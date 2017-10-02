QIII Review: Realized S&P 500 Vol At 7% YTD

Sure implied vol has seen some of its very lowest recorded levels, but so has -realized- vol.

Equity indices continue to seek out higher trade as we enter the fourth quarter; updates on select markets.

As Q3 draws to a close, the S&P (SPY) once again closed at an all-time high, while the VIX is very close to its all-time low. Also of note, Q3 marks the eighth straight winning quarter for the Dow (first time in twenty years).

The precious metals complex saw continued weakness Friday, though gold, silver, and copper are all still up for the quarter.

Interestingly, Gold (GLD) has moved quite sympathetically with Treasuries in the last year, despite the common conception that they move in opposite directions due to inflation. Here's GLD vs. the Long Bond (TLT) for the last year.

Crude saw modest gains following yesterday's rig count data, capping off a very strong quarter (up 12%):

The energy sector (XLE) led the pack both for the week and the month as threats of constrained supply sent oil prices surging.

In many sectors, a significant portion of recent performance can be attributed to increasing yields, as Financials continue to rise, and yield sectors such as utilities and real-estate have seen relatively poor performance.

Now let's take a longer look-back:

Not a whole lot of downward movement here, especially looking at the last year. Financials and tech, which respectively comprise 25% and 15% of the S&P 500 total market cap, have led the charge. Conversely, the weakest performance was seen mostly in relatively small sectors (i.e. real estate and utilities).

A primary market mover, especially for financials, was the expectation of financial deregulation following last November's election. Increasing yields on longer-maturity fixed income instruments also strongly influenced the performance of the financial sector.

Tech had the strongest performance both for the quarter and YTD, with FAANG-driven optimism leading the pack.

Fed speeches litter this week's economic calendar, with Janet Yellen giving the opening remarks at a St. Louis conference on community banking in the 21st Century. We anticipate markets hanging on her every word. Bloomberg also indicates a few potential market movers (marked with blue stars), most notably the NFP jobs number out Friday morning.

Shout Out

Today we feature an article less directly linked to markets than usual, but we think it's a really important subject:

'Catastrophic' Lack of Sleep in Modern Society is Killing Us, Warns Leading Sleep Scientist

Published by British news outlet The Independent, the article sheds light on just how much of a problem it is that we aren't prioritizing sleep. Despite potentially having more hours to work (or unwind after a long day) if sleep is forsaken, research shows that declining productivity often outweighs the additional hours worked. The article references a study conducted by University of California, Berkley Professor Matthew Walker, which estimates:

Sleep loss costs the UK economy over £30bn a year in lost revenue, or 2 per cent of GDP.

The impact of sleep deprivation on the economy is certainly difficult to estimate, but if it is anywhere close to their estimate, there's clearly much to gain from making sure that we regularly get enough sleep.

And it's not just the economy that can suffer from insufficient sleep, it also can have very harmful effects on our health:

…the cost of all those sleepless nights is more than just bad moods and a lack of focus. Regular poor sleep puts you at risk of serious medical conditions, including obesity, heart disease and diabetes - and it shortens your life expectancy. ...We have stigmatized sleep with the label of laziness… We want to seem busy, and one way we express that is by proclaiming how little sleep we're getting. It's a badge of honor.

We certainly understand that in some circumstances getting enough sleep isn't an option, but when it is, chances are it is a better use of your time than what you'd be doing otherwise.

Another interesting read is Sleepio's, "How Long Can You Go Without Sleep".

If you have any thoughts on the matter, we'd love to hear them in the comments section.

With the constant flow of news, articles, and other demands, do you find yourself sacrificing sleep in order to keep up? As a related question, when you think about your health, do you tend to emphasize nutrition and exercise more so than sleep?

If you're interested in diving further into the subject, The Great Courses Plus has a 24-episode series on sleep science taught by Stanford University's Professor H. Craig Heller, PhD (free 30-day trial).

Thoughts on Volatility

Look out below! We mentioned in a MVB from last Wednesday that spot VIX would likely try to test out the June 9th lows of 9.36 this week, and wouldn't you know it that was the low.

There has been a pretty good flow over the past couple days declaring that this past month was the least volatile September on record!

Comparisons between the 2017 period of calm and similar epochs in the mid 1960s and 1990s are making the rounds. Who'd a thunk that such small levels of movement would be so interesting?

Not that it has necessarily been a bad month, but over the past 47 years October has been the most volatile month of the year, according to research done by LPL Financial.

According to LPL's Senior Market Strategies, Ryan Detrick, since 1970 30% of all days in the month of October have seen larger than 1% moves. That would certainly represent a strong departure from what we have seen so far this year.

When Phil and I set out to write the Market Volatility Bulletin in January of this year, we had little idea that the most frequent topic we'd cover is "Where'd the vol go?" While we are certainly looking forward to a shift, it has been quite interesting in its own way to watch equities play dead.

Realized vol has averaged in at an annualized rate of 7.00% for the calendar year thus far, astonishingly below the 13.19% for the entire SPX data series.

Much has been made about the low level of the VIX, with many of the lowest closes in the history of the index occurring this year. The fact is that if realized vol sits seven points below its historical average, implied vol is also quite likely to trade low, as buyers of optionality balk at paying up for volatility that fails to materialize.

The popular notion that vol traders are somehow not "getting it" is not borne out by visuals such as the one above. The volatility risk premium has been pretty healthy for the year.

Skew and VVIX are at middling levels, which imply that there is at least some attention being paid by vol traders to breakdowns or "vol spikes".

We featured the chart above in Friday's MVB, but it may warrant another view. This year we have observed punctuated break-outs for implied vol, but nothing that lasts long. To our minds the most striking moments were not so much the "spikes" - a term we must admit we tire of - but rather the crushes.

Look at that Macron victory in the third week of April! Look at the recovery after the markets decided (correctly) that the Comey testimony would amount to nothing, or that following the lead of other markets (such as the KOSPI) made sense in August into early September.

Conclusion

