DST Systems - Buy The Dip

DST Systems (DST) is a global provider of information processing and servicing solutions technology for the Financial Services and Healthcare Services industries. The shares are down over eight percent over the last 12 months. This is despite sales and EPS growth on a quarter over quarter basis and impressive profitability metrics. Therefore, further analysis is warranted.

Business Overview and Risks

The company made a strategic decision to focus on the Financial Services and Healthcare markets. As a result of this in 2016, the North American Customer Communications business was sold and the company approved a plan to divest the United Kingdom Customer Communications business. On the acquisition side for 2016, Kaufman Rossin Fund Services, a global provider of specialized hedge fund administration services, was acquired. The acquisition is expected to expand opportunities in the alternative investment space and expand DST’s asset administration services. Discussion on the more recent acquisitions will follow.

The Financial Services segment provides information processing solutions to support sales of securities. This includes transaction processing, account creation and maintenance, reconciliation of trades and positions, corporate actions, and regulatory and tax reporting. Some of the services are provided through what were formerly 50%-owned joint ventures with State Street (STT) under the names Boston Financial Data Services and International Financial Data Services U.K. The company acquired the remaining 50% of BFDS and IFDS U.K. in March of 2017. The company offers data analytics and consulting services in the U.S. and U.K. to provide clients insights into the needs and preferences of their customers. The primary customers are funds and fund managers. Financial Services’ fees are usually charged based on the number of accounts or transactions. Customer concentration is a concern. The largest customer in this segment accounted for a substantial 10.5% of 2016 operating revenues while the five largest combined accounted for 28% of operating revenues. State Street, through the two joint ventures which have since been fully acquired by DST as mentioned previously, was the company’s second and third largest customer. Customer concentration was updated in a recent investor presentation to account for the new segment realignment in which International Financial Services is reported separately.

Source: September 2017 Investor Presentation

Another risk in the financial services segment involves pricing. The financial institution competitors have an advantage in the sense that they can take into consideration the value of their client’s funds when pricing their services. This segment is currently the main part of the overall business as it accounted for about 61.9% of revenues in 2016. Key metrics for the Financial Services segment are provided in the table below.

Source: 2016 10K

The Healthcare Services segment uses the company’s software applications to provide solutions for claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, business intelligence, and other related services. Again, this segment also carries the risks associated with customer concentration with the five largest customers accounting for 51.4% of operating revenues in 2016. The largest customer accounted for 17.8% of revenues. This risk is largely what has caused the recent decline in the stock. In 2017 two customers began transitioning off of the company’s systems which will likely result in lower revenue from this segment compared to 2016. The customers for this segment include insurance companies, managed care organizations and dental, vision, and behavioral health organizations as well as government sponsored programs such as the Health Insurance Exchanges.

Pharmacy solutions provided by the company include claims administration, pharmacy network solutions, and government programs administration to name just a few. Revenues for these services are generally earned on a transactional fee basis. The company also offers healthcare outcomes optimization using integrated care management and population health analytics applications. These tools help customers improve member outcomes and manage costs. In addition to the proprietary systems, DST is the exclusive distributor of Johns Hopkins’ Adjusted Clinical Groups, a patient classification system. This software tool provides health plans the ability to identify the at risk population and move them into the optimal care management program for the member’s needs and health plans goal for that member. This healthcare services segment accounted for 20% of overall revenues in 2016. Key metrics for the Healthcare Services segment are provided in the table below.

Source: 2016 10K

The final segment is the Investments and Other segment which deals with DST’s investments in equity securities, private equity investments, real estate, and other financial interests. These are generally passive investments. At the end of 2016, the available-for-sale securities totaled $180.1 million of which about $169.6 was made up by the 2.2 million shares held in State Street. These shares were used to cover some of the cost of the recent acquisitions from State Street. This segment accounted for 15.6% of revenues in 2016.

Similar to other software companies in this space, the company’s business strategy assumes that internal growth will be supplemented via acquisitions of complementary businesses such as the Kaufman Rossin Fund Services acquisition mentioned previously. Acquisitions and successful integration will be required since many competitors are able to bundle services and the impact of market pressures regarding fee levels in some of the products and services offered. The company could also benefit from more international exposure as revenue from outside of the U.S accounted for less than 9% of total revenue in 2016. The three biggest sources of revenue outside of the U.S. were limited to other English speaking countries including the U.K., Canada, and Australia.

Market Dynamics

While the competition in the financial services software space is intense the market is big enough to support quite a few bigger and smaller players. Of course, if the clients themselves start consolidating at a faster rate that would be a negative for a company like DST. At the end of 2015 the worldwide financial software services market was worth $23.8 billion and is expected to grow to $24.5 billion by 2020. While this growth rate may not seem that impressive, the size of the market is.

Global Financial Services Software Market Size

Source: statista

The healthcare services segment is where the more impressive growth may come from. While it is hard to get many estimates on the size and growth potential of the overall market, there are several drivers for increasing demand such as the rising pressure to curb health care spending. Additionally, the availability of big data in healthcare and using analytics to personalize healthcare drive the need for more software development. The competition in this space is already intense and includes companies from big to small like IBM (IBM), Optum (UNH), and Verisk Analytics (VRSK). The global healthcare analytics market alone is expected to be worth $24.55 billion by 2021 by some estimates. DST has a lot of room to grow its offerings in the healthcare space especially in the health outcomes optimization area.

