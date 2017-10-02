Alteryx - Is This A Better Way To Invest In Data Analytics?

Trying to find a better way to invest in data analytics

Alteryx (AYX) is a somewhat unique company that offers what is called a self-service, data analytics platform. It packs lots of functionality into a single set of tools and because of that it is hard to make close comparisons between this company and other companies in this space. I believe that the company has a very large potential opportunity and it has unique positioning that should allow it to enjoy several years of high growth. It has, I believe, better opportunities to achieve substantial profitability than other companies that are said to be peers. Alteryx is a long way from proving itself with shares that are certainly not cheap. The shares have most recently been under some pressure because of the expiration of the option lock-up. It is, I believe, worthwhile to at least establish a starter position in the name.

The company went public just a bit more than 6 months ago and it is trading about 33% above where it initially opened. Both of the quarterly earnings that have been released were beats of some modest proportion and guidance is higher now than it was when the company started trading. As mentioned, the shares have been under some recent pressure this past month and this has afforded investors with a reasonable entry point into the name.

Many investors in the IT space have wanted to find an investment opportunity that actually specializes in providing the tools to facilitate big data analytics solutions for potentially millions of what are called “citizen data scientists.” A few years ago, investors flocked first to Qlik and then to Tableau Software (DATA) in the view that these would be such companies. While there is element of validity in that belief, these companies, for a variety of reasons have not been able to develop profitable business models because their value add is simply not great enough to command high prices. In reality, these are companies that specialize in data visualization and not in data analytics, a significant distinction when it comes to the value of their offerings. While Tableau’s share price has recovered significantly from the depths it plumbed when it hit its initial speed bump 20 months ago, its actual growth rate has never really recovered and it has yet to achieve a visible path to sustainable, GAAP profitable growth. Qlik of course went private at a relatively pedestrian valuation, albeit better than its nadir share price.

I think it is hard to suggest that there is not a large market for tools and algorithms that actually empower citizen data scientists to solve business problems using the newer technologies in this area that have become available. Most enterprises today either have, or are creating roles for Chief Data Officers and these individuals are charged with developing workflows using data and citizen data scientists to improve enterprise decision making. While all of that may seem self-evident, it hasn’t been easy to figure out a set of workflows that are basically self-service and which allow the citizen data scientists to perform their tasks in an efficient and timely fashion.

While the companies with tools at the top of the stack including Qlik, Microsoft’s (MSFT) Power BI and Tableau (DATA) have developed solutions that are very easy to use-even this writer has been able to pretend some knowledge of both Tableau and Qlik products-getting the data to the point where it can be addressed by these applications is no mean feat. There are a variety of different companies that work to store data in a form that makes it possible to build complex queries. Then there are another set of companies that provide solutions to integrate and cleanse data which almost inevitably is coming from multiple sources and which can contain data entry errors as well as be stored in different formats. Finally, there are companies who specialize in developing what used to be called advanced analytic solutions-although that terminology is now considered obsolete.

Alteryx was originally formed 20 years ago to provide the Census Bureau with geo-spatial analysis of the data that was collected. Its current solutions are about a decade old and it changed its name to reflect its mainline business in 2010. It is headquartered in Irvine, CA although its development headquarters is located outside of Denver. A couple of years ago it entered into a formal relationship with Microsoft to enable Power BI with a set of analytical capabilities beyond those offered in that tool.

Its solutions are not intended to be data visualization tools of the kinds sold by Microsoft (MSFT), Qlik Data and many others. In point of fact, there is often co-option between Alteryx and the data visualization vendors. There are some questions as to just how large the market is for self-service tools that citizen data scientists will be able to use. Cutting to the first investment issue is the question of what the real TAM is for this space. In a discussion, I had recently with the IR Director of Alteryx I was told that their internal analysis counted a target of 21 million citizen data scientists who could use their tools and they believed that they could average $500/per seat in mass deployments. Obviously that is a TAM of $10 billion and would provide a hyper-growth runway for Alteryx for many years to come.

Is that the right number? I think at this point it is simply too early for a 3rd party observer like this writer to make a credible case for a specific number. All I think that it is reasonable to say at this point, is that the number of potential users for the Alteryx solution is very large and is growing far faster than other data analytic markets. Further, the value add for a self-service platform that allows data scientists/data analysts access to multiple data streams and to the most advanced set of algorithms that allow users to create models that span both predictive and prescriptive analytics is likely to be far greater than data visualization platforms. The ability that users have to simulate alternatives, predict outcomes and discover strategic, tactical and operational efficiencies with optimization analysis is really what analytics is about and is a way of creating measurable value.

Getting the message into the market

The Alteryx solution is one that particularly lends itself to a land and expand sales strategy and that has already proven to be quite successful for this company. Most of its initial deployments are small and are sold by inside sales reps. This is not a company that has long sales cycles for initial deployments with interminable reviews by various layers within an organization. A single seat of the Alteryx solution has an annual cost of $3995 based on a 3 year commitment. There are few organizations that won’t try something like this for that kind of cost.

