Buy General Dynamics And Raytheon - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/29/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, September 29.

Bullish Calls

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD): It's a buy. Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) is Cramer's favorite from the group.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ): It can go up further due to the hurricane rebuild.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC): "Yeah, it's a good company. Commercial Metals is a very good company. I've followed it from when I was a hedge fund manager. I like your choice. It's good."

Altria (NYSE:MO): Don't sell. It yields 4%.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT): It's a good stock. Cramer likes Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Bearish Call

RPM International (NYSE:RPM): Cramer agrees with Wells Fargo's research report view that there is concern about the upcoming quarter.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up