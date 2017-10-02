4 Interesting Deal Pricings From The Past Week

In the future, as my time permits, I look forward to commenting on other deal pricings and events of interest.

One IPO is very interesting in its resemblance to another recommendation of mine on which readers have done well.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) - The company priced its initial public offering of 7.5 million shares at a price point of $17. Gross proceeds will be around $127 million, depending on the allotment to underwriters. Not only was the IPO priced at the high end of the proposed range but also shares are currently trading at $18.99 (significantly above).

My readers did very well on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) - this smaller competitor is worth keeping an eye on and could do well in the medium to long term. Check out its impressive (if early-stage) pipeline here.

Figure 1: Pipeline (Source: Company Website)



Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) - While this IPO was priced at $14 (5.36 million shares of common stock), shares opened at $17.25. Even after the 20% decline on Friday, shares are still trading comfortably above their opening price. Gene therapy stocks have been doing well in 2017, and the company is looking to finish up a pivotal trial of its chloroideremia drug candidate and progress two other gene therapy candidates for eye indications in early trials. I believe this one could have a significant dip offering investors a better entry point in 2018.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) - The company priced its secondary offering of 9.7 million shares at $15.50 per share, with proceeds amounting to around $140 million. I recently wrote a follow-up piece on the company on September 1st describing how lead drug candidate ITI-007 could see significant penetration in the schizophrenia market due to a differentiated safety profile and other potential advantages. It is estimated that the drug could do over $1 billion in sales after expansion into other indications, such as bipolar depression and agitation in patients with dementia.

ITCI data by YCharts

Still the timing of the offering and pricing bode poorly for near-term upside in my opinion.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND) - The company priced a very strong secondary offering of 3.8 million ADSs at a price of $35.50 per ADS. Net proceeds amounted to around $126 million.

ASND data by YCharts

Ascendis appears to be a clear winner after rival Versartis' (NASDAQ:VSAR) lead candidate for treating pediatric growth-hormone deficiency flunked its pivotal trial. TransCon hGH could have peak sales above $1 billion and data is around a year out - high risk here shouldn't be discounted, but I believe the stock will be considerably higher prior to data being announced. Readers who buy with a medium-term time frame could likely profit and take risk off the table prior to the read-out.

Figure 4: Comparable hGH levels for TransCon Growth Hormone and Daily hGH in mid-stage study (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Final Thoughts

In the future I plan on highlighting other IPOs and secondary offerings as time permits. By analyzing price action and institutional demand, there are many lessons to learn and intriguing ideas can often be discovered. This is one more tool in addition to scans that readers should put into practice.

