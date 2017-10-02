International Paper: A 'Bang For The Buck' Investment?

They say “a long-term investment is a short-term investment that miserably failed”, but could this financial idiom hold true for International Paper (NYSE:IP)?

Only one year has passed since the market for paperboard and packaging suffered a slump, and if at that time you had found an investor in this sector who had put all eggs in one basket, he might be a strong advocate of the theory. However, at present, things seem to be the other way around.

Background

The company, which has survived for over a century, started in 1898 with the merger of 17 paper mills located in the US. Ever since, it has grown in size owing to numerous acquisitions in Europe, Asia and America. And the not-so-common fact remains that International Paper is by far the world’s largest pulp and paper company.

Sounds interesting? Let us look at the sustainable financial performance of the company for the past 3 years expressed in terms of revenue, gross income and net income:

Brief financial outline for the past year

We have selected following data to evaluate the financial performance of International Paper over the course of the past 12 months:

Sales Revenue $21.93 billion Gross Profit margin 23.25% Operating margin 8.38% Return on Assets 2.50% Return on Equity 19.11% Asset Turnover ratio 0.64% EBITDA $3.18 billion

Breakdown

A significant volume in sales revenue has helped out in securing 23.25% gross profit margin. The company has significant overhead costs to shrink its operating margin down to 8.38%. It has generated adequate profits over the year, which cover approximately 2.50% of total asset value and 19.11% of shareholders' book value. However, a point of concern is the low asset turnover ratio, indicating the need to achieve efficient usage of the company’s assets in future.

We will discuss EBITDA later in our analysis, in order to compare IP’s profitability with industry peers.

Moreover, here is our pick of balance sheet figures that reflect company’s initiative towards growth:

Indicator (Billion USD) 2014 2015 2016 Property, Plant and Equipment 13.23 12.34 14.44 Intangible Assets 4.31 3.73 3.91 Total current assets 7.95 6.47 6.96 Total current liabilities 4.90 3.92 4.07 Long-term debt 8.63 8.84 11.07 Total assets 28.68 30.53 33.34

Although our take on the above balance sheet figures does not predict very strong growth in future, the asset base is increasing and the company will be likely to see balanced growth in market share. Besides, the long-term debt has been increasing over time, signalling the need to finance the expanding operations of the company.

Have a look at the EBITDA and some other important performance metrics for International Paper in comparison with those of its peers. Major rivals that threaten IP’s market share are Packaging Corp. of America (NYSE:PKG), Stora Enso Oyj ADR (OTCPK:SEOAY) and KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE:KS).

Ratio/ Value International Paper Co. Packaging Corporation of America Stora Enso Oyj ADR KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. EBITDA ($ Billion) 3.18 1.22 1.24 0.34426 P/E ratio 28.92 22.12 21.17 27.91 Price/Book 5.16 5.67 1.74 2.25 Dividend Yield (%) 3.26 2.52 2.84 1.86 3-year div. growth rate (%) 11.07 16.34 n/a n/a

Comment

International Paper's EBITDA ratio is the highest among its peers. Its profitability is impressive, but we need to see the bigger picture. Similarly, the P/E ratio is also the highest, denoting that IP is definitely not a stock for long-term growth. Take a closer look at the 1-year price pattern of the company (graph appended below) and you will realize multiple dips in prices. We believe this scrip is more valuable for short-term profit-taking.

Similarly, the respective P/B ratios for IP and PKG are on the higher side of the industry average; apparently, the stock may be slightly overvalued and may go through a correction.

Its highest dividend yield among peers, as well as a substantial 3-year projected dividend growth rate, reiterates our call that this stock is suitable for short-term value appreciation.

Share price history (and peer-to-peer comparison)

On a 5-year scale, the share price of IP has been quite volatile. Investors saw a setback in 2016, when the share price nearly reached an all-time-low. But the steep decline was more attributable to market sentiment rather than poor performance. Ever since, the price has recovered fast, and we believe there is still some unexplored potential for upward movement. In the news portion below, I have uncovered the reasons for a favorable analysis of the future of IP stock.

Over the week, market sentiment has witnessed a bullish tendency, as investors are speculating about further short-term price movement.

Let us look at the comparison between IP and its competitors for 12-month share price movement:

Company 12 months' price fluctuation International Paper Co. Packaging Corp. of America Stora Enso Oyj ADR KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp.

In the news

On 22nd September, 2017, the company announced the conversion of its No. 15 paper machine located in its Riverdale Mill in Selma, Alabama. The conversion will enable the production of whitetop linerboard and containerboard in place of uncoated freesheet.

IP's senior vice president, Tim Nicholls, assured the newsroom regarding the initiative, saying “Our customers expect us to support their growth and this machine conversion will meet their needs”, he said.

The investment, which is worth approximately $300 million, will add 450,000 tons of annual capacity. It is expected to be completed by mid-2019.

The conversion will impact annual production capacity of uncoated imaging paper products, which will now be produced by the other machines and reduced by 235,000 tons.

The future of the paperboard and paper packaging industry

The industry is saturated and segmented into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. This multi-billion dollar industry is projected to reach a market size of approximately $213.4 billion at an impressive CAGR of 3.5% for the five-year period from 2015 to 2020. A distinguishing characteristic of this industry is that it has historically favored growth by mergers & acquisitions.

Take a look back in 2015, when the worldwide market for paper and pulp industry saw a decline and pessimists started to project that the industry will vanish in the next decade. However, to nobody’s surprise, the paper and pulp industry has grown since - though at a slow pace, but steadily. The industry is witnessing a transformational phase, as demand is slightly shifting towards renewable and environmentally-friendly paper and packaging products. The chart below illustrates the changing trend affecting the paper and packaging industry:

It is easy to identify that CAGR has dropped from around 3% (for the past two decades) to around 1% (for 2010-2015). However, the projected industry growth rate stands at 3.5% (for 2015-2020), as mentioned above.

“Look before you leap” for this stock

In the long term, IP share price will increase slowly and gradually. However, in our view, it is more lucrative for short-term profit-taking than long-term growth.

Furthermore, investment mythology states that stocks with higher dividend yield have slow or zero price appreciation. Hence, you need to carefully evaluate your options before buying this scrip.

