How Safe Is A Preferred Investment In Safe Bulkers

This is a look at how SB performed over the past year and its effect on the prospect of its long-term viability.

Although I wrote a more recent article concerning Safe Bulkers (SB), it primarily concerned one of its preferred's fail to redeem clause rather than the fortunes of the company itself. In this article or update, I'll attempt to determine whether or not an SB preferred investment is currently a safe investment. My criteria, as usual, is rather uncomplicated. I'm really not overly concerned about how SB will perform price-wise over the next few months or quarters; my only real concern is this company's long-term viability outlook. As a cumulative preferred investor, I believe that as long as this company survives I know my investment will be safe, even in the event of a preferred dividend suspension, because sooner or later the company will bring all those missed dividend payments current if the company is to remain a viable entity.

Therefore, in the last update, 2/6/17, Safe Bulkers: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor... An Update, I wrote the following and I'm about to determine if this still holds true today.

Finally, as I have mentioned in many of my previous articles, SB's future will be closely tied the external event of the BDI rates, brighter if they continue to improve, less so if they fall back to their lows experienced at the beginning of the year. Consequently, I believe this company's preferreds offer a high yield, high risk/reward scenario that each potential investor must determine whether or not the risk is worth the reward. I remain neutral; this investment is certainly NOT a no-brainer.

The first thing I want to look at is how well SB's common stock performed in relation to the Baltic Dry Index (BDI) I spoke of. As many of my followers must know, I similarly have linked the future success or failure of Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) to movement of the BDI rates.

Let's look at the following Bloomberg 1-year graph of the BDI.

Now let's compare it to the following Yahoo Finance 1-year graph that measured SB's common stock performance.

It appears that I was correct in tying the fortunes of SB directly to those of the BDI rates. In fact, so much so that they can almost be considered mirror images. Because I included the link to both graphs, you can easily link to each and check the accuracy of the following statement.

On and around 2/16/17, the very bottom of this year's BDI and price of SB's commons had fallen. The BDI was 710 while SB traded at $1.25. The BDI reads currently at 1,356 and SB's share price is at $2.74.

Now let's compare SB's performance over the past year as compared to several of its sector peers: Navios Maritime Holdings, Diana Shipping (DSX), Scorpio Bulkers (SALT), Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE), and DryShips (DRYS).

It appears that SB outperformed its peer group quite comfortably. In fact, it was the only one that reported positive results for the year thus far.

Consequently, has it proven a safe investment into the future? Of this, I remain uncertain; however, SB preferreds are a safer bet than they were during the February update, which happened to be around the time of the bottom of this year's BDI. Furthermore, although the BDI has trended higher over the past few months, for the past few days, it reversed itself and began to trend lower. Hopefully, this will prove to be little more than a bump in the road. Time will tell.

In conclusion, nothing has really changed. Although SB shares have performed well over the past year, in fact, much better than just about all of its peers, the jury remains out concerning SB's long-term viability, the primary concern of this preferred investor. But if I was to place a bet in this sector, I'd be placing it on an SB preferred.

Therefore, which is the best current buy?

Symbol Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield% Best SB-B 2.00 25.62 2/25.62 7.81 SB-C 2.00 22.02 2/22.02 9.08 Best SB-D 2.00 22.20 2/22.20 9.01

SB-B is currently callable, which means you risk a capital gains loss of 0.62 if and when it's called. It also offers the lowest yield and I have a strongly negative view of its FTR clause, which you can easily access in several of my articles on the subject. The C is the best simply because currently, it offers the highest effective yield, and if called when callable, it offers the largest capital gain. However, because the prices of the C and D's are so close, at any given moment one will be priced more advantageously than the other.

For those of you new to my articles, here's a link to one that fully explains my feelings concerning the FTR.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SB-D, NM-G, NM-H.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.