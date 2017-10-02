Teekay Tankers Ltd.: Tanking Rates Exceed Expectations

The market recovery for rates has been delayed some and could easily be delayed a whole lot more. This adds a lot of risk to the investment.

Increasing OPEC production when the cuts expire may not have the intended effect on tanker rates. This would leave the market very dependent upon capacity disposal.

Why is it when you hope for straight up, the light at the end of the tunnel gets further away? Next thing you know, you find yourself wondering why you ever believed the story in the first place. Whatever in the world was so enticing? So before the money drains away slowly, let us look at the actual scenario as it currently unfolds.

Everyone knew that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) was in a tight spot. Capacity kept going up and rates kept going down. But that enticing turnaround was always just around the corner with its promised giant returns. A success to top all success stories. Now reality is beginning to hit and specific months and amounts are beginning to appear. Reality may look a little bit (a lot) scary.

Source: Teekay Tankers Update Video September 26, 2017 (Note that it is also on YouTube)

Everyone knew that rates were weak. Now these displays show exactly how weak they are. The rates are not only seasonally weak, they are at the rock bottom of seasonally weak with more weakness to come. The presenter did not sound that hopeful about an immediate recovery. Instead, a month or so delay seemed to be a reasonable assumption. Some sort of fourth-quarter rate recovery is in the cards. No guarantees of course. Hurricanes can really complicate financial investing. The whole picture does not sound immediately encouraging.

The presenter lists two main causes for that dire picture. Tanker fleet growth and OPEC supply cuts. One sign of hope for commodity pricing was the recent OPEC export cuts. Saudi Arabia was given as a prime example.

On the plus side, Hurricane Harvey weighed in big time, at least temporarily. Adding to the plus side is borderline La Nina conditions. These conditions often encourage above average hurricane formation for the rest of the season which ends November 30. This hurricane season is already among the top ten most active hurricane seasons as rated by the Weather Channel and the government. As the season progresses, the most likely spot for hurricanes to form is in the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean. Seasonally, they then usually head North right into areas already flooded out. Again, no guarantees of course, just some very rough historical patterns. La Nina also tends to produce stronger storms later into the year. A repeat of a Hurricane Harvey is unlikely, but not unprecedented. Same goes for Florida.

So we could see more of these spot price spikes as the current hurricane season progresses. Water temperatures appear to be above normal in some key areas and wind shear remains low. Tanker rates and interruptions have the ability to gyrate earnings all over the place until November 30 depending upon the whims of Mother Nature. Earnings visibility will be unusually low while weather risk will run unusually high. The current year has been unusually favorable for hurricane formations and that is expected to continue.

Here is where opinions diverge. The crude from the United States is relatively bargain priced right now, so there could be some demand to ship some of the American crude to Asia as long as the bargain pricing is available. That could help rates somewhat, although the current forecast is for rates to stay weak about six to twelve months. That forecast represents a slight extension from previous forecasts. Maybe not enough to get worried about, though.

It's the next part of the opinion that is far more dicey. OPEC cuts are set to expire in March with talk of a three-month extension. That underpins a rate recovery along with old tanker retirements or disposals. There is nothing wrong with the old tanker retirement or disposal part. But there could be a whole lot of divergence on the OPEC production increase and its effects.

Many of the majors such as Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Occidental (NYSE:OXY) have long held that increasing oil prices will be met with a ramp up of unconventional (Permian for example) production. Right now there is a commodity price rally. So we are going to get an actual test run of that production reaction forecast as we speak.

New unconventional wells are no longer high cost production. So this could get very interesting. As authors such as Michael Filloon have pointed out in numerous articles, unconventional production has outpaced expectations for a couple of years now. Continuing improvements leading to more record productions show no signs of abatement. There is a lot of unconventional potential out there. In fact, potential unconventional production could more than overshadow any other kind of potential production. Any forecast based upon the resumption of OPEC production levels before the latest cuts could be suspect. Production could easily resume, but the declining cost of unconventional oil production could easily alter the effect of increasing OPEC oil production. This could leave investors hoping for a lot of tanker capacity retirement. Economic growth could bail out the investment strategy also. But that is also very unpredictable. The fact is that oil production responds to price increases and decreases faster than it ever has in the past. Forecasting is usually based on historical patterns. So this recovery could take shape in a way that surprises the market.

Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF), a decent sized gas producer in Canada, has stated in both the latest transcripts and several president's newsletters how easy it is to increase or decrease production. The company has the turn on-turn off mechanism hooked up to a computer. So all they have to do is push the right buttons to shut the well down or resume production. The computer does all the work within a few hours. No manpower is needed after the computer orders are given. That type of response throws one considerable monkey wrench into the forecast of future tanker pricing.

Tanker scrapping could firm rates up more than expected. Capacity growth is far more visible and less likely to change. As shown above, scrapping rates actually skyrocketed. If that continues as new capacity delivery declines, then maybe rates will recover in the second half of next year. But timing is usually very suspect. The main point that changing oil industry technology may be throwing a monkey wrench into tanker rate forecasting still stands.

Importance Of All This

The recovery may or may not happen as forecast. The timing could be off by months or years. Plus, the company itself is not in the greatest financial shape. The low rates are exceeding expectations in the wrong direction and are expected to remain low. Losses could run higher than expected for the merged company.

The company is becoming far more dependent upon the proposed merger to shore up cash flow. An extended downturn could financially stress even the merged company. So an investment at the present time may not be worth the future risk of a delayed rate recovery. It may be advisable to wait for a more visible forecast of rate recoveries before investing.

The parent company, Teekay (TK), has guaranteed some loans and would definitely step in to help this subsidiary in the event of a sustained financial crisis. But that would probably be at the expense of shareholder dilution and reduced recovery prospects. Plus, the tanker market could get worse before it get better and drag the stock price down with it.

An alternative investment in Teekay is a little more complicated. The investment bet would be that the combined recovery prospects of all the subsidiary holdings would have a superior effect on Teekay stock that exceeds the recovery prospects of Teekay Tankers. That opinion is up to the individual investor. It is a definite alternative investment that is worth considering. In the meantime, this company is worth watching for a further recovery of the tanker market that could still provide enticing returns for investors wanting less risk. The book value is very roughly three to four times the current price. So if the stock simply returns to the level of the current book value. Then the appreciation plus the current distribution is extremely rewarding over the next few years.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

