development costs to the tune of 55% footed by Summit and 45% provided by Sarepta. Like the above candidate, ezutromid has the potential to be a disease-modifying treatment for all DMD patients. Preclinical data has shown that treatment with the drug candidate results in utrophin production being switched on and maintained continuously - in an MDX model administration resulted in protection of loss of function that would have occurred with exercise.

The ongoing phase 2 PhaseOut DMD study for proof of concept has shown the treatment to be well tolerated in 100 healthy volunteers and 22 DMD patients. In the first quarter of 2018, 24-week data should be reported for all patients who provide a 24-week biopsy sample (n=20). Data will also include 24-week MRI and functional data from 40 patients. Top-line data for the full 48 weeks is due in the third quarter of next year. If data is positive, Summit plans to start a placebo-controlled phase 2 trial in the second half of the year, one which could support accelerated and conditional approval filings in 2019 if data is promising.

Lastly, phase 1/2a studies for two of its gene therapy programs should get underway in the near term.

Sarepta Therapeutics is a Buy.

Readers who are interested in the stock and have done their due diligence can initiate a pilot position or add to their stakes in the near term. The current dip in share price appears to be a buying opportunity. Whether continued acceleration of sales for Exondys 51 and progress with payers, a buyout scenario, progression of the pipeline, success with partnered efforts and other drivers, there are quite a few ways for investors to win with this one.

Dilution in the medium term does not appear to be a risk due to the recent secondary offering in July which raised around $250 million. For the second quarter, the company reported $301.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30th (not including debt financing and secondary offering proceeds) while R&D expenses totaled $58.9 million and SG&A expenses came in at $36.1 million.

I remind readers that CEO Douglas Ingram himself purchased $2 million of stock in the offering in a sign of confidence going forward. Other risks include disappointing data in ongoing trials in addition to setbacks in the clinic, which could result in the company having less therapies progressed into the clinic by year-end than originally anticipated. No matter how promising data is, guidance from the FDA should be considered a wild card where the time to approval could be substantially shortened or drawn out depending on feedback. Issues with payer coverage is an ongoing concern as well despite encouraging developments on that front. Also, failure or disappointing results in partnered efforts including collaborations with Summit and Catabasis would likely result in additional downside. These collaborations involve unproven drug candidates that are being utilized in proof of concept studies and thus carry a higher degree of risk. Additionally, there's always the chance that the post-approval trial for Exondys 51 fails spectacularly, although golodirsen data and successful patient outcomes suggest this outcome has a lower probability than previously thought. Lastly, approval in the European Union is far from certain - review of the marketing application should be completed in the first half of next year.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.