Alteryx currently has several thousand customers (2,823 were reported on the last call) and it continues to add several hundred users each quarter-258 in the latest quarter. Some notable wins identified on the call included Mercedes-Benz USA, BNP Paribas and the State Department Federal Credit Union. The companies expand strategy has already exhibited some visible level of success. It has already reached some level of scale within several household names. I have linked to the company’s investor presentation for those who wish to look at the company’s reported customer base. Some notable current users include Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Coca-Cola (KO), BP (BP) and Ford (F). The company reported that its dollar based net revenue retention was 134%, a rather strong number compared to many other companies with comparable sales strategies.

That said, at least in the data presented by Gartner, some users are concerned about the pricing of large deployments and many of Gartner’s survey respondents were using less than 50 seats of Alteryx. Obviously there is some level of disconnect between the $500 seat price that Alteryx expects at maturity and the concerns of users that the solution will be too expensive. The Alteryx Designer is expensive and I doubt if anyone anticipates that this company will have deployments with 1000’s of seats of the Designer tool. The company offers a $1500/seat shared analytics product. There are already users of Alteryx with thousands of seats within an enterprise and over time, I imagine the pricing concerns of many larger customers will be dealt with through flexible consumption solutions.

Alteryx, given its scale, appears to be potentially far more profitable than other companies in this space because of its relatively low spend on sales and marketing and signs that there is significant leverage in the model. Last quarter, GAAP sales and marketing spend was 58% of revenues compared to 77% of revenues in the prior year. By comparison, Tableau’s Q2 actually still showed that sales and marketing expense was 58% of revenues on a GAAP-and Tableau is more than 7X the revenues of this company. Sequentially, the sales and marketing expense ratio was a bit higher in Q2 than in Q1-management said on the call that it intends to develop a more significant sales presence in EMEA because of early signs of substantial demand for its solution. In fact, the company has just now released localized German and French versions of its product so it is likely to experience strong growth in international sales in the next few quarters

The AVX set of solutions often co-exists with Tableau and Qlik within large enterprises. It is far more expensive on a per seat basis than Tableau or Qlik and has a far smaller seat count in a typical installation. One major question for investors and this writer is the extent to which this co-existence persists or if the mainstream data visualization vendors decide they want to build their own integrated set of capabilities. Last year, Tableau announced that it was working on a set of solutions it called Project Maestro. As the name implies, this effort is designed to for higher end users compared to those who most typically use the core Tableau products. Little has been heard of Maestro since that time-it seems possible that it was a project that has seen its funding reduced in Tableau’s effort to become profitable. The potential risk to Alteryx of a product set such as Maestro is something that bears watching-although thus far it has not been a visible focus at Tableau.

At the moment, despite the self-service capabilities of Alteryx, it has arrangements with Talend in which the two company’s offer a combined solution. Alteryx management strongly asserts that it is not in the well-known ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) space. That said, many product analysts do compare Alteryx to Talend and that is probably a situation not lost on the people who run Talend-and all of the other ETL vendors. The potential exists for someone in the ETL space to attempt to develop the kind of high-end analytic tools and integrate those with an existing self-service ETL solution. Again, something to watch-not something that currently exists.

Overall, the basic strategy of this company is land and expand. The company’s cohort analysis suggests that it is working effectively. The citizen data users like what they can get from this technology and apparently their organizations find automating many tasks amongst their data analyst staff to be worthwhile. The improvement in sales and marketing spend ratios is obviously a function of the success of the strategy. Going forward, there is going to be some balancing required between spending on the expand component of the strategy and the goal of reaching profitability. But at this point, the strategy is working very well.

Gartner and Competition

I often write about how a company stacks up in the Gartner MQ analysis-mainly because it is by far the most accessible tool to evaluate multiple technologies in many different spaces. Most often I tend to like to write about companies that have strong ratings on Gartner. That is not the case for this company. I have linked to the two Magic Quadrant reports in which Alteryx appears.

For whatever reason, Alteryx has not been effective in communicating its capabilities and differentiation to Gartner. It really has no business being in a chart that includes Qlik, Tableau and Microsoft in the leader’s quadrant. It moved from a visionary to a top rated nice player in the past year because it lacks a smart data discovery capability, it has limited vertical offerings, and it is thought to be high priced. The company is really not about vertical solutions-not should it be. It offers users reasonable prices at scale.

I think that Gartner misses the Alteryx mission which is really to provide the most advanced analytics that can be used by citizen data scientists. Most recently the company has added simulation and optimization capabilities. That is the focus of the company’s product roadmap. I have a hard time in reconciling Gartner’s commentary that “Reference customers placed Alteryx almost at the top for overall customer satisfaction and delivery of business value” within the body of its MQ rating. I would have thought that being at the top in those two categories would lead Gartner to recommend the tool most often and would surely eventually lead to the company achieving successful sales outcomes on a disproportionate amount of sales cycles.