Recent Results

The second quarter was the first full quarter in which the acquisitions of Boston Financial Data Services and International Financial Data Services U.K. were reflected in the results. CEO Steve Hooley stated on the earnings call that the company was on track to achieve the synergy target of $20 million over 18 months following the acquisitions. He indicated that the estimate may be conservative by indicating that the savings could exceed this number.

Operating revenues grew by 43.4% to $536.2 million compared to the same quarter in 2016 as a result of the acquisitions. On a negative note, IFDS U.K. faced a setback as a wealth management platform client terminated some of their servicing agreements. This customer had provided significant funding for the development of the wealth management platform. The second quarter results also included $53.5 million of operating income related to the termination of this contract which was expected to be recognized over the following 12 months. This termination will impact IFDS operating margins through the remainder of the year and into 2018.

The Healthcare segment also disappointed on growth which the company said was related to challenges caused by the continued uncertain outcome on healthcare policy. The revenue growth is expected to be breakeven or slightly negative for the year. Clearly, this is not what investors wanted to hear. The company stated that renewed interest in development and consulting services could stall as healthcare policies get delayed.

Valuation and Financials

There are a limited number of analyst estimates for DST’s long term EPS growth rate. Reuters lists two analyst estimates for the long term growth rate which are both 10%. This is fairly optimistic considering the recent headwinds in both the financial services and healthcare segment highlighted above. The last five years show an annual average EPS growth rate of 6.3% for the company. The quarter over quarter growth rate is 130.4% due to the recent acquisitions. Of course, this number is of little use for our discounted cash flow model. The trailing twelve month EPS was $6.59. Rather than use this number in our model which includes the additional income associated with the contract termination, we will be using the much more conservative expected EPS for next year, $3.58. The current dividend is $0.72 per share. The growth rate will be adjusted until the target buy price is equal to the current price. This will show us how over or undervalued the company is by allowing us to decide if the necessary growth rate is achievable. We will use a future PE ratio of 17 which is higher than the current forward P/E of 15.34. The company has had a P/E ratio range of 13.3 to 26.8 so 17 is below the average 5 year P/E of 20. The discounted cash flow model inputs are summarized below.

Discounted cash flow model inputs:

EPS estimate for next year: $3.58

Dividend: $0.72

Discount rate or desired annual return: 10%

Future PE Ratio: 17

Required average annual growth rate: 6.5%

Considering a five year time period the company only needs to grow by 6.5% a year for the model to indicate that now is a good time to buy. However, if we look at a 10 year time frame and assume that the growth rate will slow by one percent a year after the fifth year the model requires the growth rate for the first five years to be nine percent, a significantly more difficult level to achieve but not impossible. The model assumed that dividends would grow at the same rate as earnings for the first five years and then remain steady in years six through 10. The model did not account for any share buybacks. In fact, the company has been buying back shares at an impressive rate but we would rather keep the model conservative by not assuming a further reduction in shares. Surprisingly, over the last five years both long term debt and shares outstanding have decreased at an unexpected rate for a company in an industry with opportunity for growth.

DST Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The impact of acquisitions is seen by looking at the balance sheet and noticing sudden declines in cash and retained earnings. This happened both in 2015, when the company acquired Kasina LLC, Red Rocks Capital LLC, and Wealth Management Systems Inc and of course more recently when the company acquired the remaining interest in BFDS and IFDS for $157.6 million and $175 million respectively.

The recent acquisitions leave the company with a less than desirable current ratio of 1.10 and a fairly high debt to equity ratio of 0.53. The dividend is not at risk given the extremely low payout ratio of 6.70%. The table below provides some other valuation and profitability metrics.

Source: finviz

Next, we look at how the company has been performing from a cash flow perspective. Cash flow from operations has sufficiently covered capital expenditures and even acquisitions. However, the important piece we are not seeing yet from the recent acquisitions is a corresponding increase in operating cash flow. Successfully integrating these companies and realizing the projected synergies will be the key growth driver and is also the biggest risk in the years ahead.

Source: finviz

Next, we look at how the company has been performing from a cash flow perspective. Cash flow from operations has sufficiently covered capital expenditures and even acquisitions. However, the important piece we are not seeing yet from the recent acquisitions is a corresponding increase in operating cash flow. Successfully integrating these companies and realizing the projected synergies will be the key growth driver and is also the biggest risk in the years ahead.

Source: barchart

Final Thoughts

Overall, we think that investors should take advantage of the recent drop in the shares. The rebound has already started but we are still over 11% off of the highs from July. The financial services and healthcare markets are extremely competitive as covered above but there are also many opportunities for growth. We think if DST achieves the projected synergies from the recent acquisitions and expands its reach into more areas within healthcare services there is still plenty of upside from here. The company should be able to achieve and even surpass the growth targets used in our discounted cash flow model making now a decent time to initiate a position. For investors that would like to enhance returns with options, we recommend using a buy-write strategy. Selling the covered call with a strike price of $60 expiring on February 16th is our preferred choice. A seller of this option would receive $85 per contract sold or $0.85 per share and would only have to sell his or her shares if the price increases by over 9% in the 4.6 month time period. If the option expires worthless the investor keeps the premium which equates to an annualized return of 3.65% just for selling the options. Whether or not an investor chooses to enhance returns with options or chooses to simply own the shares we think now is a good time to initiate a position in DST.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.