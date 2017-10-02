Buy General Dynamics And Raytheon - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/29/17)

Includes: AMAT, CMC, GD, LRCX, MO, MTZ, RPM, RTN, UCTT
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

MasTec benefits from the hurricane.

Buy Altria for the yield.

Be cautious about RPM International's upcoming quarter.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, September 29.

Bullish Calls

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD): It's a buy. Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) is Cramer's favorite from the group.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ): It can go up further due to the hurricane rebuild.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC): "Yeah, it's a good company. Commercial Metals is a very good company. I've followed it from when I was a hedge fund manager. I like your choice. It's good."

Altria (NYSE:MO): Don't sell. It yields 4%.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT): It's a good stock. Cramer likes Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Bearish Call

RPM International (NYSE:RPM): Cramer agrees with Wells Fargo's research report view that there is concern about the upcoming quarter.