Some more thoughts about the market and the secret sauce of this vendor

It is difficult to find a company that is an exact analog, or really even a close analog of Alteryx. That is, perhaps, by design. There are many companies in the analytics space and putting together another data analytics vendor is probably not a business strategy that is going to resonate with either customers or investors-and it is not likely to produce decent financial results. There are loads of companies that are specialist in the ETL category. I have written about both Talend and MuleSoft, two of the newest ETL vendors. But delivering a platform that includes both self-service ETL and advanced analytics that can be delivered via a code-free platform is perhaps a unique set of capabilities.

It is really not feasible for this writer to evaluate the qualities of modelling and analytics that Alteryx offers and try to compare these to other competitive tools. In a conversation I had with the IR Director, her point was that while there are many point solutions that might match the capabilities of Alteryx in a few areas, it was the platform approach that was unique.

Some readers might question whether or not this is an adequate moat-but given the 134% net retention rate cited earlier, it appears that getting to the Land stage has a strong potential to reach the Expand stage.

How many of the citizen data scientists are there and will there be. I have linked to a couple of articles on the subject previously and one article that trashes the concept. There are many millions of these folk who typically use Excel spreadsheets which will not be a strategy for developing actionable conclusions based on models. There is no specific answer that I have found that validates the 21 million market size forecast of Alteryx. What is obvious however, is that the market is quite large and growing very fast and leaves more than enough runway for this company to maintain hyper-growth rates for some years into the future.

Some thoughts on valuation

Needless to say, the shares of Alteryx are not outstandingly cheap and it would be surprising if they were. The shares are actually currently valued below some of the metrics seen by other smaller hyper-growth companies, possibly because Alteryx is neither well known or well understood by many investors at this point-and also because of the pressure on the share price from the expiration lock-up. Most recently, the company sold a follow-on public offering on September 7th. The company sold 8 million shares in the underwriting with an additional option for 1.2 million shares. The shares were sold by a typical mix of selling shareholder at $21.25.

Currently, Alteryx has about 58 million shares outstanding and at the current market price, the market cap is about $1.16 billion. Cash on the balance sheet at the end of last quarter was $185 million which yields an enterprise value of just around $1 billion. That yields an EV/S of 5.9X the consensus revenue forecast for 2018.

The IPO and the secondary was led by Goldman Sachs (GS) and JP Morgan (JPM) and despite the small size of the business, it has 7 covering analysts, all from high-profile brokerages. Big surprise-they almost universally rate it as an outperform although there is one outlier who rates the shares as a hold.

Again, not terribly surprisingly, estimates have future growth rates compressing from current rates around 50% and full year growth guidance of 46%-47% to about 36% next year. Further, the First Call consensus forecast calls for no improvement in non-GAAP margins. While the IR Director obviously gave me no specific guidance as to the company’s view on the validity of these numbers (the company has provided no guidance for 2018), my read of her body language is that she believes that the current consensus estimates will prove to be overly conservative for 2018 with both higher growth and better margins compared to the current forecast

As is the case for many newly public companies, investors can reasonably expect a consistent pattern of beat and raise quarters if the company delivers on its internal objectives. I believe that the company’s growth objectives for 2018 are almost certainly above 36%. In addition, it seems almost certain that the company is balancing its investments in order to deliver both rapid sales growth along with some margin improvement. That would imply a significantly smaller loss next year than the current First Call consensus forecast.

The company was cash flow positive in both of the first two quarters of this year and it forecasts that it will be cash flow positive going forward. It has swung to a positive cash flow because of an increase in stock based comp-about 7% of revenues, declining GAAP losses, and growth in the deferred revenues. Most users subscribe to Alteryx products on terms of one year or three years and pay at least one year in advance. This will tend to lead to substantial increases in deferred revenue over time.

Last quarter, the company also enjoyed some modest benefits from its balance sheet that helped it deliver positive CFFO for the quarter. These positive items are not easy to forecast and may well not be repeated. In that case, it seems quite possible that the next two quarters will not see positive cash flow-but the company will still be cash flow positive for the year as a whole.

This company, while hardly a model of deep value, has a far less stretched valuation than one most often sees in new hyper-growth tech businesses. Whether the addressable market for the company’s offering is 21 million seats or 15 million seats or some other number is unknowable at this point-other than to say it the number is large and growing rapidly. This company is surely a leader in making analytics available for a wide spectrum of potential users. And its ability to help users acquire and cleanse data from multiple sources in order to facilitate the use of that data in analytics seems a unique capability on a single platform with all of the company's analytic tools. I think it is a potentially very profitable investment with a reasonable set of risk and rewards.

